FYI Calendar: Book release party to celebrate a supernatural horror/Southern gothic novel set in Arkansas January 24, 2025

On The Stage

“Primary Trust” — Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize, “Primary Trust” chronicles the life of Kenneth, a 36-year-old, traditional bookstore worker who enjoys spending most evenings sipping Mai Tais at the local tiki bar with his best friend. When he’s suddenly laid off, his world turns upside down — in more ways than one. Showing through Feb. 23 at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $20-$36 at theatre2.org/primary-trust.

“Date Night With the Rosses” — The Melonlight Theater premieres its newest show in the romantic month of February. The Rosses are back with a date night comedy. Be a part of the live studio audience on the set of the fictional 60’s sitcom “With the Rosses” in the episode of “Never Cha Cha Change!” Feb. 7-22 at 2 Pine St., Eureka Springs. Tickets are $20-$60 at melonlight.com/date-night-with-the-rosses.

Read & Write

Reading and Signing — From 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Pearl’s Books, authors Curtis Harrell and Jeremy Billingsley will be in attendance to celebrate the release of their two new horror novels. They will read a portion from their new books and also sign copies for those attending. 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville.

Silent Book Club — At Silent Book Club, there’s no assigned reading. The Bentonville chapter has scheduled their January meeting for 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Onyx Coffee Lab, 100 N.W. Second St., Unit 106, Bentonville. silentbook.club/blogs/events/bentonville-ar.

“Blue Bottle Tree” — Local author Nancy Hartney will be at Pearl’s Books signing copies of her new book, “Blue Bottle Tree.” 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at 28 Center St., Fayetteville. (479) 527-6984.

Community Reading — Bee Balm Arkansas’ winter community reading is at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Perrodin Supply Company in Springdale. Community readings are open-mic style and give you an opportunity to share poems or up to 4 minutes of your sharpest prose. Or, just come listen and connect with writers in your community. 126 N. Shiloh St., Springdale. beebalmarkansas.com.

Reading and Writing Fiction — In this fiction writing class led by author Jane Blunschi Larson, participants will read fiction texts, learn about and discuss the elements of the craft of fiction at work in each text, and practice writing their own innovative fiction using generative exercises and constructive feedback. Class will be every Monday in February from 6-7:30 PM in the Fenix Arts Gallery on Mount Sequoyah’s campus. 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. $120 for the workshop. mountsequoyah.org/event-directory.

Try Something New

Introduction to Fieldwork — An exploration of research-based artistic practice with Amber Leibee. With guidance and using a variety of traditional and easily transportable mediums, participants will explore what drives their own unique work. 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs. $115 for workshop. Sign up under the “workshops” tab at essa-art.org.

Botanical’s Got Talent — Have a song or poem to share? Know an amazing magic trick? Can you make others around you laugh? Put your skills to the test, and a group of appointed judges will decide the one and only winner, who will take home a cash prize. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at 713 S.W. A St., Bentonville. Sign up at facebook.com/botanicalbentonville.

Out & About

Bingo Night — Gather at Puritan Coffee & Beer for Bingo Night at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24. What’s the grand prize? Tickets to Frost Fest on Feb. 1. 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. (479) 301-2365.

Pinball Crawl — Come join the Northwest Arkansas Pinball Club for the first occasional Northwest Arkansas Pinball Crawl. They will be doing a max matchplay tournament starting at 8 p.m. and will do as many rounds as is feasible in a three-hour period. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 at 2398 S. M St., Rogers. (479) 202-0726 or nwapinball@yahoo.com.

Walk & Talk Art

“Love Wins” — New exhibit at Fenix Arts and Gallery at Mount Sequoyah that celebrates the power of love, compassion and unity. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Exhibition is open through Feb. 9. 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

“Rooted Visions” — A traveling ExhibitsUSA exhibition is coming to the Rogers Historical Museum. Showcases 25 self-taught Southern Black artists, who have redefined artistic expression with their use of found objects and everyday materials. The exhibit will be open through April 12. Opening reception is at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 at 313 S. Second St., Rogers. eusa.org/exhibition/rooted-visions.

For The Littles

After-School Workshop — Wild Birds Unlimited is coming to the Fayetteville Public Library to help kids make bird feeders and to teach them about birds in the area. Kids in grades 1-4 will construct their own bird feeders to keep and take home. 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Register by calling (479) 856-7170 or emailing kidsquestions@faylib.org.

Super Saturday — The Walmart Story Time Room of the Fayetteville Public Library will be set up with tons of Legos and accessories. Drop in for unstructured building time. Recommended for ages 4 and older. From 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 1 at 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

Love Is In The Air

Pottery Wheel Date Night — Learn a new skill together with your partner, friend, or family member. The Creative Community Center will walk you through the wheel throwing process together. No clay experience necessary, but dress for a mess. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 24, 25, 31, Feb. 7 and Feb. 14 at 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $48 per person. communitycreativecenter.org.

Under The Open Sky

Journey Through Time — Join the Ozark Natural Science Center staff and a retired geologist for an exploration of the geologic and natural history of Kessler Mountain. Adult tickets are $15; teen tickets are $5. Meet at 1 p.m. on Jan. 25 at 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail, Fayetteville. Email liz.hill@onsc.us for more info. onsc.us/events.

‘Absolute Cinema’

Drive-In Movie — Dirtbag Vintage will be screening “Elvis” (2022) for their Drive-In Movie series. There will also be a concession stand inside the store with snacks. Tickets are $12-$30 at dirtbagvintage.co. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at 407 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

LeapFest — Arkansas film comes alive on the big screen during the inaugural LeapFest from 6:30 p.m. to midnight on Jan. 25 at the Malco Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX. The evening will be divided into two film blocks: drama/comedy and horror/science fiction/action. Admission to each block is $10. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance. 3956 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville. leapingdogproductions.net/leapfest.

“999: The Forgotten Girls” — In remembrance of National Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Springdale Public Library will show the documentary “999: The Forgotten Girls.” Following the documentary, Holocaust expert Dr. Kevin Simpson will lead a discussion of this little-known story. 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Shiloh Room. 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale. (479) 750-8180.

Teen Mugs & Movies Night — Thursday night is teen night at the Rogers Public Library. They’ll be watching “Transformers One” while enjoying hot chocolate. Ages 13-18. 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at 711 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Paws & Play

Fluff Fest! — Calling all fluffy dogs: Join the Fluff Fest at Good Dog Cafe from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 25. Bring your fluffers to romp in the park and make some new friends. A limited food and drink menu will be available during the event. Admission is $12 per dog. 2640 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville. (479) 935-9287. facebook.com/gooddogcafe/events.

Hands-On Fun

Hear It Here!

The HopOut — First show of the year with Garden Snakes and Giovanni Ventello at Waystone Pizza. $10 admission. 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at 1200 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville.

The Comedy Zone — Helen Hong is a beloved comedian and actor. You may have seen her guest star in the Coen brother’s film “Inside Llewyn Davis” or in “Jane the Virgin,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Pretty Little Liars.” At 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, Hong will be at the Starr Theatre at the Walton Arts Center. Tickets are $25-$35. waltonartscenter.org/tickets/series/the-comedy-zone/helen-hong.

Banjo Brunch — Come join the Americana-Roots duo, March to August, for a hometown show and food at Nomads Trailside. Free to attend. $10 is the suggested donation. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at 691 W. Ash St., Fayetteville. (479) 332-4280 or nomadstrailside@gmail.com.

Cheers & Bites

A Taste of Mardi Gras — Immerse yourself in the spirit of Mardi Gras right in the heart of Eureka Springs, as they bring you the flavors, sounds and traditions of New Orleans. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 1 at Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs. $25 admission. tastemardigras.eventbrite.com.

Souper Bowl Party — Hang out in the taproom of the Ozark Beer Company for homemade soup, locally made bowls and a food drive benefiting the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. Bring a non-perishable food donation to help fill others’ bowls around Northwest Arkansas. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 2 at 109 N. Arkansas St., Rogers. (479) 636-2337 or info@ozarkbeercompany.com.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com