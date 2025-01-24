LIVE! A Music Calendar: Suzy Bogguss sells out WAC; West Street Live kicks off ‘25 with sold out concert January 24, 2025

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Tickets are sold out to hear Suzy Bogguss shout “Hey! Cinderella, what’s the story?” She performs for the West Street Live Series on Jan. 24 in the Starrlight Theater at Walton Arts Center.

Bogguss was a hit maker in the 1990s with songs like “Outbound Plane,” “Someday Soon,” “Drive South” and “Hey Cinderella.” She also made a duets album with “Mister Guitar” Chet Atkins. Not just a country crooner, in 2003 she cut a swing album with Ray Benson of Asleep At The Wheel. She was also a frequent guest on public radio’s A Prairie Home Companion, and won a 2005 Grammy for “Beautiful Dreamer: The Songs of Stephen Foster.”

In 2014 she released “Lucky,” a collection of songs written by Merle Haggard and interpreted from the female point of view. Her latest album is 2023’s Prayin’ For Sunshine, which features Nashville gospel group, The McCrary Sisters.

Next up for the West Street Live series at the Walton Arts Center are The Burney Sisters set to perform at 7:30 p.m. March 7.

Comprised of sisters Emma and Bella Burney, the sisters write keen and knowing songs with arrangements from multiple instruments and resonant harmonies. Their sibling harmonies and tunes are reminiscent of The Avett Brothers, First Aid Kit, Lake Street Dive, The Staves and Joseph. Tickets are $35 to $55 plus fees.

Rodney Crowell Group closes the West Street Live series at 7:30 p.m. May 30. Cromwell, considered a “songwriter’s songwriter,” is a multi-Grammy award winning troubadour with 15 No. 1 hits. Over the course of his career he’s achieved his own mainstream success as an artist with a prolific catalog of songs cut by the likes of Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban and more. Tickets are $49 plus fees.

The West Street Live, presented by Neal R. Pendergraft, features renowned bands, musicians and singer-songwriters performing a variety of genres from traditional roots music to immigrant folk songs in an atmosphere reminiscent of neighborhood listening rooms and nightclubs to allow patrons to connect with the music and the musicians. Find out more at waltonartscenter.org/tickets/series/west-street-live-series.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Bootleg Royal and The Earslips, 8 p.m. Jan. 23; Rescheduled: Back to School Metal Fest with Obliviate, Heldtight, Jowls and Commandment, 8 p.m. Jan. 25;; The Earslips, Bootleg Royale featuring Josh Larson, 6 p.m. Jan. 23; Salon Blonde, 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Jed Harrelson Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 21; Timekeepers Classic Rock, 7 p.m. Feb. 28; Pat Travers Band, 8 p.m. March 22; The Reeves Brothers celebrate Merle Haggard’s birthday, 8 p.m. April 6. Open Mics, 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

The Momentary — Send It South with Wilderado, Dirtwire, Bonnie Montgomery, stepmom and many more, Feb. 7-9; Real Estate, 8 p.m. Feb. 7; Greyhounds & King Cabbage Brass Band, March 1; Oh He Dead, March 6; Wonder Women of Country with Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper and Brennen Leigh at 8 p.m. March 7; TRAITORS, March 8; Shemekia Copeland, 7:15 p.m. March 14; The Main Squeeze, 8 p.m. March 28; Jessica Pratt, 7 p.m. April 6; Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26; Wallice, May 9; FreshGrass with Lukas Nelson, Shakey Graves, Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal, Béla Fleck, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, La Doña, Alison Brown, Jesse Welles, Sister Sadie, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Willi Carlisle and more, May 16 & 17; Hippo Campus, May 25.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud – Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21; Robert Earl Keen, 7:30 p.m. March 13.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday; Gary & Benji, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Alex Hawf Revue, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

FAYETTEVILLE

George’s Majestic Lounge — Tyler Halverson, 8 p.m. Jan. 23; Happy hour with King Chicken, 6 p.m. and Gone Country, 9 p.m. Jan. 24; Squash Garden with Mongolian Firefight, 8:30 p.m.; Super Model, Mildenhall, Kin & Co and Moonroof, 8 p.m. Jan. 26; Randall King, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30; Happy hour with Nace Brothers, 6 p.m. Jan. 31 and Keller Williams, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 31.

Folk School of Fayetteville – Learning Irish Tunes at 5:30 p.m. with Irish Jam at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Dad Jam 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25; Soldier Songs & Voices jam & gathering, 2 p.m. Jan. 26; learning Bluegrass session at 5:30 p.m. and Bluegrass jam at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28.

Club 509 — Jazz Jam, 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, Funk Jam, 8 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month.

Mount Sequoyah — Sequoyah Ukulele Society jams at 3 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month (weather permitting).

TheatreSquared — Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11; Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 11 & Feb. 15; Candlelight: Romantic Classics, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — PUBLIQuartet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2025; Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 2025.

Walton Arts Center — Suzy Bogguss, Jan. 24; BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 7 p.m. Jan. 30 (Baum Walker Hall); Helen Hong, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 (Starr Theater); Matt Mathews, 7 p.m. Jan. 31 (Baum Walker); René Marie, Jan. 31 (Starr Theater); Tacarra Williams, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Sonia De Los Santos Música, 7 p.m. Feb. 11; Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli: Mel & Ellla Swing!, Feb. 15; SoNA: Jupiter Rising, 2 p.m. Feb. 16; The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Feb. 18; The Burney Sisters, March 7; Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8; Ian Fidance, 7:30 p.m. March 6; Keb’ Mo’ x Shawn Colvin, March 15; LOL @ WAC: The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1; The Edge Effect, April 4; VoiceJam Competition, April 5; SoNA: American Voices: Rhapsody in Blue, April 19; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24; Dov Davidoff 7:30 p.m. May 15; Dover Quartet with Edgar Meyer, May 17; West Street Live: Rodney Crowell, May 30.

JJ’s Live — Bricks in the Wall: the Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Pecos & The Rooftops, Jan. 30; Straight Tequila Night (90s Country Tribute), Jan. 31; Natalie Jane, 6 p.m. Feb. 6; Gavin Adcock, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 (sold out); Paul Cauthen, 8 p.m. Feb. 8; Caifanes, 8 p.m. Feb. 12; Larry Fleet, 7 p.m. Feb. 13;Big Bubble Rave, Feb. 15; 49 Winchester, 7 p.m. Feb. 22; Knock2, 6 p.m. Feb. 25; Bryce Vine, March 2; COIN, 7 p.m. March 4; Killswitch Engage, 7 p.m. March 8; Corey Kent, March 13; Ole 60 and Nolan Taylor, 7 p.m. April 3; Sam Barber, April 4; Stavros Halkias, April 9; Chase Rice, April 17; Iron & Wine, April 18; Red Not Chili Peppers, April 19; Mat Kearney, May 2; Citizen Soldiers, May 22; The Fab Four, 7 p.m. June 6.

Bud Walton Arena – Theo Von, April 10.

LAMPE

Black Oak Amp – Rap Rewind with Baby Bash, Twista, Paul Wall, Ying Yang Twins and Yung Joc, 7 p.m. July 27.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Josh Sneed, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25; Paul Rodriguez, 9 p.m. Jan. 31 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Feb. 1; Technically Funny Comedian Don McMillan, 8:45 p.m. Feb. 14 and 6 & 8 p.m. Feb. 15; Jeff Allen, 6 p.m. March 14 and 6 & 8:30 p.m. March 15. Trae Crowder returns April 3-5.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Magnolia House —Dandelion Heart, Feb. 1; Brick Fields, Feb. 9; Patti Steel, Feb. 15; March to August, Feb. 22; Tony Redman, March 1; Caleb King, March 8; Tara and the Gift Horses, March 15; Batterton & Edwards, March 22; Sean Harrison, March 29; Still on the Hill, April 5; Justin Cauble and Mike Snow, 6 p.m. April 19; Some Guy Named Robb, April 12; Common Roots, May 17; Brian Martin, June 14. Concerts begin at 6 p.m. for the Listening Room music and dinner series. Reservations at magnoliahousepg.com/events.

RIDGEDALE, MO.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Bulls, Bands, and Barrels with Riley Green and Craig Morgan, April 26; Styx and Kevin Cronin, June 7; Post Malone and Jelly Roll, 7:30 p.m. June 13; Tim McGraw, Aug. 31.

RIVER VALLEY

United States Marshals Museum – Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special ft. “Romeo and Juliet” & More, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14; Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. March 21.

TempleLive — Newsboys, Feb. 14; Robert Kelly, March 22; Geoff Tate, March 26; Justin Williman, March 29; Creed Fisher, April 3; The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, April 15; Waylon Wyatt, April 19; The Lord of the Rings & The Hobbit – The Concert and The Music of Hans Zimmer & Others: A Celebration of Film Music, April 24; That Arena Rock Show & Special Guests, April 25; Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush, May 1; Black Violin, May 3; Jeremey Camp, May 4; Ahren Belisle, Oct. 17.

801 Media Center – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — Braxton Keith, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Aaron Watson and Midnight South, 7 p.m. Feb. 13; Austin Meade and Cole Barnhill, 7 p.m. Feb. 20; Giovanni and the Hired Guns, 8 p.m. March 15; Jason Boland & The Stragglers, 8 p.m. April 5; Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Uncork’d – Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Jan. 31.

Choctaw Casino and Resorts, Pocola – Casey Donahew, 8 p.m. Jan. 18; Gin Blossoms, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Los Rieleros del Norte, 8 p.m. March 8; Southall, 8 p.m. April 26.

Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland – Uncrowned Kings, 8 p.m. Jan. 24; Morgan Squared, 8 p.m. Jan. 25; and Jake Lung, 8 p.m. Jan. 31.

ROGERS

Underbrush Books – Shine Through Winter Listening Room starts at 5:30 p.m. with Shannon Wurst, Jan. 26; Sophia Clark, Feb. 9; The Matchsellers, Feb. 23 and Taylor Smith, March 9.

AMP — Treaty Oak Revival, 7 p.m. April 11; RUFUS DU SOL, 7:30 p.m. April 27; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2; Staind and Breaking Benjamin, May 4; Comedian Nate Bargatze, May 17; Alison Krauss & Union Station with Willie Watson, May 16; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5; Bailey Zimmerman with Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge, 7:30 p.m. June 14; Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, July 19. “Weird Al” Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Papa Roach, Rise Against with special guest Underoath, Sept. 30

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Cider — Cody Aaron Miears (Austin), Jan. 23; Rufus Elam (Russellville), Jan. 30; Julie Drake (OKC) and Jack Wright (St. Louis), Feb. 6; Will Loden (Houston), Feb. 13; Zach Peterson (Omaha), Feb. 20; Tulsa Takeover, Feb. 27; Ben Jones (North Carolina), March 6; Meredith Hopping (St. Louis), March 13; Ed Bell (Denver), March 20; Gabbie Watts (Atlanta), March 27; Kevin Casey White (Brooklyn), April 3; Aaron Naylor (Chicago), April 10; Cori Stewart (Denver) w/ Katie McDonald April 17 and Dan Alten (Louisville), April 24.

The Jones Center — My Funny Valentine with Pat Hazell & Amy Barnes, 6 & 8 p.m. Feb. 14; Shiny Happy People Laughing with Karen Morgan, 8 p.m. April 11.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com