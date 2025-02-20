Silver Dollar City expands with new Spring Exposition festival February 20, 2025

Silver Dollar City is busting out all over for spring. The 65-year-old Branson, Mo., theme park is expanding horizontally, vertically and philosophically, says spokeswoman Brandei Clifton.

Silver Dollar City opens for Spring Break dates March 13-31 and introduces its new Spring Exposition event April 10-May 10.

In on-the-ground expansion, The Plaza — which Clifton describes as “a happenin’ hub of food and entertainment” — doubles the size of the Grand Exposition. She says the new space will “help alleviate some of the crowdedness during our high attendance days,” but it will also offer two new experiences for families — demonstrations by gardening experts and the addition of an oversized dance floor.

“We can’t wait to watch families hit the floor for good-old fashioned fun against the sounds of the brand-new Kinfolk Bluegrass Band,” Clifton says. And with the help of a selection of skilled gardeners, “you don’t need to have a ‘green thumb’ to learn their tricks that will have you planting like a pro.”

The Plaza expands the section of the park known as the Grand Exposition, “one of our main areas for rides for younger guests, including the Magnificent Wave Carousel, Wings of Wonder and Happy Frogs,” she explains. “The Plaza has been the temporary site of our Pumpkin Plaza during Harvest Festival, but will become a permanent expansion in 2025 connecting the Grand Exposition to the Fire District. The Plaza will feature shared structures, a new entertainment stage, eateries and will be the new home base for this summer’s fireworks and drone show.”

Vertically, a new and “beautiful Parasol Sky will hang over Valley Road,” she goes on. “Visitors may remember that this is the area where illuminated pumpkin lanterns hang during Harvest Festival and our giant red bells hang during An Old Time Christmas.”

And in terms of programming philosophy, music and food will play even bigger roles in the park’s plans for family fun.

“We wanted to make sure families have a nice variety of entertainment during their time with us,” Clifton says. “We’re especially excited to welcome the All That percussion dancers from ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Whether you enjoy Cajun, Dixieland, polka music or everything in between, we’ve got something fun to get your toes tappin’ this spring!

“Food has also become a bigger part of the SDC experience,” she adds. “What does that opportunity bring to SDC? Our food has really become a Silver Dollar star in its own right. Our menu this spring will take your taste buds on a road trip coast to coast. From jambalaya pasta, shrimp po’boy sandwiches, cornbread salad to an Ozarks’ fish fry, we’ve got all your cravings covered. As always, you can try five flavors from across the festival with a Tasting Passport for only $36 plus tax.”

All of the Spring Exposition additions will be unveiled April 10. For Spring Break, the park welcomes back the ever-popular Perondi’s Stunt Dog Show.

“What a joy it will be for us to return to Silver Dollar City with our high-flying pups,” says Chris Perondi. The family-friendly show features rescue dogs from all over the country, and Perondi promises handlers use only “positive reinforcement techniques to train them to soar, jump, fly and spin for your enjoyment.”

“Aside from the Stunt Dog Show, we will showcase our ‘normal’ park and food offerings like funnel cakes, skillet lunches, etc.,” during Spring Break, Clifton says. “All 40 of our rides and attractions will be open, including our new Fire In The Hole, which debuted last season.”

FYI

Silver Dollar City

Spring 2025

Spring Break runs March 13-31. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new Spring Exposition festival, including the opening of The Plaza, is set for April 10-May 10.

INFO — silverdollarcity.com or download the free Silver Dollar City app