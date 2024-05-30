8 Days A Week
Junk Ranch, garden tour, a smorgasbord of fun for kids, but no “Rent” this month.
On Stage
“Light Up The Sky” — A Moss Hart “love letter to the theater,” 2 p.m. June 2, 7:30 p.m. June 5-8, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $13. fslt.org, 783-2966, ext. 2
__
Get Out!
Garden Gate Garden Tour — Hosted by the Washington County Master Gardeners, featuring four privately owned gardens (three in Springdale, one one near Hindsville) and the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 8. $15 at wcmgar.org or on June 8 at BGO.
__
Take The Kids
Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. June 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Mountain Street Stage — The Downtown Livewires, 2 p.m. June 2, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Wednesday Spectacular — What If Puppets, 10 a.m. June 5, and Opera in the Ozarks, 2 p.m. June 5, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.
Wild For Wednesday — What If Puppets, 1:30 p.m. June 5, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Super Saturday — Momandpop, 10 a.m. June 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
“Little Red’s Most Unusual Day” — Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 10:30 a.m. June 8, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.
RAM Saturday — Free drop-in art projects, noon-3 p.m. June 8, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. fsram.org.
Mountain Street Stage — Dandelion Heart, 2 p.m. June 9, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Wednesday Spectacular — Aaron Fowler Music, 10 a.m. June 12, and Rick Stromoski Cartooning, 2 p.m. June 12, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.
Wild for Wednesday — Music with Aaron Fowler, 1:30 p.m. June 12, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Magic Show — With magician George Reader, 1:30 p.m. June 12, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Summer Reading Kickoff Party — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 14, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Super Saturday — Melvino the Clown, 10 a.m. June 15, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Candy Songs & Backyard Bugs — 10:30 a.m. June 15, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.
Splash Day — Pop With Pop, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Mountain Street Stage — With the D*mn Neighbors bluegrass music, 2 p.m. June 16, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Barnyard Buddies — Farm animals to pet, 10:30 a.m. June 22, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.
“Monkeys, Moon and Ice Cream” — By NWA Audio Theatre, 2 p.m. June 29, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.
Priceless Nights — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay what you wish. amazeum.org.
__
At The Movies
Movie Matinee — “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” 2 p.m. June 6, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.
Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m. June 7, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.
Summer Family Movies — “Migration,” 2 p.m. June 7, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
First Friday Film — “Now Voyager” (1942), 2 p.m. June 7, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.
“Valley Inn” — 10th anniversary screening, 8 p.m. June 7, Walker Park in Fayetteville. Free. Hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society. arkansascinemasociety.org.
Second Saturday Movie — “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” 11 a.m. June 8, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.
Summer Family Movies — “The Pagemaster,” 2 p.m. June 14, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
__
Hear It Here
Wonderful Wednesday — With the Don Bailey Jazz Combo, 2 p.m. June 5, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.
__
Walk & Talk Art
Gallery Conversation — “Pride” with Stace Treat, Content Strategy director, 1 p.m. June 8, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Second Saturdays — “Pride,” taking a closer look at the “LOVE” sculpture, 1-4 p.m. June 8, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Summer Bracelet Making Workshop — For ages 10 & older, 1-3 p.m. June 11, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $5. Register at fsram.org.
Nature Demo — Arthropods with Dr. Carolyn Lewis, 1-4 p.m. June 15, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Gallery Talk — Storage Jar by David Drake, 1 p.m. June 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Guided Tour — 2 p.m. select Sundays including June 23, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.
DIY Friday — Woven bead art, 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 28, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35. Register at fsram.org.
Small Works on Paper — Including works by Milan Jilka, Springdale; Kellie Lehr, Bentonville; Vianny Nolasco, Rogers; Joy Noir Phillips, Hindsville; and Trevor Segraves, Siloam Springs, through June 24, Arts on Main, 415 Main St. in Van Buren. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Saturday. Free. artsonmainvb.org.
__
Historically Speaking
Statehood Day — “When the World was Watching Arkansas: The 1992 Presidential Election” by Skip Rutherford, 2 p.m. June 9, First Christian Church, 220 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society. Free. washcohistoricalsociety.org.
Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — U.S. Marshals Museum, noon June 11, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.
Riding the Rails — Railroad history in Arkansas with Boston Mountains Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, 10 a.m. June 15, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Illuminating Arkansas Voices — A digital Black history film exhibit, 2-4 p.m. June 15, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
__
Get Healthier
Sunday Reset — Outdoor sound-filled slow flow, 7:30 p.m. June 9, the Momentary in Bentonville. $12. themomentary.org.
Moment of Meditation — 11:45 a.m. June 14 & 28, the Momentary in Bentonville. $5. themomentary.org.
__
Read & Write
Author Talk — By Donna Hanson, author of “Heroes All,” the story of the first ship to land troops on Omaha Beach in 1944, 2 p.m. June 2, Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 220-2377.
Books & Brews Book Club — “The Secret Book of Flora Lea” by Patti Vallahan Henry, 5:30 p.m. June 3, Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers. Hosted by the Rogers Public Library. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.
Books & Brews Book Club — “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, 6 p.m. June 5, Flyway Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Romance Book Club — “Don’t Want You Like a Best Friend” by Emma R. Albon, 6 p.m. June 6, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.
Author Talk — With Taylor Jenkins Reid, author of “Daisy Jones and the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” 7 p.m. June 6, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.
Author Talk — With Kitty Ledbetter, author of “Broadcasting the Ozarks,” 2 p.m. June 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Author Talk — With Ryan Rogers, author of “Old Wisdom from an Old Head,” 6 p.m. June 12, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
__
Try Something New
Stitch Together — 10-11:30 a.m. June 4, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.
Communicating Through Music — With Chamber Music of the Ozarks, 6 p.m. June 4, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Adult Crafts — DIY enamel adventure mugs, 6 p.m. June 4, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.
Dutch Oven Cooking — With the Shiloh Museum, 10 a.m. June 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.
Weaving — With the Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 11, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Social Dance — Swing Classics, 6-9 p.m. June 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
MoPros — Ikebana Floral Design Workshop, 6-8 p.m. June 26, the Momentary in Bentonville. $45. themomentary.org.
__
Eat & Drink
Cocktail Tour — “Portraits,” 6 p.m. June 6, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Cocktail Tour — “Mixed Media,” 6 p.m. June 13, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Cocktail Tour — “A Night With Frank Lloyd Wright,” 6 p.m. June 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Art By the Glass — Marcus Vasquez, 6-8 p.m. June 21, Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
— Becca Martin-Brown
bmartin@nwaonline.com