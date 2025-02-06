FYI Calendar: Celebrate the day of love with The Belladonnas at NWA Collective February 6, 2025

On The Stage

“Date Night With the Rosses” — The Melonlight Theater premieres its newest show in the romantic month of February. The Rosses are back with a date night comedy. Be a part of the live studio audience on the set of the fictional 60’s sitcom “With the Rosses” in the episode of “Never Cha Cha Change!” Showing through Feb. 22 at 2 Pine St., Eureka Springs. Tickets are $20-$60 at melonlight.com/date-night-with-the-rosses.

“Primary Trust” — Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize, “Primary Trust” chronicles the life of Kenneth, a 36-year-old, traditional bookstore worker who enjoys spending most evenings sipping Mai Tais at the local tiki bar with his best friend. When he’s suddenly laid off, his world turns upside down — in more ways than one. Showing through Feb. 23 at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $20-$36 at theatre2.org/primary-trust.

“The Book of Mormon” — The musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway and across the U.S., “The Book of Mormon” is showing Feb. 20-23 in Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center. waltonartscenter.org.

Read & Write

Love Poetry Workshop — NWA Poetry Connection will read and discuss love poems, and then participants will have the chance to write their own in a fun and supportive environment. $15 per ticket. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 9 at baked by kori, 128 S. Second St., Rogers. nwaonline.com/lovepoetry

Image and Line — In the first Bee Balm Arkansas workshop of the year, break open and sharpen the fundamentals of your writing practice. You’ll learn how to deepen your images so they have a lasting impression on your reader. $50 for a two-part workshop will include readings and discussions. The first workshop is 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Pearl’s Books, 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville. beebalmarkansas.com.

Book Club — Pearl’s Book club will discuss “A Magical Girl Retires” by Park Seolyeon from 6 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 18. All book club titles are 10% off in store now until the date of book club. 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville. pearlsbooks.com.

WCHD Fellowship — The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow announced the “Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories” fellowship, designed to support a writer working on a short or long-form non-fiction project that explores personal experiences with mental illness. Submissions are open until April 21. The fellowship winner will be awarded a two-week residency. writerscolony.org/fellowships.

Try Something New

Intro to Pen & Ink — Explore the medium of pen and ink using easily obtainable pens, paper, rulers and erasers. Three-dimensional drawing, graphing, pointillism, hatching, shading and scribbling techniques will be explored. $85 for the class. 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs. essa-art.org.

Pottery Wheel Throwing — This 4-week course introduces students to making pottery on the wheel and engages every stage of the ceramic cycle. Classes meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. for a total of eight sessions. $325 for the course, with limited discounts available for seniors 60 and older. The session starts on Feb. 18 in the Clay Studio. 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. mountsequoyah.org/event-directory.

Out & About

Walk & Talk Art

“Cluster” — The HopOut’s first group art exhibition has 13 local artists at the Local Color Studio Gallery. Showing Feb. 3-15. Reception is 6-10 p.m. Feb. 7 at 275 S. Nelson Hackett Blvd., Fayetteville.

Gallery Opening — Mount Sequoyah studio artist group show. Free to attend. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 7 in Sequoyah Hall. 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

“Love Wins” — New exhibit at Fenix Arts and Gallery at Mount Sequoyah that celebrates the power of love, compassion and unity. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Exhibition is open through Feb. 9. 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

“Go Figure” — Exhibit features a variety of mediums that celebrate and capture the grace, poise, and elegance of the human body. The opening reception is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Fenix Arts gallery, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

“Illumination Series” — The newest “Illumination Series” exhibition at Walton Arts Center features abstract clay sculptures by Arkansas artist John Shea. The works are on display now through April 13 in Walker Atrium below the J.B. Hunt Transport Staircase. 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. waltonartscenter.org.

For The Littles

“Museum and Me” — An hour-long, free program at the Rogers Historical Museum for children ages 3-5 that is programmed to help foster an interest in history and reading. On Feb. 11, they are celebrating Valentine’s Day and having a story time and activities to learn about the holiday. Only 30 spots available each month; sign up at rogershistoricalmuseum.org/museum-and-me. 313 S. Second St., Rogers.

Family Fun Day — An afternoon of creativity, education and entertainment to celebrate Black History Month at The Music Depot in Rogers. This free, all-ages event features hands-on activities, educational performances, a screening of a curated piece celebrating Black heritage, as well as games and food. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 16 at 206 W. Walnut St., Rogers. musicmovesar.com/musicdepot.

Love Is In The Air

Paint Your Mate (or Date!) — Get your Picasso on in this romantic adult immersive art experience. Think glowing fluorescent paints, your fave person and a night of pure creative chaos. $39-$70. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 7 at 214 S. Main St., Springdale. paintyourpowernwa.com/event-services.

Pottery Wheel Date Night — Learn a new skill together with your partner, friend, or family member. The Creative Community Center will walk you through the wheel throwing process together. No clay experience necessary, but dress for a mess. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and Feb. 14 at 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $48 per person. communitycreativecenter.org.

Adult Night — The Scott Family Amazeum’s Adult Night will feature locally brewed beer paired with chocolates and hands-on tinkering activities like crafting quirky “love bug” sculptures. Tickets are $25 ($20 for members) online and $35 ($30 for members) at the door. 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville. amazeum.org.

Valentine’s Day Serenade — The theatre group, BOMB Squad, will be posted up in Basin Spring Park 3-5 p.m. on Feb. 14, offering serenades, flowers and romantic vibes to all who seek those things.

Valentine’s Dinner — An elegant dining experience in the timeless atmosphere of the Crescent Hotel. $75 per person for a three-course meal. Reservations are available for 5-9 p.m. on Feb. 14. Call (855) 725-5720 to reserve. crescent-hotel.com/blog/valentines-dinner-at-the-crescent-hotel.

“My Funny Valentine” — Comedians Pat Hazell and Amy Barnes will discuss topics of relationships, dating, parenting and family life at the Jones Center. Tickets are $25 ($20 for Jones Center members). For those parents wanting to add childcare to their date night, The Jones Center has a chaperoned evening for kids. 6 and 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. thejonescenter.net/center-stage-standup-comedy.

Under The Open Sky

Volunteer Work Day — Tree/branch clean-up, trail maintenance and firewood stacking at Ozark Natural Science Center in Huntsville. Lunch will be provided. Bring your water bottle, work gloves, boots and tools (extra tools will be provided). 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 8 at 1905 Madison 1305, Huntsville.

Winter Wellness Weekend — Treat yourself this season and join Ozark Natural Science Center’s Winter Wellness Weekend for restoration, rejuvenation, and connection. Enjoy yoga, meditation, forest bathing, mindfulness, acupuncture and more. 8:15 a.m. Feb. 15 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at 1905 Madison 1305, Huntsville. $120 for a weekend ticket and meals. onsc.us/events.

‘Absolute Cinema’

“The Snow Woman” — In celebration of February’s Snow Moon, the Northwest Arkansas Film Club is showing the 1968 film “The Snow Woman.” A wintry Japanese ghost story based on centuries-old folklore concerning the spirit known as Yuki-onna. 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Arsaga’s Mill District, 481 S. School Ave., Fayetteville.

Paws & Play

Puppy-Grams — For a suggested minimum $50 donation, the recipient will receive a 10-minute visit from an adorable dog with one long-stem rose and a card. Puppy-Grams will be delivered between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 13 and Feb. 14. Puppy-Grams can be reserved at the Fayetteville Animal Shelter, located at 1640 S. Armstrong Ave., or by calling (479) 444-3456.

Hands-On Fun

Galentine’s Day Jewelry Workshop — Join the Walton Arts Center and Underwoods Fine Jewelry to be guided through creating your very own unique gemstone necklace. $120. A complimentary drink will be provided with a cash bar for the rest of the evening, along with light snacks. 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 13 at 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. waltonartscenter.org/tickets/calendar.

Craft Night — Free galantine evening of adult-play. All materials provided. Snacks and/or beverage to share are most welcomed. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13 in Sequoyah hall. 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. mountsequoyah.org/event-directory.

Hear It Here!

The NWA Collective — Valentine’s Day house show featuring local musicians The Belladonnas, Ellen Nicolls and Liam Fast. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; music from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 15 at 4406 W. Cottage St., Fayetteville. thecollectivenwa.com.

Goshen History — “Goshen: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” will be the topic of a presentation by the Washington County Historical Society at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23, at Goshen United Methodist Church, 122 E. Bowen Blvd., Goshen. Plans also include a walk through the adjacent cemetery after the lecture.

Cheers & Bites

Cacao and Cocktails — An evening of chocolatey decadence and mixology magic learning the history of chocolate, rolling truffles, and trying fresh cacao fruit. $112.50 per ticket. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 13 at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. mountsequoyah.org/event-directory.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com