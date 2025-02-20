LIVE! Music: John Vincent, JD Clayton Feb. 20 at George’s February 20, 2025

John Vincent III sings “Songs for the Canyon” and more Feb. 20 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

Vincent’s latest album, 2023’s “Songs for the Canyon,” is a collection of songs based on an eight-month road trip the singer-songwriter took with his girlfriend during the covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

“I found myself trying to write songs for the love of writing songs again, and not thinking about structure or intricate chords,” he states in a press release about the record. “I wanted to get back to just picking up a guitar and singing over it. That’s what I loved doing when I first started making music. I’d just write about what we were doing, where we were at, traveling, and living in a van.”

The collection of songs features Vincent singing wistfully about places he’s never been in “Lincoln, NB.,” harmonizing on the record with his girlfriend for the first time on “I Lit a Fire,” and channeling sunny California song-craft on “Dandelion.”

He says the album’s title was inspired by the concept of “a small area with so many great artists settling down in it or coming out of there. With Laurel Canyon, look at the diversity: from Carole King to Joni Mitchell to Frank Zappa and the Doors. I think what inspired me the most is probably the vocal melodies, the lyricism, and the calmness of it. It’s rock’n’roll, but it’s folk. It’s everything I love.”

Fort Smith-based country singer-songwriter JD Clayton opens the Feb. 20 show just a little more than a week before the release of his sophomore album, “Blue Sky Sundays,” due Feb. 28 on Rounder Records.

According to a press release announcing the album’s first single, “Dirt Roads of Red,” “Blue Sky Sundays” finds Clayton taking the helm as producer in the studio with his touring band to capture the vitality and grit of his live shows.

“When I made my first album, I’d never been on the road, but after touring so much over the past few years, my band is extremely dialed-in,” says Clayton. “I wanted to make a record that showcased what’s special about each of my bandmates, and I knew the best way to do that was to produce it myself.”

The album was recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville and mixed by seven-time Grammy Award winner Vance Powell (Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton),

“Life is crazy, and it’s got a lot of blemishes, and I believe that music should too,” Clayton says. “These songs all came from us locking ourselves in the studio and really having fun with the songs, and I think that’s the heart of the album.”

Tickets are $27.50-$30 for the all-ages show at georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Feb. 16 to Feb. 22

BENTONVILLE

The Momentary — Just announced: Alabama Shakes, 7 p.m. July 22. Greyhounds & King Cabbage Brass Band, March 1; Oh He Dead, March 6; Wonder Women of Country with Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper and Brennen Leigh at 8 p.m. March 7; TRAITORS, March 8; Shemekia Copeland, 7:15 p.m. March 14; The Main Squeeze, 8 p.m. March 28; Jessica Pratt, 7 p.m. April 6; Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26; Wallice, May 9; Jaime Wyatt, Waylon Wyatt, Cha Wa and Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices joined the FreshGrass lineup with Lukas Nelson, Shakey Graves, Rosanne Cash, John Leventhal, Béla Fleck, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, La Doña, Alison Brown, Jesse Welles, Sister Sadie, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Willi Carlisle and more, May 16 & 17; Hippo Campus, May 25.

Crystal Bridges Museum of Art – Van Cliburn series featuring Clayton Stephenson, 7 p.m. Sept. 5; and Yefim Bronfman, 7 p.m. Dec. 18.

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Songwriters in the Round with Project 1268, Payton Joy, Samantha Fisher and Zach Howell, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20; Jed Harrelson Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 21; Timekeepers Classic Rock, 7 p.m. Feb. 28; Pat Travers Band, 8 p.m. March 22; The Reeves Brothers celebrate Merle Haggard’s birthday, 8 p.m. April 6. Open mics, 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

Blake Street House – Abby Holliday, 7 p.m. Feb. 19; Crys Matthews with Jude Brothers, 6:30 p.m. March 25. citysessions.org for tickets.

Ozark Social Club — Wildermiss and A Strange Bird, 7 p.m. April 11. citysessions.org for tickets.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud – Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21; Robert Earl Keen, 7:30 p.m. March 13; Eureka Springs Music Awards, 3 p.m. April 13; Ozarks Chorale Concert, 7 p.m. April 27.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday; Gary & Benji, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Alex Hawf Revue, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Gotahold — Chris Combs, 4 p.m. Feb. 16; Sean Harrison, 6 p.m March 1.

Chelsea’s — Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, 9 p.m. Feb. 21.

FAYETTEVILLE

George’s Majestic Lounge — Shovels & Rope with James Felice, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; King Falcon with Protohive and Pillar Reef, 8 p.m. Feb. 19; John Vincent with JD Clayton, 8 p.m. Feb. 20; Happy Hour with Ultra Suede, 6 p.m., and The Get Up Kids, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Townsend with Gavin Sumrall, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Blimuri, 8 p.m. Feb. 25 (sold out); Bright Eyes and Hurray for the Riff Raff, 8 p.m. Feb. 26; Ester Rose & Twain with Jude Brothers, 8:30 p.m. March 1; Andy Frasco, March 12.

Folk School of Fayetteville – Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Feb. 18; Beginner bluegrass workshop (slow jam), 6 p.m. Feb. 20; Dad Jam, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22; Soldier Songs & Voices jam, 2 p.m. Feb. 23; Irish Session 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 (slow session March 10); Bluegrass Jam, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25.

Six Twelve – Bryan Bielanski, April 8.

Club 509 — Jazz Jam, 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month; Funk Jam, 8 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month.

Mount Sequoyah — Sequoyah Ukulele Society jams at 3 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month (weather permitting).

Fayetteville Public Library – Peter Fletcher, 2 p.m. Feb. 23.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — Symphonic Band and Concert Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; Wind Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27; Treble Chorus & Razorback Chorus Concert, 7:30 p.m. March 6.

Waystone Pizza – Rockstars Feed People food drive and fundraiser for 7hills with Mildenhall, Modeling and Resting, 7 p.m. March 1.

Walton Arts Center — SoNA: Jupiter Rising, 2 p.m. Feb. 16; The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Feb. 18; Ian Fidance, 7:30 p.m. March 6; The Burney Sisters, March 7; Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8; Keb’ Mo’ x Shawn Colvin, March 15; A Taste of Ireland: The Irish Music & Dance Sensation, 7:30 p.m. March 25; The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1; The Edge Effect, April 4; VoiceJam Competition, April 5; SoNA: American Voices: Rhapsody in Blue, April 19; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24; Dov Davidoff, 7:30 p.m. May 15; Dover Quartet with Edgar Meyer, May 17; West Street Live: Rodney Crowell, May 30.

JJ’s Live — 49 Winchester, 7 p.m. Feb. 22; Knock2, 6 p.m. Feb. 25; Bryce Vine, March 2; COIN, 7 p.m. March 4; Killswitch Engage, 7 p.m. March 8; Corey Kent, March 13; Band of Horses, March 15; The Wallflowers, March 19; Everclear with Idle Valley, March 22; Ole 60 and Nolan Taylor, 7 p.m. April 3; Sam Barber, April 4; Stavros Halkias, April 9; Chase Rice, April 17; Iron & Wine, April 18; Red Not Chili Peppers, April 19; Nothing More with Kingdom Collapse, April 27; Mat Kearney, May 2; Citizen Soldiers, May 22; The Fab Four, 7 p.m. June 6.

Jammin’ Java — Jonivan Jones, May 9.

Bud Walton Arena – Theo Von, April 10.

LAMPE

Black Oak Amp – Hairball: Silver Anniversary Tour with Cherry & James, 7 p.m. May 10; Rap Rewind with Baby Bash, Twista, Paul Wall, Ying Yang Twins and Yung Joc, 7 p.m. July 27; Roots & Boots featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin, 7 p.m. Aug. 16.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Wyatt Cote, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22; Gabriel Rutledge, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 1; Stewart Huff and Paul Varghese, 6:30 p.m. March 7-8; Jeff Allen’s The Human Condition: We’re Still Not There Yet, 6 p.m. March 14 and 6 and 8 p.m. March 15; Peter Wong, 6:30 p.m. March 28-29; Trae Crowder, 6:30 p.m. April 3 and 6:30 and 9 p.m. April 5; Killer Beaz, 7 p.m. April 10-11.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Magnolia House — March to August, Feb. 22; Tony Redman, March 1; Caleb King, March 8; Tara and the Gift Horses, March 15; Batterton & Edwards, March 22; Sean Harrison, March 29; Still on the Hill, April 5; Justin Cauble and Mike Snow, 6 p.m. April 19; Some Guy Named Robb, April 12; Common Roots, May 17; Brian Martin, June 14. Concerts begin at 6 p.m. for the Listening Room music and dinner series. Reservations at magnoliahousepg.com/events.

RIDGEDALE, MO.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Just added: Doobie Brothers and Coral Reefer Band, Sept. 5; KIDZ BOP, Sept. 25. Bulls, Bands, and Barrels with Riley Green and Craig Morgan, April 26; Styx and Kevin Cronin, June 7; Hozier with Gigi Perez, June 12; Post Malone and Jelly Roll, 7:30 p.m. June 13; Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles and Tami Neilson, June 29; Tim McGraw, Aug. 31.

RIVER VALLEY

Breedlove Auditorium — SJSOE: Wind Ensemble, 7 p.m. April 8; SJSOE: Jazz Catz, 7 p.m. April 15; SJSOE: Jazz Band, 7 p.m. April 17; Percussion Ensemble Concert, 7 p.m. April 18; Rock Lab Concert, 7 p.m. April 24; SJSOE: Orchestra, 7 p.m. April 28; Brass Ensemble Concert, 3 p.m. May 4.

United States Marshals Museum – Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. March 21.

Fort Smith Brewing Company – Hoppy Hour Comedy Show with Sam Miller, 7:30 p.m. March 1.

Mad Ox Bar & Tap — Jonivan Jones, April 25.

TempleLive — Robert Kelly, March 22; Geoff Tate, March 26; Justin Willman, March 29; Creed Fisher, April 3; The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, April 15; Waylon Wyatt, April 19; The Lord of the Rings & The Hobbit: The Concert and The Music of Hans Zimmer & Others: A Celebration of Film Music, April 24; That Arena Rock Show & Special Guests, April 25; Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush, May 1; Black Violin, May 3; Jeremy Camp, May 4; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 8 p.m. May 17; Ahren Belisle, Oct. 17.

King Opera House – Jordan Rainer, 7 p.m. Feb. 22; Take3, 7 p.m. March 4; Andy Gross, 7 p.m. May 24; Allen Hurt, 7 p.m. June 21; The Moanin’ Frogs Saxophone Sextet, 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

Majestic Fort Smith — Austin Meade and Cole Barnhill, 7 p.m. Feb. 20; Giovanni and the Hired Guns, 8 p.m. March 15; Kanton Teen & The Penny Pickers with Emily Hollings, JT Hubbard, 7 p.m. March 21; Drake Milligan, April 4; Jason Boland & The Stragglers, 8 p.m. April 5; Mike Ryan, April 11; Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Romantic Journeys with Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m. March 1; UAFS Men’s and Women’s Chorus, Leonis Chamber Singers, and special guests for a Grand Night for Singing, 7 p.m. April 22; “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26.

Choctaw Casino and Resorts, Pocola – Gin Blossoms, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Los Rieleros del Norte, 8 p.m. March 8; Southall, 8 p.m. April 26.

Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland – Reversing Radio, Feb. 21; Mark Chesnutt, Feb. 22; Neal McCoy, Feb. 28; Easton Corbin, 9 p.m. March 8.

ROGERS

Pub on the Bricks – Buddy Shute & Mark McGee, 8 p.m. Feb. 22.

Underbrush Books – Shine Through Winter Listening Room starts at 5:30 p.m. with The Matchsellers, Feb. 23, and with Taylor Smith, March 9.

The Music Depot — Family Fun Day, 3-5 p.m. (free) Feb. 16; Jazz Jam, 7:15 p.m. Feb. 20; Funk Factory Live Karaoke, 7 p.m. Feb. 21; Panchami with Kartik Balachandran (violin), Sarada Karthik (vocal), Nikola Radan (flute), Anthony Ball (drums), Vishaak (Mridangam), 4 p.m. March 8.

AMP — Just announced: The Avett Brothers with Blackberry Smoke, Aug. 22. Treaty Oak Revival, April 11; My Morning Jacket, April 15; RUFUS DU SOL, April 27; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, May 2; Staind and Breaking Benjamin, May 4; comedian Nate Bargatze, 2 shows on May 17; Alison Krauss & Union Station with Willie Watson, May 16; Simple Minds, Soft Cell and Modern English, June 4; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, June 5; The Black Keys, June 8; Bailey Zimmerman with Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge, June 14; Luke Bryan and Adrien Nuñez, Ashland Craft, Cole Goodwin and DJ Rock, June 19; TobyMac, Zach Williams and We The Kingdom, June 20; Jason Aldean, Nate Smith, RaeLynn & Dee Jay Silver, July 18; Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, July 19; Kansas and 38 Special, July 26; Weird Al Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, Aug. 3; Train with Edwin McCain, Aug. 26; Comedian Matt Rife, Sept. 12; Papa Roach, Rise Against with special guest Underoath, Sept. 30.

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. with Zach Peterson (Omaha), Feb. 20; Tulsa Takeover, Feb. 27; Ben Jones (North Carolina), March 6; Meredith Hopping (St. Louis), March 13; Ed Bell (Denver), March 20; Gabbie Watts (Atlanta), March 27; Kevin Casey White (Brooklyn), April 3; Aaron Naylor (Chicago), April 10; Cori Stewart (Denver) w/ Katie McDonald April 17 and Dan Alten (Louisville), April 24.

The Jones Center — Shiny Happy People Laughing with Karen Morgan, 8 p.m. April 11.

Fairlane Station — Early James with Jon Dooly, 6:30 p.m. March 21.

Tontitown Winery — Beer and Hymns: Share the Love benefiting Essentials Outreach, 5 p.m. Feb. 16; The Atlantics, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21; The Mountain Gypsies, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22; Take Cover 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28; The White River Band, 6:30 p.m. March 1.

WEST FORK

Little O’ Oprey – Live music at 7 p.m. every Saturday. Snackbar opens at 5:30 p.m. (271 S. Campbell Ave.)

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

Cherokee Casino — Vanessa and Friends, Feb. 20; Mark Chesnutt, 9 p.m. Feb. 21; Mixtape 918, 11 p.m. Feb. 21; Travis Kidd, 9 p.m. Feb. 22; Runnin’ on Empty, 8 p.m. Feb. 27; Stars, 9 p.m. Feb. 28; Easton Corbin, 9 p.m. March 7.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com