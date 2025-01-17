Recollections: 50 Years of photography on display at ARt deCentrale January 17, 2025

Dustin Staggs

NWA Democrat-Gazette



When guests make their way to the back wall of ARt deCentrale in Springdale, they are met by photographer Jim Wright’s selected work in “Recollections: 50 Years of Photography.”

Curated in partnership with Allan Paulose, the founder of the gallery, the exhibition starts on the left wall with intimate photos of Wright’s grandchildren, setting the tone for a highly personal investigation of his 50-year career and legacy.

“These images represent the most recent part of my life,” Wright said, nodding toward the black-and-white portraits of his four grandchildren, each separated in their own frame on the wall. Adjacent to them are three of his most prized photojournalistic pieces, including the startling “Born a Slave” portrait of Naomi Gary, shot in 1974 when she was age 118.

“Recollections” is a moving trip through the eyes of 77-year-old Jim Wright, whose work includes journalistic, portraiture, macro- and travel photography. The show is now on display at the gallery’s location at 117 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale and will continue until Feb. 8, including an artist reception at 5 p.m. on Jan. 18. Admission is free, and all images are for sale, with a portion of proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Association through their program, “The Longest Day.”

When Allan Paulose began working with Wright for this exhibit, he noticed moments when Wright would get lost in his thoughts and saw he was struggling with something. Paulose felt concerned for his well-being. Wright would later reveal that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease less than a year ago.

“That’s something that really touched me,” Paulose said. “As a photographer, you’re trying to capture all these moments and memories, and you’re creating memories for other people, yourself as well. I wanted to share that story.”

Paulose began discussing with him what he felt were the most significant photographs in the entire span of his career that affected him personally.

Wright’s career and spark for capturing images started modestly in Atlanta, Ga., where he worked as a darkroom technician for the Baptist Mission Board while studying psychology at Georgia State University. His early engagements included photographing significant events such as Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral. Those very images are displayed in the exhibition, depicting not only the somberness of that day but also the tenacity of those who attended to pay their respects. Most are touchingly photographed in trees and on the telephone poles they scaled to get better views.

What still resonates with Wright most deeply from his 50-year career are stories like the ones from Dr. King’s funeral and his days working as a photojournalist.

“I think because they’re people-oriented,” Wright explained. “Telling stories is, I guess, a big part of my life.”

Wright remains enthusiastic about his craft and talks very little about the diagnosis. He’s been fortunate to document so many lives and stories, he said, and can still account for all the details from each photo he has in the gallery.

Wright points to a photo that he took during his days at the Orlando Sentinel and went on to win first place in “Portrait Personality and Pictures of the Year” in 1976. “Bonita” is both the name of the photo and of the mother who sits with her 3-year-old girl on a couch in a dimly lit room.

“I got the most involved with that one,” Wright said. He pauses for a good while, apologizing, before explaining why the photo clearly meant so much to him.

Bonita was dying from leukemia and asked Wright and his wife to adopt her daughter, Christy. They happily agreed to it, he said.

Five days later, Bonita died but never got the chance to work out the legal necessities of the adoption with her lawyer. Christy was at the Wrights’ home with their two boys at the time. Because legal arrangements were never made, Wright said the court system granted custody to Christy’s grandfather and her father, who was just released from prison.

They never saw Christy again, and even though they were unable to grant Bonita’s wish, the connection with her is something he will always cherish. “Bonita” reminds him of that.

“It was amazing to listen to each of the stories and why it was personally meaningful to him,” Paulose said. He wanted Wright to recollect his life and freeze it in time with this exhibit.

For Wright, “Recollections” is more than simply the photographs he’s captured and hung on a wall. The exhibit is about the tales they tell and the memories they elicit — memories Wright said he’s thankful to continue to have and remember.

—

FAQ

“Recollections: 50 Years of Photography”

WHEN — On display now until Feb. 8. Artist reception is 5 p.m. Jan. 18.

WHERE — ARt deCentrale, 117 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

COST — Free to attend.

INFO — artdecentrale.org/about-artdecentrale and act.alz.org/site/PageServer