FYI Calendar: The bleak midwinter is high time for chili cook-offs January 17, 2025

On The Stage

“Insidious: The Further You Fear” — The terrifying world of “Insidious” comes to life in this Walton Arts Center immersive horror experience. 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Baum Walker Hall, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $50-$95 and available at waltonartscenter.org.

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” — The smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Jan. 22-23 at Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $69-$89 and available at waltonartscenter.org.

“Primary Trust” — Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize, “Primary Trust” chronicles the life of Kenneth, a 36-year-old, traditional bookstore worker who enjoys spending most evenings sipping Mai Tais at the local tiki bar with his best friend. When he’s suddenly laid off, his world turns upside down — in more ways than one. Showing Jan. 22-Feb. 23 at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $20-$36 at theatre2.org/primary-trust.

__

Read & Write

“Onyx Storm” — Doors at Pearl’s Books will open at 11 p.m. on Jan. 20 for food, fun and mingling with fellow fans of the “Fourth Wing” series for the release of its newest book. They will have a dragon drawing and a costume contest (with prizes) and discounts on all “Fourth Wing” merchandise. $15 for admission. Ticket doesn’t include the price of “Onyx Storm.” Call the store, (479) 527-6984, for pre-orders.

Midnight Release Party — Two Friends Books is hosting a release party for Rebecca Yarros’ newest installment in the “Empyrean” series, “Onyx Storm.” RSVP and pre-order your copy at twofriendsbooks.com/events. The event will also have dragon-themed cocktails and a costume contest. 11 p.m. Jan. 20 at 801 S.E. Eighth St., Unit 47, Bentonville. (479) 367-2442.

“Babel” — Pearl’s Books in Fayetteville hosts a book club on the third Tuesday of each month to talk about more books, authors, and ideas. At 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, they’ll be discussing “Babel” by R.F. Kuang. 28 Center St., Fayetteville. (479) 527-6984.

Silent Book Club — At Silent Book Club, there’s no assigned reading. The Bentonville chapter has scheduled their January meeting for 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Onyx Coffee Lab, 100 N.W. Second St., Unit 106, Bentonville. silentbook.club/blogs/events/bentonville-ar.

“Blue Bottle Tree” — Local author Nancy Hartney will be at Pearl’s Books signing copies of her new book, “Blue Bottle Tree.” 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at 28 Center St., Fayetteville. (479) 527-6984.

__

Try Something New

__

Out & About

Pop-Up Magic Show — Magician Joshua Stacy will be performing two shows at Basecamp Coffee Company, one at 3:30 p.m. and one at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 18. Each show will only have 10 seats for $10 each. 2850 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. tickettailor.com/events/struckduck/1525873.

Ozark Vintage Market — Racks and racks of vintage clothes and original designs, from different thrift vendors. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 and 19 at Ozark Natural Foods, 380 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

Board Game Night — Fayetteville Beer Works hosts a weekly board game night on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m., featuring popular games and knowledgeable attendees who can teach various games. The venue also offers food, a wide beer selection, shuffleboard and cornhole. Next Board Game Night is Jan. 21 at 2649 E Mission Blvd., Fayetteville.

__

Walk & Talk Art

“Resurgence” — A mixed-media art showcase by Vaughn Mims located at The pH Gallery. Reception is 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17 at 360 McKnight Ave., West Fork.

Brews — This group exhibition, a cash-and-carry show, is open through Jan. 20. Works on 8×10 inch canvases are all priced at $200 or less. Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day and located at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs.

“Love Wins” — New exhibit at Fenix Arts and Gallery at Mount Sequoyah that celebrates the power of love, compassion and unity. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The opening reception is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Exhibition is open through Feb. 9. At 7 p.m. on Jan. 20, is the “Heart to Hear” small gallery concert of song and spoken word about love. 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

“Rooted Visions” — A traveling ExhibitsUSA exhibition is coming to the Rogers Historical Museum. Showcases 25 self-taught Southern Black artists, who have redefined artistic expression with their use of found objects and everyday materials. The exhibit will be open through April 12. Opening reception is at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 at 313 S. Second St., Rogers. eusa.org/exhibition/rooted-visions.

__

For The Littles

Book Nook Storytime — Sessions held every Thursday from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at Ozark Natural Foods. Parents, bring your little adventurers for an afternoon filled with tales, learning and healthy treats. Next storytime is Jan. 23 at 380 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 521-7558.

__

Under The Open Sky

Journey Through Time — Join the Ozark Natural Science Center staff and a retired geologist for an exploration of the geologic and natural history of Kessler Mountain. Adult tickets are $15; teen tickets are $5. Meet at 1 p.m. on Jan. 25 at 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail, Fayetteville. Email liz.hill@onsc.us for more info. onsc.us/events.

Vinterläger Wilderness Experience — Vinterläger, or “winter camp,” is a three-day, two-night immersive wilderness experience: a setting to learn new skills and sharpen old ones. As a small group, you’ll eat food professionally prepared over the fire and ground yourselves in the winter landscape of the Ozark Mountains. Must be 18 years or older. Jan. 24-26. $455. packratoc.com.

__

‘Absolute Cinema’

Movie Night — Puritan Coffee & Beer will be showing “Hook” at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17. 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

Film Screening — Join the Fayetteville Public Library as they partner with the Zacchaeus Foundation and KUAF to screen the documentary film “The Big Payback.” 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. questions@faylib.org.

Drive-In Movie — Dirtbag Vintage will be screening “Elvis” (2022) for their Drive-In Movie series. There will also be a concession stand inside the store with snacks. Tickets are $12-$30 at dirtbagvintage.co. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at 407 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

LeapFest — Arkansas film comes alive on the big screen during the inaugural LeapFest from 6:30 p.m. to midnight on Jan. 25 at the Malco Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX. The evening will be divided into two film blocks: drama/comedy and horror/science fiction/action. Admission to each block is $10. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance. 3956 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville. leapingdogproductions.net/leapfest.

“999: The Forgotten Girls” — In remembrance of National Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Springdale Public Library will show the documentary “999: The Forgotten Girls.” Following the documentary, Holocaust expert Dr. Kevin Simpson will lead a discussion of this little-known story. 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Shiloh Room. 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale. (479) 750-8180.

__

Paws & Play

Puppies and Poses — Gentle Flow Yoga Class with adoptable puppies roaming. Bring your yoga mat, bottle of water and any props you’d like to use. $25 per person. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at CrossFit Fireground Strength & Conditioning, 1428 Chester Ave., Springdale. givebutter.com/8jH7gp

Fluff Fest! — Calling all fluffy dogs: Join the Fluff Fest at Good Dog Cafe from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 25. Bring your fluffers to romp in the park and make some new friends. A limited food and drink menu will be available during the event. Admission is $12 per dog. 2640 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville. (479) 935-9287. facebook.com/gooddogcafe/events.

__

Hands-On Fun

Craft Club — The Library Vintage is committing to a weekly craft night from 4-8 p.m. every Friday. They’ll have supplies, or you can bring your own. Next craft night is Jan. 17. 48 E. Township St., Fayetteville. (479) 305-9527.

Stitch Together — Join the Rogers Public Library for the first part of a five-part series on learning how to crochet. They will meet at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18 to go over the very basics of crochet. Adults and teens welcome. Yarn, hooks, and stitch markers will be available for participants to use in limited quantities. 711 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers. (479) 621-1152.

__

Hear It Here!

Comedy Tour — Join Teddy White Tee and friends as they kick off their 2025 comedy tour at TheatreSquared. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $20-$39.99 for tickets. eventbrite.com/e/teddy-comes-to-fayetteville-tickets-1071079320079.

Karaoke Night! — Whether you’re a seasoned karaoke star, a casual singer or just to watch and cheer, you’re invited to Karaoke Night. BYOB. A $10 donation is encouraged but not required. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Women’s Center at Elder Tree, 2610 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville.

Poetry Night — Enjoy this weekly free, all-ages event to share, meet new people and have a chance to perform and receive feedback for your work. If you’re not ready to share or just want to enjoy hearing others’ poems, grab a beverage and enjoy the show. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 22 at Kava Bar, 509 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. (479) 387-5484.

The HopOut — First show of the year with Garden Snakes and Giovanni Ventello at Waystone Pizza. $10 admission. 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at 1200 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville.

__

Cheers & Bites

Decade Day Party — Nomads Southtown is turning 10. Join them for a day party celebration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 19. $1 mimosa & Bloody Mary refills; $2 screwdrivers; $8 pitchers; and music with DJ Champagne Papi. 1431 S School Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 435-5606.

School Night Social — Hosted by The Meteor Cafe in Fayetteville every Monday. Social will have food and drink specials along with a trivia night. Half off whole pizza pies and $4 drafts from 6-9 p.m. Trivia is 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Categories vary every week. Next social is Jan. 20 at 417 M.L.K. Jr Blvd., Fayetteville. (479) 269-2002.

“Do Beans Belong in Chili?” — The annual Chili Cook-Off at Rendezvous Junction Brewing Company is here to decide. 1-3 p.m. Jan. 19 at 2225 S. Bellview Road, Unit 101, Rogers. Free to enter/enjoy for all. If entering the cook-off, email ken@rendezvousjunction.com for all official rules.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com