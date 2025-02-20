8 Days a Week



On The Stage

“Date Night With the Rosses” — The Melonlight Theater premieres its newest show in the romantic month of February. The Rosses are back with a date night comedy. Be a part of the live studio audience on the set of the fictional 60’s sitcom “With the Rosses” in the episode of “Never Cha Cha Change!” Showing through Feb. 22 at 2 Pine St., Eureka Springs. Tickets are $20-$60 at melonlight.com/date-night-with-the-rosses.

“The Book of Mormon” — The musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway and across the U.S., “The Book of Mormon” is showing Feb. 20-23 in Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center. waltonartscenter.org.

“Primary Trust” — Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize, “Primary Trust” chronicles the life of Kenneth, a 36-year-old traditional bookstore worker who enjoys spending most evenings sipping Mai Tais at the local tiki bar with his best friend. Extended through March 2 at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Tickets from $20-$58 can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/primary-trust.

__

Read & Write

Book Signing — Local author Kay Pritchett will be at Pearl’s Books signing copies of her new book, “The House with a Secret Cellar,” 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville. (479) 527-6984.

Silent Book Club — Bentonville’s Silent Book Club is meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Onyx Coffee Lab at the Momentary. Bring a book of your own choice. Meet, mingle and share recommendations with new friends. 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville. silentbook.club.

Sci/Fi Book Club — Book club will be meeting at Pearl’s Books to discuss “The Forever War” by Joe Haldeman, 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville. (479) 527-6984.

Ekphrasis Writing — In this workshop, visiting artist Robin Bruce will discuss the method of using visual stimuli to generate writing. The practice of ekphrasis can open doorways to memory and fresh language. 6-7:15 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Ann Henry Board Room of the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

Horror Book Club — Two Friends Bookstore’s Horror Book Club will be discussing “Annihilation” by Jeff Vandermeer at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Unit 47, Bentonville. twofriendsbooks.com.

Book Bingo — The whole family is invited to the West Fork Public Library to play to win free books. Drinks and sweet treats will be provided by Nicole Hood from “For the Love of Food” blog. 4-5:50 p.m. Feb. 28 at 198 Main St., West Fork, AR. (479) 839-2626.

WCHD Fellowship — The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow announced the “Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories” fellowship, designed to support a writer working on a short or long-form non-fiction project that explores personal experiences with mental illness. Submissions are open until April 21. The fellowship winner will be awarded a two-week residency. writerscolony.org/fellowships.

__

Try Something New

Sip & Slow Stitch — Michelle Hastings-Hannon teaches simple ways to repair a beloved article of clothing or turn an old item into something new. Bring your clothing item and they’ll supply the rest, 3-5 p.m. Feb. 23 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs. visiteurekasprings.com/event/sip-slow-stitch.

Arkansas Gardening School — A horticultural symposium at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks for beginner home gardeners, featuring expert-led programs by horticulturists, garden designers, and landscape architects. $75 per person. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 1 at 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville. bgozarks.ticketapp.org/portal/product/168.

__

Out & About

Casa Magnolia — Due to the weather, Casa Magnolia, a new cultural community hub and art cafe coming to Springdale has rescheduled their grand opening to 10 a.m. Feb. 21. Features Writer Monica Hooper has all the details of what the new business will bring to Springdale in her What’s Up story. 414 Holcomb St., Springdale.

NWA Train Show — The 22nd annual Great NWA Model Train and Collectables show will be held on Feb. 22 at the Benton County Fairgrounds. All 14 winners from the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas 2025 Trains Exhibit Competition, which ended Jan. 31, will be on exhibit at the show. 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. Road, Bentonville. nwatrainshow.com.

House Party — To celebrate its fifth birthday, the Momentary will host a free, family-friendly house party. Community members are invited to enjoy a day featuring live music, interactive art pop-ups, custom tattoos and food and drinks. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 22 at 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville. themomentary.org.

Bike Drive — Rogers Parks and Recreation and Pedal It Forward host a citywide Bike Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1. Bicycles in any size or shape will be accepted along with parts and accessories. Drop-off locations are at Mount Hebron Park, Rogers Aquatic Center, Veterans Park, and the Pedal It Forward shop at Rogers Activity Center. (479) 208-6868. pedalitforward.org.

Fat Saturday Parade of Fools — Costumes, floats and beads, beads, beads. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on March 1 at the Fayetteville Square and proceed down Block and Dickson Streets. Anyone wishing to enter a car, walking group, club, performance troupe or float can register at fayettevillemardigras.com.

Fat Tuesday Pub & Grub Crawl — Purchase a t-shirt, pick up a passport at Tin Roof to start the crawl and get stamps at the participating locations in the Dickson Street Entertainment District. Stamps qualify for prizes. Costumed revelers from the Fayetteville Mardi Gras krewes will follow a lively band that will join in the festivities and will bring a real Fat Tuesday party and beads to the streets. 5-10 p.m. March 4. fayettevillemardigras.com/fat-tuesday-pub-grub-crawl.

__

Walk & Talk Art

“Natural State” — Local Color Studio Gallery is bringing a collection of works inspired by our natural state. All pieces are from local artists. Reception is 4-7 p.m. Feb. 22 and open through March 7 at 275 S. Nelson Hackett Blvd., Fayetteville.

Spring Arts & Culture Festival — The Northwest Arkansas Community College spring festival is a multi-day, interdisciplinary event series that brings together artists, academics and the community to reflect on an annual theme. This year, the Spring Arts & Culture Festival will focus on the theme of “Risk” and will take place March 3-6. Events are free and include live performances, guest speakers, generative artmaking, dance, music, film, art exhibits, and more. 1 College Drive, Bentonville. nwacc.edu/springartsculturalfestival/default.aspx.

“The Hearts Project” — After time at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum and the Fayetteville Public Library, “The Hearts Project: A COVID-19 Memorial” is on the move again; this time it will be exhibited at Life Styles Blair Center in Springdale. Opening reception is rescheduled for 6-8 p.m. Feb. 27. Open through May 2 at 5200 S. Thompson St., Springdale. covidheartsproject.com.

__

For The Littles

Shine Hope Story Workshop — The Teen Action & Support Center is hosting a workshop for teens in the Northwest Arkansas community from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Hub in Rogers. This workshop will teach teens the importance of Hope, how to measure hope, and how to utilize skills to be more hopeful. 1194 W. Walnut St., Rogers. theshinehopecompany.com.

Pizza Mania — Taste and judge several pizza brands and create your own pizza jewelry. For grades 5-7. 4-5 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Springdale Public Library, 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale. Register at springdalelibrary.org/upcoming-events.

__

Under The Open Sky

Bushwacking Adventure Hike — A hike on March 1 to Tea Kettle and Reynolds Falls led by the Ozark Natural Science Center. This off-trail bushwhacking adventure will take you through steep and rugged terrain, including woods, riverbeds, and even a potential water crossing. For ages 12 and older. No pets. Bring your own water, snacks and lunch. Check-in at the Lewis Pavilion at 9:30 a.m. Hike will approximately end at 3 p.m. $15 for ages 12-17; $20 for adults. 1905 Madison 1305, Huntsville. onsc.us/events.

Astronomy Night — Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area and The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society offering a free night of astronomy enjoyment and education. Event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a discussion and then a night sky viewing at 6:30 pm. on March 1. Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, 20201 E. Arkansas 12, Rogers.

__

‘Absolute Cinema’

“Leap of Faith” — A screening of Nicholas Ma’s award-winning documentary, followed by a Q&A and facilitated roundtable discussions, 4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville. Guests can register for this free event at themomentary.org/calendar/leap-of-faith.

__

Paws & Play

__

Hands-On Fun

Your Own Reading Journal — Create a reading journal to track your reads and goals or keep track of your to-be-read. The Springdale Public Library will provide all materials, including the journal at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Shiloh Room at 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale. Register at calendar.springdalelibrary.org/event/13769546.

__

Hear It Here!

Club 509 — Malibu Moon, Belladonnas and Sally Jo Roussin are performing at 7:30 on Feb. 22 at 509 W. Spring St, Suite 225, Fayetteville. $5 per ticket at the door. (479) 387-5484.

Goshen History — “Goshen: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” will be the topic of a presentation by the Washington County Historical Society at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Goshen United Methodist Church, 122 E. Bowen Blvd., Goshen. Plans also include a walk through the adjacent cemetery after the lecture.

Mountain Street Stage — Join Peter Fletcher at the Fayetteville Public Library for an audience friendly, solo recital including repertoire that runs the gamut from the Renaissance Period through the 20th century. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Events Center. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. peterfletcher.com.

__

Cheers & Bites

Drag Bingo Brunch — Join Faux L’Beau and Umami Origami in Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah Center. $55 ticket includes two drink tickets for mimosas (alcoholic or non), brunch and three bingo cards. Additional cards and drinks can be purchased at the event. 21 and older only. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 23 at 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. mountsequoyah.org/events/drag-bingo-brunch.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com