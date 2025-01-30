Grab a cold one and celebrate winter at Frost Fest 2025 January 30, 2025

Dustin Staggs

NWA Democrat-Gazette

If you enjoy a nice cold beer even in cold weather, meet at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville on Feb. 1 to enjoy some craft brewing, live music, local art and more.

Frost Fest is an outdoor beer festival that’s been going on in Fayetteville since 2016, according to its website and Andrew Blann, marketing director at Fossil Cove Brewing Company. Blann said Fossil Cove’s head brewer, Ben Mills, came up with the idea after attending beer festivals outside of Arkansas.

“The idea of a winter beer festival is just something that you don’t see a lot of,” said Blann.

Beer, music and art are what you’ll find at Frost Fest. Visitors can sample beers in 2-ounce pours from close to 60 brewers, including out-of-state choices such as Norton’s Brewing Company (Wichita, Kan.), Heirloom Rustic Ales (Tulsa, Okla.), and City Barrel Brewing Company (Kansas City, Mo.). For many of these brewers, Frost Fest is the only time their beer is accessible in Arkansas.

“They only come down for this event,” Blann said. “There’s maybe one or two other places throughout the year you might catch them, but for the most part, it’s really like your one shot to try some of these breweries unless you’re going to travel to their taproom or the state that they’re in.”

Frost Fest also provides the entertainment while you’re enjoying those nice cold pours. The Funkanites, Cadillac Jackson, and the DJ group Haus of Untz are providing live music this year as spectators imbibe and meander across the festival grounds.

Local artists and vendors will display their work, and Jason Jones will conduct a live art piece that festivalgoers may watch evolve throughout the day. Every year, a local artist is chosen to live-paint a yeti-inspired creation during Frost Fest. Northwest Arkansas residents might be familiar with Jones’ many murals around Washington County, including the “Neon Slinky Dog” at Best Friends of NWA in Bentonville; “Clank,” the giant robot at the north end of Bentonville on the Greenway Bike Trail; and the “Ray Gun,” turning its power source of a bee into a blossomed flower on the side wall of Dickson Street Bookshop in Fayetteville.

Food trucks, nonprofit booths and interactive activities round out the event, resulting in a festival that combines craft beer with community spirit to help warm everyone up.

It’s also about giving back, a practice that the festival intended to maintain from its beginnings and carries into this year’s event. Last year’s festival collected more than $50,000 for local nonprofit partners, according to Fossil Cove’s website. This year’s partners include the Ozark Highlands Trail Association, Arkansas Climbers Coalition, Arkansas Brewers Guild and Apple Seeds Teaching Farm.

Blann said they always bring in nonprofits with a focus on outdoor conservation and education, saying it’s a big part of what makes Frost Fest so special: connecting the community to these organizations and supporting their work.

Whether you’re a Frost Fest regular or visiting for the first time, Blann has some advice, “Check the brewery lineup and the layout. We release it the week of the event. Pick a few breweries that you really want to try and make sure you go and visit them, because sometimes breweries do run out, especially the ones that are coming from out of state.”

Early entrance tickets, which are $100 and sell out fast, give you access to the event at 1 p.m., while regular admission of $80 starts at 2 p.m. Both ticket options come with a souvenir sampling glass to enjoy the day’s pours.

For those eager to keep the celebration going, the Frost Fest after-party at George’s Majestic Lounge will include free live music from Oklahoma City’s Stepmom and local favorite Idle Valley. George’s allows free admission to anyone until the location reaches its maximum capacity. For more information on the festival and the cost for a designated driver add-on, go to fossilcovebrewing.com/frost-fest.

FAQ

Frost Fest 2025

WHEN — 1-6 p.m. Feb. 1

WHERE — Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 N. McConnell Ave., Fayetteville

COST — $100 for early access at 1 p.m.; $80 for general admission at 2 p.m.

INFO — fossilcovebrewing.com/frost-fest