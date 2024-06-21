8 Days a Week



Read & Write

Hoopla Book Club — “The Joy Luck Club” by Amy Tan, 2 p.m. June 25, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Genealogy Writer’s Workshop — Scrapbooking party, 5:30 p.m. June 25, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Bingo for Books — 6 p.m. June 25, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Sleuth or Consequences — “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote, 6 p.m. June 25, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wonderful Wednesday — Author Visit with Vaunda Micheaux Nelson, author of “Bad News for Outlaws: The Remarkable Life of Bass Reeves, Deputy U. S. Marshal,” 2 p.m. June 26, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Facts & Fiction in West Africa — A conversation with Uchenna Awoke, 5:30 p.m. June 27, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With Randall Woods, author of “John Quincy Adams: A Man for the Whole People,” 5:30 p.m. June 28, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “Furious Hours” by Casey Cep, 6:30 p.m. July 1, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sci Fi Book Club — 5:30 p.m. July 3, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Books & Brews — “Seven Lies” by Elizabeth Kay, 6 p.m. July 3, Flyaway Brewing in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

At The Theatre

Opera In The Ozarks — Continues June 25 with a double bill of short operas, “Beauty and the Beast” by Vittorio Giannini and “L’enfant et les Sortileges” by Maurice Ravel, Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. Season also includes “The Crucible” by Robert Ward and “La traviata” by Giuseppe Verdi. $10-$30. opera.org and 253-8595.

“Responders” — A world premiere of the dark comedy by Joseph Scott Ford, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday, through June 30, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $43-$68. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

“Rent” — Produced by Arkansas Public Theatre, Aug. 8-11 at The Medium in Springdale. Email manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org for ticket information.

__

Try Something New

Mushrooms of the Ozarks — With physician and Master Naturalist Mark Bowers, 2 p.m. June 23, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

MoPros — Ikebana Floral Design Workshop, 6-8 p.m. June 26, the Momentary in Bentonville. $45. themomentary.org.

True Crime Club — The Charles Raymond Starkweather case, 5:30 p.m. June 27, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. Must be 18 or older. bvpl.org.

Pollinator Pals — Defending the Diana Fritillary butterfly with Master Naturalist Shawn Hunter, 10 a.m.-noon June 29, Historic Cane Hill College near Lincoln. Free. Register at historiccanehillar.org/pollinator-pals.

Exploring Your Family History — Immigration records, 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 2, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Guided Tour — 2 p.m. select Sundays including June 23, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Table Talks — “Reflections on Life and Art” with visual artists Zeek Taylor and Lelani Law, 6 p.m. June 26, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. Register at tickettailor.com/events/cache/1122856.

DIY Friday — Woven bead art, 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 28, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35. Register at fsram.org.

Artist Lecture — With Amy Scoggins, 5:30 p.m. July 12, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Second Saturday — “Exquisite Creatures,” 1-4 p.m. July 13, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk — Bugs Throughout History, 1 p.m. July 13, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with “Exquisite Creatures” tickets. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Take The Kids

Super Saturday — “Happily Ever After” with Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m. June 29, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Monkeys, Moon and Ice Cream” — By NWA Audio Theatre, 2 p.m. June 29, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

The Amazeum’s Amusement Park Adventures — For grades 8-12, 2 p.m. July 2, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Wonderful Wednesday — Snakes with Chad Lowe of the AGFC Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 2 p.m. July 3, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Priceless Nights — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay what you wish. amazeum.org.

__

At The Movies

Summer Family Movies — “Spy Kids,” 2 p.m. June 28, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Film Screening & Artist Talk — “Jamie Wyeth and the Unflinching Eye” with Jamie Wyeth, 4 p.m. June 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Monday Movie Marathon — “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” 10 a.m., and “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” 2 p.m. July 1, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Summer Family Movies — “The Neverending Story,” 2 p.m. July 5, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Friday Film — “Red-Headed Woman” (NR, 1932), 2 p.m. July 5, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Get Crafty!

Creative Threads — A social crafting circle, 6 p.m. June 27, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Adult Recess — Paper Pieced Art, 10:30 a.m.-noon June 28, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.Display Images

Adult Crafts — Ebru Turkish water marbling, 2-3:30 p.m. June 28, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Sew Simple — Make a cell phone cradle, 10 a.m.-noon July 6, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Nailbinding — With Carolyn Haley, noon July 20, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $50. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Hear It Here

Mountain Street Stage — Khemia Ensemble, 6 p.m. June 24 and again June 25, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Exquisite Transformations — Inspired by “Exquisite Creatures” and performed by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7 p.m. June 28, Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — The Phase, 2 p.m. June 30, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Still on the Hill in Concert — 6 p.m. July 13, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Eat & Drink

Cocktail Tour — Pride Celebration, 6-7:30 p.m. June 27, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — American History, 6-7:30 p.m. July 4, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wednesday Over Water — Stroll Through the Collection: Interpretations by Chef Jon Sawrie and Mindy Besaw, 6 p.m. July 10, Crystal Bridges Museum. $105. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — A Night With Frank Lloyd Wright, 6 p.m. July 18, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com