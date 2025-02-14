Go Figure at Fenix Arts in Fayetteville highlights human form in art and practice February 14, 2025

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

From the meticulous detail of Leonardo da Vinci’s anatomical figures to the stoic sculptures of Elisabeth Frink, the human body has inspired and fascinated artists for a millennia.

In “Go Figure,” the next exhibit coming to Fenix Arts Feb. 13 to March 16, the human form takes center stage as inspiration for the art and drawing sessions held in the gallery throughout the exhibit’s run.

“I’m biased, but I think figure drawing is very underrepresented in this area,” admitted artist Jennifer Smay with a wide smile when talking about the upcoming exhibit. She pointed to the prevalence of folk and pop art in area galleries. Focusing on the human form isn’t as common despite it’s rich history in art.

A painter and draftsman (one who makes detailed drawings), Smay presents the human form in ethereal and dreamlike contexts for her luminous oil paintings on copper, reflecting her early fascination with the paintings of William Blake. When drawing, she recreates the luminosity seen in her paintings through shadow, contrasts and fine details reminiscent of Renaissance masters like da Vinci.

“I started drawing the human figure probably because it was hard and I wanted to get good at it,” she said. “But now I feel like it’s the easiest way to express an idea is to use the figure with the background, with whatever atmosphere you create behind it.”

As a mostly self-taught artist, she started picking up techniques as a teenager from her friend Rachel, who took an art class at a local college in her free time. After class, Rachel shared what she learned that day with Smay.

“Rachel and I were inseparable,” she said. “She was always carrying around her sketchbook, and she was always drawing. So then I was like, ‘I’m gonna have a sketchbook too!’ … We were just the two girls walking around drawing every day.”

To this day, Smay still takes time to draw every day, she said, even if she only practices for 20 minutes. The pages of her sketchbook almost always contain drawings of the human form, she said.

As an adult, Smay continued perfecting her skills alongside fellow painter and draftsman Steven Assael and draftsman and sculptor Shane Wolf, according to her curriculum vitae.

She said she prefers to work with models when creating her work rather than basing figures on photographs. She also prefers drawing the human body nude and in its natural state.

“I feel like the nudity is harder,” she explained. “It is harder to draw someone’s body accurately and beautifully when they’re not clothed.”

For the “Go Figure” exhibit at Fenix Arts, Smay will show her drawings based on models she worked with at Fenix Arts, she said.

The theme is a new one for Fenix Arts, according to board chair Susan Idlet, who has enjoyed exploring figure drawing at the gallery with other artists looking to practice their lines.

Ahead of the deadline for submissions to the show, Idlet said there’s no telling what their artists may submit. She referred to the “Love Wins” exhibit, which closed Feb. 9. It included crochet John Lennon & Yoko Ono figures staging a bed-in for peace, an antique rocking chair embellished with family heirlooms as well as paintings, more fiber art pieces and sculptures celebrating the power of love, compassion and unity.

“People interpret our themes in cool ways you wouldn’t have thought about,” she said.

The opening reception for “Go Figure” is 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Fenix Arts on Mount Sequoyah. Drawing sessions with artist Diane Stinebaugh are Feb. 10 and Feb. 25.

Smay will lead a long form-drawing session on March 5. Another life drawing session is set for March 9. Coming up after “Go Figure” is “Death and Dying,” March 20-April 20 with an opening reception on March 21. A special free program with local “Death Doola” Greta Allendorf is planned for March 28.

FAQ

Fenix Arts presents “Go Figure”

WHAT — Artists focus on the human form for artwork included in the “Go Figure” exhibit and ongoing drawing sessions in the gallery.

WHEN — Feb. 13 to March 16. The opening reception starts at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

WHERE — Fenix Arts on the campus of Mount Sequoyah near Overlook parking.

INFO — fenixarts.org.

NOTE — Find times and dates for drawing sessions by clicking “Programs & Events” on the homepage. Drawing sessions are $15 per artist. Bring your own supplies.