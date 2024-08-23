FYI: An Entertainment Calendar





At The Theatre

“Hamilton” — Aug. 25, Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets are $139-$199. waltonartscenter.org.

“A Raisin in the Sun” — Performing until Sept. 15 with shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. theatre2.org.

“I Haunt You” — An original play, ghost story and seated entertainment experience embellished with dancing, costumes and a bit of fright. BYOB and limited seating. General admission is $47. Performing 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6 through Nov. 30. Melonlight Ballroom, Eureka Springs.

__

Read & Write

Creative Writing Club — Opportunity for teens to grow their creative writing skills and meet new friends. 5-6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Bentonville Public Library.

Your Library, Your Way — The Springdale Public Library wants to see how you use your library. Through Aug. 31 send a photo of you using your library to win a book bag and be featured on their social media.

__

Try Something New

Ozark Quilt Fair — Music by Clarke Buehling’s Carousel Orchestra, food truck brunch, quilt-themed art making activities for youth and families and a scavenger hunt. Free. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sept. 7 Shiloh Museum in Springdale.

Maker Faire — A family-friendly gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. Show hobbies, experiments, projects. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

__

Out & About

Washington County Fair — Admission is $5 cash/$7.50 card per person (ages 6+). Children 5 and under admitted free. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 23 and 24. Extended hours until 2 a.m. for Midnight Madness on Friday, August 23. Daily deals and events at mywashcofair.com.

Enchanted! Metaphysics and Mystics Market — Event with local and regional artsists, crafters and makers. $10 Friday or Saturday, $15 Both Days. Aug 23 and Aug. 24 at Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain, Fayetteville.

Back to School Bash — The Community Creative Center is collaborating with Cheba Hut to celebrate the first week back to school for all ages. Live music, water slide, contests/prizes and local art vendors. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Aug. 24. 1947 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

VW and German Car Weekend — The 32nd annual VW Show gathers VW lovers for two shows by two different clubs. All profits benefit the Good Shepherd Animal Shelter. Aug. 25 at 207 West Van Buren Street, Eureka Springs. Call or text (479) 685-5185.

“Schitt’s Creek” Trivia — Get ready to fold in the cheese and put your trivia knowledge to the test. Costumes are welcomed and encouraged. Seating is first come, first serve. 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at Rendezvous Junction Brewing Company. 2225 S Bellview Road, Suite 101, Rogers.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Common Thread — “Weaving community through art.” Two nights of modern art and community in Downtown Rogers. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 23-24. 2nd Street Studio, located at 219 N. 2nd St.

What We Carry — Watercolor works and video narrative of people displaced. Free. Through the end of August at the Medium in Springdale.

The Community Canvas — “Pushing Back” is an immersive art experience featuring multisensory artist Jennifer Baugh. Through the end of August at the ARt deCentrale in Springdale.

International Peace Month Art Installation — Helen Kwiatkowski’s painting and 1,000 handmade cranes installation. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sept. 6. On display until Sept. 30 in Sequoyah Hall Gallery at 150 Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

Ozark Folk Art Paintings of Essie Ward — The Historic Cane Hill Gallery will display a selection of Ward’s work until Oct. 26. The gallery is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more info visit historiccanehillar.org.

Our Art — The exhibition includes 105 pieces by 87 Northwest Arkansas visual artists representing 20 cities and the diverse communities of the region. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30. Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.

__

Take The Kids

Priceless Nights — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay what you wish. amazeum.org.

Kids’ Ghost Tours — For ages 5-12, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23, 75 Prospect Ave. Eureka Springs. $15, includes guardian. reserveeureka.com.

Terrific Tuesday Nights — Family-friendly, free, summer series hosted at the Garden every Tuesday evening from June through August. 5-8:30 p.m. at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

Trike Theater Fall Classes — Programs are tailored for children of all ages, designed to foster creativity, build confidence, and enhance performance skills. August through November. See the programs by age groups at triketheatre.org

__

At The Movies

“Footloose” — Movie night at Puritan Coffee and Beer. 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

“Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” — Presented by the Arkansas Cinema Society at the Fayetteville Public Library. 1-4 p.m. Aug. 31 in the The Willard & Pat Walker Community Room.

Movies in the Parks — A series of outdoor film screenings presented by the Arkansas Cinema Society. “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (with live music) will be shown 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Walker Park (North end of park, near splash pad). 10 W. 15th St., Fayetteville.

__

Get Crafty!

Hand Building Classes — Students make something different in each class while introducing basic techniques. $25/person. 5 p.m. Aug. 26 Arts on Main in Van Buren. artsonmainvb.com.

Pottery Workshop — With Shaye Anderson 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28, Fermentation Hall at the Momentary.

Date Night: Friday Painting — One-night workshop, where the couples get to create art together. All supplies are provided, but dress for a mess. Ages 18 and up. $35 a person. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 30. Community Creative Center.

Social Sewing Circle — This casual meetup is designed to bring the local sewing community together for a sewing social. Bring your latest sewing project whether it’s an easy boxy tee, tote bag, or maybe a pair of jeans. 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

__

Hear It Here

Rob Schneider Live — Part of Schneider’s “Let’s Do This Tour.” Aug. 23 and 24 at The Grove in Lowell. Ticket prices and times at grovecomedy.com.

Guys with Experience: A Comedy Show — Described as somewhere between a Ted Talk and a “Don’t Tell” show, these seasoned performers talk about their families. Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the door. 9 p.m. Aug. 23 at Waystone Pizza Co.

Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (APYO) Fall Auditions — The APYO seeks musicians for positions in the orchestra. Students should be comfortable with note reading and have at least one year of private instruction or playing experience. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Aug. 24. Thaden School at the Performing Arts Center. Sign up for auditions: arphil.org

Comedy Roulette — A live and free variety of comedy show presented by Metro District Comedy. It could be a reading, sketch, skit, scene or unscripted improv. 8 p.m. Aug. 24 at Kava Bar, Fayetteville.

Jazz and Blues Block Party — Alisha Pattillio Electric Band will perform 5 p.m. at Railyard Park in Rogers, Aug. 31.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert — Feature film and live concert featuring the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion. waltonartscenter.org.

The Beat is the History – An immersive journey through time and sound with a unique workshop series that brings the rich, polyrhythmic beats of the Americas to life. 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

__

Eat & Drink

Dirtbag Vintage Market — Signature cocktails from the Ozark Natural Foods’ Bar; signature bakery items from the ONF Bakery; and local vintage and artisan vendors. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 24 on the patio of ONF. 380 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Night — Endless pasta at Mount Sequoyah. Complement your meal with a selection of carefully chosen wines and beverages. $30 a ticket, $15 for kids. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 24 at Mount Sequoyah Dining Hall.

Clothing Swap — Hosted by Fenix Arts, bring your clean, gently used clothing and accessories to trade with other women in the community. Drop off at Fenix before event, Sept. 5 or Sept. 6 from 1-5 p.m. The swapping event is $5 at the door. Snacks, treats, wine and beer available. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6 at Fenix Arts Gallery, 150 N. Skyline, Mountain Sequoyah, Fayetteville.

Oktoberfest — At this second annual event there will be unique German-style beer releases, limited edition glassware, food, live music, vendors and games. 12-4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Rendezvous Junction Brewing Company. 2225 S Bellview Road, Suite 101, Rogers.

— Dustin Staggs and April Wallace

features@nwaonline.com