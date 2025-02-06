UA hosts Black Music Symposium with concerts and lectures, Send It South pairs bikes and tunes February 6, 2025

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

“Bringing It Home” is the theme for the 12th annual UA Black Music Symposium, Feb. 7 at Faulkner Center for the Performing Arts. All events are free and open to the public. The day is divided into a series of lectures and a masterclass from 10:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. and a concert featuring BAANG at 7 p.m.

Special guest Titus Underwood, principal oboist of the Nashville Symphony, will present a masterclass at 10:30 a.m. followed by Lenora Green Turner Lecture & Traci Hall: “Let’s Talk About It! Black Vocal Literature” at noon. Underwood returns with a Q&A session on the classical music scene at 1 p.m. Caree Banton presents “Jamaican Politics, Nationalism, and Musical Culture in Transition, 1974 – 1984” at 2 p.m. LaShawnda Fields presents “Unpacking Cowboy Carter and Music Genres” at 2:40 p.m. Uche Ofodile lectures on “Copyright Law, Race, and Music: A History of Exploitation, Exclusion or Empowerment?” at 3:20 p.m.

The evening concert will open with the Arkansas Soul Band, a student ensemble in the Department of Music directed by Reggie James followed by headliner BAANG, a local hip-hop artist at 7 p.m.

Note: Parking for events at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center can be found at the Stadium Drive Parking Garage, 380 N. Stadium Drive across from Razorback Stadium. The garage is metered at $1.90 per hour from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pay stations require the license plate number.

Send It South

Send It South, a three-day bike and music festival, rolls into Bentonville Feb. 7-9. Presented by The Momentary and OZ Trails, the spectacle on two wheels will have food, fire, pop-ups and more. Live music includes sets by Wilderado, Dirtwire, Bonnie Montgomery, stepmom, DJs Dublicious, Tris10 and 2Wheels Productions.

The festival schedule includes art rides, night rides and guided group rides. Three-day general admission festival passes are $250 and include three days of guided and self-guided rides, Beer Garden Happy Hours, a Send It South festival T-shirt, access to all musical performances and more. VIP three-day festival passes are $500 and include all the general admission amenities plus VIP + Premium Bar access at events, swag bag, a dedicated standing area for events in the Momentary’s RØDE House and more. Festival passes can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at (479) 657-2335.

For the latest updates, follow the Momentary, OZ Trails and Send It South on Instagram.

Van Cliburn Concerts

Haochen Zhang, Clayton Stephenson and Yefim Bronfman will perform on the grand Steinway and Sons piano that once belonged to Van Cliburn for the 2025 Van Cliburn Concert Series in the Great Hall of Crystal Bridges Museum of Art.

Zhang opens the series Feb. 21. The youngest of the Van Cliburn gold winners, he has captivated audiences in the United States, Europe, and Asia with a special combination of deep musical sensitivity, fearless imagination, and spectacular virtuosity.

The series continues with American pianist Stephenson on Sept. 5. He is described as a poet, a dramatist, and a master storyteller, in a press release from Crystal Bridges and was the first Black finalist at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2022. Stephenson currently studies at Harvard University.

Closing the series is Grammy Award-winning pianist Bronfman. The acclaimed and admired pianists has been nominated for six Grammy Awards and won a Grammy in 1997 for his recording of three Bartók Concertos.

All concerts in the series begin at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $45 ($36 for members, $10 for students and teachers), and $115 ($92 for members) for Van Cliburn Season Passes.

BENTONVILLE

The Momentary — Send It South with Wilderado, Dirtwire, Bonnie Montgomery, stepmom and many more, Feb. 7-9; Real Estate, 8 p.m. Feb. 7; Greyhounds & King Cabbage Brass Band, March 1; Oh He Dead, March 6; Wonder Women of Country with Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper and Brennen Leigh at 8 p.m. March 7; TRAITORS, March 8; Shemekia Copeland, 7:15 p.m. March 14; The Main Squeeze, 8 p.m. March 28; Jessica Pratt, 7 p.m. April 6; Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26; Wallice, May 9; FreshGrass with Lukas Nelson, Shakey Graves, Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal, Béla Fleck, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, La Doña, Alison Brown, Jesse Welles, Sister Sadie, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Willi Carlisle and more, May 16 & 17; Hippo Campus, May 25.

Crystal Bridges Museum of Art – Arkansas Philharmonic presents Spirit of the Wild featuring Titus Underwood, Principal Oboe of the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Feb. 8. (Cost: pay what you can).

Kalaloka Institute of Fine Arts – Yuva Utsav (Youth Festival) with Sai Sisters (vocal), Akshath Piram (dance), Tanvi and Tanya Kartik (violin) and Sinchana Natraj (dance), 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Salon Blonde, 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Songwriters in the Round with Project 1268; Payton Joy, Samantha Fisher and Zach Howell, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20; Jed Harrelson Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 21; Timekeepers Classic Rock, 7 p.m. Feb. 28; Pat Travers Band, 8 p.m. March 22; The Reeves Brothers celebrate Merle Haggard’s birthday, 8 p.m. April 6. Open Mics, 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud – Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21; Robert Earl Keen, 7:30 p.m. March 13; Eureka Springs Music Awards, 3 p.m. April 13; Ozarks Chorale Concert, 7 p.m. April 27.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday; Gary & Benji, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Alex Hawf Revue, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Gotahold — Jonivan Jones, 5 p.m. Feb. 15; Chris Combs, 4 p.m. Feb. 16; Sean Harrison, 6 p.m March 1.

FAYETTEVILLE

George’s Majestic Lounge — Dogs in a Pile, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 6; Happy hour for Gary Hutchison’s annual “Guitarmageddon” birthday bash 6 p.m. Feb. 7 and Ravenscoon, Artifakts, STVSH and Ghost Lotus at 9 p.m. Feb. 7; Bob Marley 80th birthday tribute with Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, DJ Hodi-i & Buttefly, 8 p.m. Feb. 8; Josh Weathers, 8 p.m. Feb. 11; Be My Anti-Valentine DJ Night, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12; Happy hour with Dawn Cate Band and Leah & the Mojo Dr.’s, 6 p.m. and Valentines Date Night with Funk Factory, 9 p.m. Feb. 14; Ted Hammig & The Campaign with Green Acres and Bee, 8 p.m. Feb. 15; Shovels & Rope with James Felice, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; King Falcon with Protohive and Pillar Reef, 8 p.m. Feb. 19; John Vincent with JD Clayton, 8 p.m. Feb. 20; Hour with Ultra Suede 6 p.m. and The Get Up Kids, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Townsend with Gavin Sumrall, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Blimuri, 8 p.m. Feb. 25 (sold out); Bright Eyes and Hurray for the Riff Raff, 8 p.m. Feb. 26; Ester Rose & Twain with Jude Brothers, 8:30 p.m. March 1.

Folk School of Fayetteville – Soldier Songs & Voices jam, 2 p.m. Feb. 9 & 23; Irish Tunes slow session at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. jam Feb. 10 & 24; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Feb. 18; Dad Jam, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22; Bluegrass slow session 5:30 p.m. and jam at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25.

Club 509 — Jazz Jam, 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, Funk Jam, 8 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month.

Mount Sequoyah — Sequoyah Ukulele Society jams at 3 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month (weather permitting).

TheatreSquared — Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15; Candlelight: Romantic Classics, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

Fayetteville Public Library – Sean Gaskell (kora), 2 p.m. Feb. 9; Peter Fletcher, 2 p.m. Feb. 23.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 2025.

Walton Arts Center — Tacarra Williams, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Sonia De Los Santos Música, 7 p.m. Feb. 11; Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli: Mel & Ellla Swing!, Feb. 15; SoNA: Jupiter Rising, 2 p.m. Feb. 16; The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Feb. 18; Ian Fidance 7:30 p.m. March 6; The Burney Sisters, March 7; Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8; Keb’ Mo’ x Shawn Colvin, March 15; LOL @ WAC: The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1; The Edge Effect, April 4; VoiceJam Competition, April 5; SoNA: American Voices: Rhapsody in Blue, April 19; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24; Dov Davidoff, 7:30 p.m. May 15; Dover Quartet with Edgar Meyer, May 17; West Street Live: Rodney Crowell, May 30.

JJ’s Live — Natalie Jane, 6 p.m. Feb. 6; Gavin Adcock, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 (sold out); Paul Cauthen, 8 p.m. Feb. 8; Caifanes, 8 p.m. Feb. 12; Larry Fleet, 7 p.m. Feb. 13;Big Bubble Rave, Feb. 15; 49 Winchester, 7 p.m. Feb. 22; Knock2, 6 p.m. Feb. 25; Bryce Vine, March 2; COIN, 7 p.m. March 4; Killswitch Engage, 7 p.m. March 8; Corey Kent, March 13; The Wallflowers, March 19; Everclear with Idle Valley, March 22; Ole 60 and Nolan Taylor, 7 p.m. April 3; Sam Barber, April 4; Stavros Halkias, April 9; Chase Rice, April 17; Iron & Wine, April 18; Red Not Chili Peppers, April 19; Nothing More with Kingdom Collapse, April 27; Mat Kearney, May 2; Citizen Soldiers, May 22; The Fab Four, 7 p.m. June 6.

Jammin’ Java — Jonivan Jones, May 9.

Bud Walton Arena – Theo Von, April 10.

LAMPE

Black Oak Amp – Rap Rewind with Baby Bash, Twista, Paul Wall, Ying Yang Twins and Yung Joc, 7 p.m. July 27.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Technically Funny Comedian Don McMillan, 8:45 p.m. Feb. 14 and 6 & 8 p.m. Feb. 15; Jeff Allen, 6 p.m. March 14 and 6 & 8:30 p.m. March 15. Trae Crowder returns April 3-5.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Magnolia House — Brick Fields, Feb. 9; Patti Steel, Feb. 15; March to August, Feb. 22; Tony Redman, March 1; Caleb King, March 8; Tara and the Gift Horses, March 15; Batterton & Edwards, March 22; Sean Harrison, March 29; Still on the Hill, April 5; Justin Cauble and Mike Snow, 6 p.m. April 19; Some Guy Named Robb, April 12; Common Roots, May 17; Brian Martin, June 14. Concerts begin at 6 p.m. for the Listening Room music and dinner series. Reservations at magnoliahousepg.com/events.

RIDGEDALE, MO.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Bulls, Bands, and Barrels with Riley Green and Craig Morgan, April 26; Styx and Kevin Cronin, June 7; Post Malone and Jelly Roll, 7:30 p.m. June 13; Tim McGraw, Aug. 31.

RIVER VALLEY

Skokos Performing Arts Center – Asleep at the Wheel, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.

906 Cocktail Lounge — Bordertown, 8 p.m. Feb. 8.

United States Marshals Museum – Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special ft. “Romeo and Juliet” & More, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14; Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. March 21.

Fort Smith Brewing Company – Hoppy Hour Comedy Show with River Valley Comics, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15; Hoppy Hour Comedy Show with Sam Miller, 7:30 p.m. March 1.

Mad Ox Bar & Tap — Jonivan Jones, April 25.

TempleLive — Newsboys, Feb. 14; Robert Kelly, March 22; Geoff Tate, March 26; Justin Williman, March 29; Creed Fisher, April 3; The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, April 15; Waylon Wyatt, April 19; The Lord of the Rings & The Hobbit: The Concert and The Music of Hans Zimmer & Others: A Celebration of Film Music, April 24; That Arena Rock Show & Special Guests, April 25; Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush, May 1; Black Violin, May 3; Jeremy Camp, May 4; Ahren Belisle, Oct. 17.

801 Media Center – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

King Opera House – Comedy with Matt Ferrell and Andrew Patterson, 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Elizabeth Wise, 7 p.m. Feb. 14; Simply Seger, 7 p.m. Feb. 15; Jordan Rainer, 7 p.m. Feb. 22; Take3, 7 p.m. March 4; Andy Gross, 7 p.m. May 24; Allen Hurt, 7 p.m. June 21; The Moanin’ Frogs Saxophone Sextet, 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

Majestic Fort Smith — Aaron Watson and Midnight South, 7 p.m. Feb. 13; Austin Meade and Cole Barnhill, 7 p.m. Feb. 20; Giovanni and the Hired Guns, 8 p.m. March 15; Jason Boland & The Stragglers, 8 p.m. April 5; Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Choctaw Casino and Resorts, Pocola – Gin Blossoms, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Los Rieleros del Norte, 8 p.m. March 8; Southall, 8 p.m. April 26.

Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland – Sara Evans, 8 p.m. Feb. 14.

The Bakery District – Steven Cade, 6 p.m. Feb. 8 for Community Rescue Mission fundraiser.

ROGERS

Underbrush Books – Shine Through Winter Listening Room starts at 5:30 p.m. Sophia Clark, Feb. 9; The Matchsellers, Feb. 23 and Taylor Smith, March 9.

The Music Depot — Jazz Jam Night, 7 p.m Feb. 6; Family Fun Day, 3-5 p.m. (free). Panchami with Kartik Balachandran (violin), Sarada Karthik (vocal), Nikola Radan (flute), Anthony Ball (drums), Vishaak (Mridangam), 4 p.m. March 8.

AMP — Treaty Oak Revival, 7 p.m. April 11; RUFUS DU SOL, 7:30 p.m. April 27; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2; Staind and Breaking Benjamin, May 4; Comedian Nate Bargatze, May 17; Alison Krauss & Union Station with Willie Watson, May 16; Simple Minds, Soft Cell and Modern English, 7 p.m. June 4; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5; Bailey Zimmerman with Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge, 7:30 p.m. June 14; Luke Bryan and Adrien Nunez, Ashland Craft, Cole Goodwin and DJ Rock, 7 p.m. June 19; TobyMac, Zach Williams and We The Kingdom, 6 p.m. June 20; Jason Aldean, Nate Smith, RaeLynn & Dee Jay Silver, 7:30 p.m. July 18; Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, July 19; Weird Al Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Train with Edwin McCain, 8 p.m. Aug. 26; Comedian Matt Rife, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12; Papa Roach, Rise Against with special guest Underoath, Sept. 30

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. with Julie Drake (OKC) and Jack Wright (St. Louis), Feb. 6; Will Loden (Houston), Feb. 13; Zach Peterson (Omaha), Feb. 20; Tulsa Takeover, Feb. 27; Ben Jones (North Carolina), March 6; Meredith Hopping (St. Louis), March 13; Ed Bell (Denver), March 20; Gabbie Watts (Atlanta), March 27; Kevin Casey White (Brooklyn), April 3; Aaron Naylor (Chicago), April 10; Cori Stewart (Denver) w/ Katie McDonald April 17 and Dan Alten (Louisville), April 24.

The Jones Center — My Funny Valentine with Pat Hazell & Amy Barnes, 6 & 8 p.m. Feb. 14; Shiny Happy People Laughing with Karen Morgan, 8 p.m. April 11.

WEST FORK

Little O’ Oprey – Live music at 7 p.m. every Saturday. Snackbar opens at 5:30 p.m. (271 S. Campbell Ave.)

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com