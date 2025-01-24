Aquarius – Waters of Life for Thirsty Humanity January 24, 2025

Esoteric Astrology as news for week January 22 – 28, 2025

We are now under the light of Aquarius, sign of humanity, of freedom and of the new era unfolding with the new Rule of Law. Happy birthday to all Aquarians. They are the futurists, the innovators. Aquarius, the last air sign of the zodiac, is the sign of service governed by Saturn (laws), Jupiter (love) and Uranus (disruptor), Aquarius offers to humanity the new rules – the Laws and Principles for the New Aquarian Age (each age is 2,500 years long!).

Three stars and their rays flow from the Big Dipper into Aquarius and the Earth – Ray 5 (Concrete Science and Knowledge) and Ray 7 (anchoring real science and real knowledge). And at the heart of Aquarius is Jupiter/Ray 2 of Love and Wisdom. Love and Wisdom emerge from true knowledge.

Under Aquarius humanity sees world need and responds to those needs. Humanity learns to work cooperatively, creating communities, new ways of livingness. Findhorn was the model. Most of all Aquarius is about having Right Human Relations. How? humanity asks. One begins with intentions for Goodwill, which creates Right Relations which creates peace and harmony and love, qualities all of humanity seeks. These are the “waters of life.”

Aquarius & Leo – fiery Leo is the sign opposite. Opposites integrate. Lords of Leo ask humanity to cultivate their gifts, recognize our identity as creative beings and then the Lords of Aquarius ask us to use those in the creation of the new Aquarian culture and civilization. They tell us to realize and say these words – “I AM (Leo) and I know myself by what I create (Leo).Then I (Leo) offer my creations to Aquarius to build the new world era, the new golden age of Aquarius.”

So the following questions are important to ponder upon and answer. 1. What are each of our gifts, abilities and talents? 2. What do we LOVE to do most of all in our lives? 3. What do we want to offer in the creation of the new era? 4. What part(s) do we each want to play in collaboration with others in creating the new era, the new culture and civilization of Aquarius? We ponder upon these questions. And share our answers with others.

As each new era/Age (2,500 years long) unfolds, a World Teacher arrives to help us navigate the new vibrations of the new era, a higher vibration than the previous era (Pisces), offering to humanity the “rules” for the new era. 2025 begins His precipitation!

ARIES: I don’t know of another time in your life where you will be called as you are now to be a server of humanity, focusing your talents, gifts, abilities and will(ingness) towards initiating and creating the new culture and civilization, meeting the moments as they appear. It’s important to discover like-minded groups to assist you in this historical, era-changing task. You’ve been called. Step up now, standing in the new light of the new world.

TAURUS: You are called to bring forth all concepts, designs and ideas that will activate, initiate, create and then support the work of Aries (and the New Group of World Servers), which brings forth the new economic order (sharing communities). The past months (if not years) you’ve known your job was to gather information for the times to come, which you realize will be deeply challenging. Even if few listen, carry on as before. More and more will join you over time.

GEMINI: Your mind is reviewing previous hopes, wishes, dreams and goals that did or did not manifest. You assess the education you did or did not complete and what you wished you had. You think of travel and adventures, philosophies and religion, all these things in order to sort them out, assess abilities and beliefs, gather from your conclusions new goals, adventures, ways of life, and religious (or spiritual) beliefs. A new mind is then formed for the new times.

CANCER: The next weeks uncover deep and previously unrecognized feelings which will develop into your next real-life steps. Careful. Don’t be too serious or secretive about what you’re doing. You’ll want and need people around to share your thoughts and feelings, hopes, ideas and plans and what your heart’s missing these days. You also hold information valuable to other’s well-being. Say yes to what’s offered. Then offer more and then some more.

LEO: Your mind assesses your everyday work, how you tend to yourself on a daily basis. You also look to the animal kingdom’s needs, and the best ways to be effective and efficient. You have many responsibilities which give you less and less time for pleasure. And then there’s relationships where better communication is needed. Relationships need more sharing and time set aside for special moments. A focus on balancing time will continue. It’s a mirror into your future.

VIRGO: You’ll accomplish many tasks that meet the new times and the present needs. New thoughts arise, including ways to celebrate all that’s good in your life. You’ll think you’ve completed something and discover it’s really incomplete. You’ll find odds and ends from the past showing up, seeking something or other. You’ll be busy, productive, at times impatient. You may look backward, backpedal when necessary, review, renew, and in the midst of it all be happy, happier, happiest.

LIBRA: You seek to add more technology to your daily life especially concerning art. This is good. Continue with this. There may be more than a few steps needed to bring forth your messages. When new tools are up and running, your creativity will express itself more broadly and deeply. Later in the year you’ll think about home, family, growing up, about nourishing foods that sustain your energy. You are in the forefront of relating art and culture. Relationships shift and tumble about. Your love stabilizes them.

SCORPIO: What you question often is security and what signifies protection, well-being and safety? You think about home, wondering where it really is. You consider living in other areas and regions of the country and the world, even think about ordering an astro-cartography (geographical astrology) chart. What you need to include is community, because in the future you can no longer be alone all the time. What would community mean for you? And what part would you play in community.

SAGITTARIUS: It’s good to explore gardens and the neighborhoods around where you live. Learning about neighbors and doing walk-abouts downtown, creating renewed social contact with others. It’s good to focus on things local, consciously spending money that supports community resources. You may also think about and study investing in gold or silver, precious metals and land. Information sometimes gets mixed up, goes awry and takes wrong turns. Stay steady and review everything in repose, quiet and silence.

CAPRICORN: Careful with money beginning now and throughout the year. Money and finances will become a focused endeavor. You will become more and more generous. Spend less in areas that are not essential so you don’t deplete financial resources. Make a monthly budget and assess expenditures at months’ end. Also if there are children around teach them the value, use, and tithing of money. You will not lack money. It is simply a time to be consciously careful with it.

AQUARIUS: More and more people will be attracted to you – what you do and say. It’s Jupiter, the heart of Aquarius, shining its benevolent light upon all that you are and how you live your life. This has two sides. One is constantly being in the spotlight and the other is finding it hard to have rest, quiet and solace out of the spotlight. Fame may come a’calling so be prepared. In the meantime be extra careful with health and add more exercise.

PISCES: We see you struggling to flourish and for a year or more this struggle continues. It’s a struggle of identity, geography, place, groups and of things constantly dissolving away. New opportunities and contacts eventually emerge from the shadows as past hopes and wishes are renewed. However they will also be more practical. Use your money on something special for yourself. A future plan is coming into form and matter. It loves you. You’ll want to prepare and dress for it. In all the Ray colors.