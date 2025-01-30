Walmart AMP transitions to Ticketmaster for ticketing services January 30, 2025

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Ticketmaster takes over ticketing for the Walmart AMP starting Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The Walmart AMP announced the change on Monday, emphasizing the transition is just for the AMP only not the Walton Arts Center.

“Ticketmaster has a history of providing a robust ticketing platform for venues experiencing growth like ours,” said Peter B. Lane, president and CEO of Walton Arts Center via press release. “It can scale quickly and help us meet the expanding needs of our community and the touring industry.”

According to the statement from the AMP, all tickets for new AMP shows will be sold through Ticketmaster. Ticket sales for previously announced shows will transition to Ticketmaster over the next months. Until the transition is complete, all Walmart AMP ticket sales will be online only.

The correct ticketing service can be found through amptickets.com.

All tickets purchased before Jan. 21 are still valid and will remain in each patron’s Walmart AMP wallet. Tickets purchased after Jan. 21 will be in the patron’s Ticketmaster account or in the Ticketmaster app. When attending the show, patrons will access tickets from the AMP wallet or the Ticketmaster app, depending on where the tickets were purchased.

Those who already have a Ticketmaster account, do not need to create a new one and may use their existing Ticketmaster account to purchase all future Walmart AMP tickets.

Patrons are directed to visit amptickets.com for additional details.