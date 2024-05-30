8 Days a Week



Junk Ranch, garden tour, a smorgasbord of fun for kids, but no “Rent” this month.

On Stage

“Light Up The Sky” — A Moss Hart “love letter to the theater,” 2 p.m. June 2, 7:30 p.m. June 5-8, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $13. fslt.org, 783-2966, ext. 2

__

Get Out!

Garden Gate Garden Tour — Hosted by the Washington County Master Gardeners, featuring four privately owned gardens (three in Springdale, one one near Hindsville) and the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 8. $15 at wcmgar.org or on June 8 at BGO.

__

Take The Kids

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. June 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — The Downtown Livewires, 2 p.m. June 2, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wednesday Spectacular — What If Puppets, 10 a.m. June 5, and Opera in the Ozarks, 2 p.m. June 5, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Wild For Wednesday — What If Puppets, 1:30 p.m. June 5, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Momandpop, 10 a.m. June 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Little Red’s Most Unusual Day” — Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 10:30 a.m. June 8, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

RAM Saturday — Free drop-in art projects, noon-3 p.m. June 8, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. fsram.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Dandelion Heart, 2 p.m. June 9, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wednesday Spectacular — Aaron Fowler Music, 10 a.m. June 12, and Rick Stromoski Cartooning, 2 p.m. June 12, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Wild for Wednesday — Music with Aaron Fowler, 1:30 p.m. June 12, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Magic Show — With magician George Reader, 1:30 p.m. June 12, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 14, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday — Melvino the Clown, 10 a.m. June 15, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Candy Songs & Backyard Bugs — 10:30 a.m. June 15, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Splash Day — Pop With Pop, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — With the D*mn Neighbors bluegrass music, 2 p.m. June 16, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Barnyard Buddies — Farm animals to pet, 10:30 a.m. June 22, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

“Monkeys, Moon and Ice Cream” — By NWA Audio Theatre, 2 p.m. June 29, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Priceless Nights — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay what you wish. amazeum.org.

__

At The Movies

Movie Matinee — “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” 2 p.m. June 6, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m. June 7, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Summer Family Movies — “Migration,” 2 p.m. June 7, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Friday Film — “Now Voyager” (1942), 2 p.m. June 7, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

“Valley Inn” — 10th anniversary screening, 8 p.m. June 7, Walker Park in Fayetteville. Free. Hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society. arkansascinemasociety.org.

Second Saturday Movie — “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” 11 a.m. June 8, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Summer Family Movies — “The Pagemaster,” 2 p.m. June 14, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Hear It Here

Wonderful Wednesday — With the Don Bailey Jazz Combo, 2 p.m. June 5, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Gallery Conversation — “Pride” with Stace Treat, Content Strategy director, 1 p.m. June 8, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Second Saturdays — “Pride,” taking a closer look at the “LOVE” sculpture, 1-4 p.m. June 8, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer Bracelet Making Workshop — For ages 10 & older, 1-3 p.m. June 11, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $5. Register at fsram.org.

Nature Demo — Arthropods with Dr. Carolyn Lewis, 1-4 p.m. June 15, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk — Storage Jar by David Drake, 1 p.m. June 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Guided Tour — 2 p.m. select Sundays including June 23, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

DIY Friday — Woven bead art, 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 28, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35. Register at fsram.org.

Small Works on Paper — Including works by Milan Jilka, Springdale; Kellie Lehr, Bentonville; Vianny Nolasco, Rogers; Joy Noir Phillips, Hindsville; and Trevor Segraves, Siloam Springs, through June 24, Arts on Main, 415 Main St. in Van Buren. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Saturday. Free. artsonmainvb.org.

__

Historically Speaking

Statehood Day — “When the World was Watching Arkansas: The 1992 Presidential Election” by Skip Rutherford, 2 p.m. June 9, First Christian Church, 220 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society. Free. washcohistoricalsociety.org.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — U.S. Marshals Museum, noon June 11, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Riding the Rails — Railroad history in Arkansas with Boston Mountains Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, 10 a.m. June 15, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Illuminating Arkansas Voices — A digital Black history film exhibit, 2-4 p.m. June 15, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Get Healthier

Sunday Reset — Outdoor sound-filled slow flow, 7:30 p.m. June 9, the Momentary in Bentonville. $12. themomentary.org.

Moment of Meditation — 11:45 a.m. June 14 & 28, the Momentary in Bentonville. $5. themomentary.org.

__

Read & Write

Author Talk — By Donna Hanson, author of “Heroes All,” the story of the first ship to land troops on Omaha Beach in 1944, 2 p.m. June 2, Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 220-2377.

Books & Brews Book Club — “The Secret Book of Flora Lea” by Patti Vallahan Henry, 5:30 p.m. June 3, Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers. Hosted by the Rogers Public Library. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Books & Brews Book Club — “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, 6 p.m. June 5, Flyway Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Romance Book Club — “Don’t Want You Like a Best Friend” by Emma R. Albon, 6 p.m. June 6, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Author Talk — With Taylor Jenkins Reid, author of “Daisy Jones and the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” 7 p.m. June 6, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Author Talk — With Kitty Ledbetter, author of “Broadcasting the Ozarks,” 2 p.m. June 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With Ryan Rogers, author of “Old Wisdom from an Old Head,” 6 p.m. June 12, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Try Something New

Stitch Together — 10-11:30 a.m. June 4, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Communicating Through Music — With Chamber Music of the Ozarks, 6 p.m. June 4, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Crafts — DIY enamel adventure mugs, 6 p.m. June 4, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Dutch Oven Cooking — With the Shiloh Museum, 10 a.m. June 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Weaving — With the Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 11, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Social Dance — Swing Classics, 6-9 p.m. June 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

MoPros — Ikebana Floral Design Workshop, 6-8 p.m. June 26, the Momentary in Bentonville. $45. themomentary.org.

__

Eat & Drink

Cocktail Tour — “Portraits,” 6 p.m. June 6, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — “Mixed Media,” 6 p.m. June 13, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — “A Night With Frank Lloyd Wright,” 6 p.m. June 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By the Glass — Marcus Vasquez, 6-8 p.m. June 21, Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com