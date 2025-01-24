Tribute act brings the music, lasers, lighting of Pink Floyd to JJ’s January 24, 2025

Dustin Staggs

NWA Democrat-Gazette



When you hear a Pink Floyd song, there’s no doubt. You know it’s a Pink Floyd song. The band that was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 is known as the “architects of two major music movements — psychedelic space-rock and blues-based progressive rock.”

According to Guitar World, in 2005, Pink Floyd’s lineup of the surviving members — David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Richard Wright on keyboards and Nick Mason on drums — got together for what turned out to be their final performance, a 20-minute headlining slot at the worldwide Live 8 festival.

However, three years after the rock and roll legends would be inducted into the acclaimed hall of fame, a nine-piece tribute band from Dallas-Fort Worth would attempt to recreate the renowned Pink Floyd experience. For more than two decades, Bricks in the Wall has been known for its note-for-note recreation and ability to take listeners on a trip through one of rock’s most legendary catalogs.

Fans of Pink Floyd have the opportunity to experience this live venture at Bricks in the Wall: The Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd, which takes the stage at JJ’s Live on Friday, Jan. 24.

“As a tribute act, people want to hear the songs pretty note for note,” said Travis Satterfield, the band’s founder. “There’s not a lot of deviation from that.”

To try and recreate what the experience from a performance from Pink Floyd would actually be like, they pull from the band’s very own live renditions in their portfolio.

But it’s not all about the sound. Pink Floyd has always been equally about their visual elements. The tribute ensemble also uses Pink Floyd’s visual live concert components, such as lasers, lighting and video backgrounds.

Satterfield, who grew up as a Pink Floyd fan, said the first 45 RPM record (single) he got was “Another Brick in the Wall” for Christmas.

“I’ve always had a big love for the music and appreciation of the artists,” he said. “So I started the band back then with the goal of being the best one we can be.”

You can see that enthusiasm shines through by just watching their full performances on their YouTube channel. Their concerts feature songs spanning Pink Floyd’s entire repertoire, including both fan favorites and deep cuts. Satterfield’s personal favorites are “Dogs” from “Animals” (1977) and “Echoes” from “Meddle” (1971). He said the band’s keyboardist favors “The Division Bell” and other members choose “Dark Side of the Moon.”

“I think the music is just kind of timeless, number one,” Satterfield said. “It still stands today. I think even some of the subject matter it talks about — ‘Another Brick in the Wall,’ ‘We don’t need no education’ — it still resonates [with] kids today.”

When Bricks in the Wall first started back in 1999, Satterfield said even he was surprised how intricate their music is. He said there are a lot of complexities and unique chords in their songs that you just don’t get until you actually start tearing them apart and trying to perform them. This only gave them a deeper appreciation for their music and a respect for what Pink Floyd accomplished.

“I think you get music today that’s vastly different than it was back then … But if you really want to hear timeless, great melodic music, then these guys brought it,” he said.

With this homage and labor of passion, Bricks in the Wall promises a night that embodies the conjuration of a Pink Floyd performance, providing an experience for both old and new fans.

—

FAQ

Bricks in the Wall: The Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd

WHEN — Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 24

WHERE — JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

COST — $15-$35

INFO — jjslive.com