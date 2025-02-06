Aquarian Salon – Gathering for Art, Astrology & Discussion February 6, 2025

A Salon is a gathering of people for discussion about something – art, literature, events of the day. Dear Readers, in the past year a group of us has created an International Aquarian Salon discussing astrology, art and Wisdom Teachings.

Occurring four times a year (each season), our next Salon is this Saturday, February 8, 2025, noon (Pacific time). The theme is the Aquarian Age, its meaning, and I pose questions to ponder. You are invited to join us. The Salon combines astrological, east and west, Hindu and western occult teachings. Here is the invitation link on Zoom –

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83900168325?pwd=cVJNdzZqTUpoRzV6VzdBZk5veTdNZz09 – code gam – 839 0016 8325

The Week: Moving now to the week’s planetary movements which influence us. Knowing them helps us understand our lives.

Wednesday, February 5, Taurus moon – we seek Taurus qualities of comfort and beauty. In the evening, the moon shifts into Gemini and we begin to chat and discuss and talk more. Gemini moon continues through Friday evening.

Friday is a complex day as the moon makes contact with multiple planets – Mercury (talk), Saturn (discipline), Sun (illumination) Chiron (we hurt) and Neptune (dreamy).

Whatever the moon does in the heavens reflects on our lives each day on earth. How the heavens impact us depends on our levels of awareness (there are 49 levels of awareness).

Friday Sun/Mars (retrograde ‘til the 24th). We may feel like multiple ships are passing us in the night, nothing connecting. Venus sextiles Pluto – deep feelings may arise concerning a loved one, our resources, our values.

Friday evening we sense we’ve travelled to other worlds (Neptune’s realm).

Saturday is the Aquarian Salon with Cancer moon. Seeking nurturance, we ask what nourishes us?

Sunday, Cancer moon continues. Sun joins Mercury in Aquarius. Here and there are hints of the new Aquarian Era. Mars trines Saturn (Cancer/Pisces). We seek warm waters to comfort us.

Monday may be unusual, disruptive, sudden things occurring. The Leo moon calling us to come from the heart. The Mars/Uranus square asks that we see a new direction for information.

Tuesday, Leo moon continues. Sun squares Uranus – another possibly suddenly interruptive, disruptive day. Disruptions are good. They create tension which calls us to attention! They shake up crystallizations and create a crisis. Crisis, polarization then we sweep forward into a whole new world! That is Aquarius!

ARIES: The time has come to ponder upon all talents, abilities and gifts you have cultivated and now hold within. Eventually they must be offered, like the Magi, to the new era and to humanity. You must begin to work in groups where men and women of Goodwill work together for the world. These are seed groups that understand the importance of Right Relations. Outline and recognize your abilities, then create an aspiration and intentions to offer and serve with these gifts. This is your future as a Disciple.

TAURUS: New goals, new doors appearing, new ideas and aspiration – all may begin to appear. It occurs to you that these will assist in giving your life the change it needs. Either a world journey or, if that’s a burden, it will be deep study of a philosophy or a new art endeavor that defines your past, present and future. As the new era begins to appear, the new art and music appears, too. You become an artist. Discovering new colors, shapes, symbols. Whatever you do, truth is your keynote. And later you realize to “love more.” That is your intended design.

GEMINI: Your nature and being in the world always shifts and changes. You are like a butterfly in a meadow of flowers. As you move here and there, you realize you’re becoming more determined and courageous. Simultaneously you also feel more emotional, and although you want to talk about things, sharing is difficult. This creates a challenge within that must be overcome. You want to express yourself so you are understood and yet you feel how difficult it is to actually speak. Seems like for some reason, you’re standing in the dark light of Scorpio.

CANCER: It’s been actually good to be alone and solitary but now you seek a change in terms of gradually moving towards companionship and friendships, realizing it’s time to be emotionally closer to others. You seek love now. What is most important is to understand what real love is. It’s not an emotion. It’s hard to cultivate. Love is a force. It’s a Light. It’s intelligence and it’s magnetic. It emerges, like Peace, from intentions and radiations of Goodwill which create Right Relations. This is an esoteric formula. Remember it. A sense of unity follows.

LEO: Cancer’s horoscope applies to you, too, for you are the purveyor of love. On the other hand…we must look at your daily work, schedules, habits, patterns and health (which could use a bit more love, too). You wish to be free yet you face so many responsibilities! You have all these goals but not much energy to accomplish them. What is the message? That your good health must be the foremost goal you undertake. The questions are, how can you do this and what is your best way forward? First standing in the Sun each day is a good beginning. The light penetrates your body and gives you strength.

VIRGO: You could be challenged by someone or something and you stand your ground and don’t change your plans. You call upon the higher forces for assistance. At first you decide to communicate as kindly as possible. If this doesn’t work you continue on with your original plans. Then you realize that a shift is indeed possible because new thoughts begin to occur in your mind and at each new moon. You too are to take time each day to stand in the Sun to absorb its warmth, love, and intelligence. Kindness is at the heart of all that matters.

LIBRA: Someone who loves you is wishing a deep spiritual awareness will develop slowly yet surely in your heart and mind. Someone who loves you thinks about you with the mind, heart and presence of the Divine Mother. And your real mother seems to become one and the same with the Divine Mother. Family matters are most important this month and all the months that follow. Tend to family with care and loving kindness. Although you know how to do this and you know what’s needed, you will have to call upon your will and your heart to bridge the divides that have been created. Love is all there is.

SCORPIO: Try not to let big political or philosophical issues become personal. Allow your intelligence to gather many different thoughts and ideas. Take your time with this information, allowing both sides of all issues to be heard. Your intelligence is such that a task emerges – to gather and then share all that you know, all the information learned – acting like a Gemini. Local travel is good for you, too. Don’t stay at home behind the closed curtains and doors. You need to enjoy the outdoors more. Nature is God’s body. It’s calling you to attention, to health and healing, to come out and play awhile.

SAGITTARIUS: Finances, big and small, past and present come more into focus. It’s a habit, cultivated over time, to worry about them. There’s something that can replace worry and this is important to realize. All your commitments to making more money, all those jobs, seeking ways to make more are good up to a point. Exhaustion can take over your pursuit of financial happiness. There is another task that helps and that is visualization. Visualize each day with a cultivated focus that your finances are stable, bills are paid, enough money comes in for a good life. And that everything is and will be good in the money department. I’ll remind you again to tithe.

CAPRICORN: Capricorn is always about the tasks ahead. Capricorn is the responsible one, sometimes, often to levels of exhaustion. We don’t want that anymore. Let’s talk about how you affect others. You have the ability to inspire others in multiple ways – inspiring them to love more by the way you love them. When people speak and/or spend time with you, they sense a calm inner sense of purpose radiating from you. Friendliness, humor and goodwill emanate from you and it affects others in such a way that they become kinder, gentler and better humans. Knowing this about your own state of grace actually activates it more.

AQUARIUS: Happy Birthday, Aquarius, past, present and future days this month. And so, during our birthdays, the past can be very present in our lives for a while. This is good for it allows for an assessment, reassessment of things undone, and a redoing of all things done but not done quite well enough. It’s possible a parent will appear and/or a spiritual discipline will be remembered and taken up again. These have the purpose of reactivating feelings which can then be sorted out later. Remembering is like a house cleaning process using green cleaning products that balance your emotional ph. A birthday question: what do you wish for in your coming new year?

PISCES: It’s been a difficult two months. Work of many kinds has appeared from dawn till dusk, an endless array of tasks, errands and needs which has diminished creative work. It’s been exhausting. It is actually what humanity has been feeling and experiencing, too. You need nature to walk in each day, trees to communicate with. Ponder and work on future goals, what you want and need? What you sense humanity needs in preparing them for the new era. You will learn how to direct thought power to achieve those goals. But they must be named first. Be one-pointed. You then become a magnet. A magician.