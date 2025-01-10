LIVE! A Music Calendar: A Mighty Fine Time open Magnolia House dinner and concert series in Prairie Grove January 10, 2025



Despite the rapidly descending temperature, a cozy dinning room in Prairie Grove is blooming with good music and good food.

Inside Magnolia House coffee shop in Prairie Grove, each table is topped with fresh, local flowers. The dining room, which can seat up to 34 people, is decorated in objects curated by owner and local musician Rachel Fields and friends. Her daughters painted the flowers on the walls, including the single pink magnolia under the shop’s logo behind the dinning room’s small stage. It doubles as a seating area when music isn’t filling the room.

“You’d be surprised how well the sound carries from that stage,” Fields said. A longtime musician, she and her band Brick Fields christened the stage in November shortly after opening the coffee shop on East Buchanan Street in Prairie Grove.

Since then, the stage has become a spot for a regular Saturday Brunch and Jam hosted by local musician Kevin Mills. It allows folks to play a tune or listen in while feasting on sourdough and egg sammies, quiche, keto bowls or French toast baked with orange and pecans by Rachel Zielenuik, one of the many friends who’ve add a touch of warmth to the cozy cafe that opened just three months ago.

Fields is still trying to find more ways to include her friends in the coffeehouse. Aside from selling fiddler and pianist Aviva Tu’s soaps next to her own line of essential oils and earrings, she also has wall space featuring art by friends, a small exhibit of photos by Kayla Wilson and collectibles.

Now she aims to feed souls and bellies alike with a listening room series complete with a three course meal. The series starts in January with concerts scheduled on most Saturday nights through June.

“I think it’s a unique experience. As far as I know, there’s nothing like it, which is something I want to do, something a little different,” Fields said. “It’s an intimate room. You get to mingle with the artist, hear their stories. Nobody will be talking, so you actually get to listen.”

Fields will cultivate each Saturday’s menu based on what foods her favorite songwriters enjoy. To curate the concerts, she again looked to friends.

“I just started messaging people that I wanted to hear, because we never get to hear anybody unless we’re playing a show with them,” Fields said. She has a story about every musician on the roster including Batterton & Edwards, whom she first saw at the Juke Joint Festival at Ground Zero at Clarksdale, Miss. Turns out they are from Arkansas too.

“They were the best thing I heard that whole weekend,” she said. “So they were one of the first people I thought of.”

Music will span several genres, especially with series opener A Mighty Fine Time on Jan. 11, who will perform a mix of old-time, cowboy, singer-songwriter and jazz music.

The series continues in February with Americana quartet Dandelion Heart on Feb. 1; Brick Fields on Feb. 9; Patti Steel on Feb. 15; March to August on Feb. 22; Tony Redman on March 1; Caleb King on March 8; Tara and the Gift Horses on March 15; Batterton & Edwards on March 22; Sean Harrison on March 29; Still on the Hill on April 5; Justin Cauble and Mike Snow on April 19; Some Guy Named Robb on April 12; Common Roots on May 17 and Brian Martin on June 14.

Concerts begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $45 for dinner and a concert and $15 for the concert only. Ticket sales, she said, go to the musician and the dinner sales go to Magnolia House.

Fields said since opening Magnolia House in fall of last year she’s received great feedback on the food, with more and more people ordering her home-cooked favorites (including her slightly spicy and delectably savory pimento cheese).

“I had no idea that people would like my food, I’ve only cooked for my family, and of course, they complain,” she said with a laugh. “The food is is top notch, too. It’s really good, home-cooked with love, great ingredients. Nothing from a box.”

Reservations at magnoliahousepg.com/events.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Bootleg Royal and The Earslips, 8 p.m. Jan. 23; Pat Travers Band, 8 p.m. March 22; The Reeves Brothers celebrate Merle Haggard’s birthday, 8 p.m. April 6. Open Mics, 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

Underbrush Books – Shine Through Winter Listening Room starts at 5:30 p.m. with Kelly Hunt, Jan. 12; Shannon Wurst, Jan. 26; Sophia Clark, Feb. 9; The Matchsellers, Feb. 23 and Taylor Smith, March 9.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

The Momentary — Send It South with Wilderado, Dirtwire, Bonnie Montgomery, stepmom and many more, Feb. 7-9; Live at Rode House with Real Estate, 8 p.m. Feb. 7; Wonder Women of Country with Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper, and Brennen Leigh at 8 p.m. March 7; Traitors, March 8; Shemekia Copeland, 7:15 p.m. March 14; The Main Squeeze, 8 p.m. March 28; Jessica Pratt, 7 p.m. April 6; Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26; FreshGrass with Lukas Nelson, Shakey Graves, Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal, Béla Fleck, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, La Doña, Alison Brown, Jesse Welles, Sister Sadie, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Willi Carlisle and more, May 16 & 17; Hippo Campus, May 25.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud – Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21; Robert Earl Keen, 7:30 p.m. March 13.

Gotahold Brewing — Buddy Shute & Mark McGee, 5 p.m. Jan. 18.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday; Gary & Benji, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Alex Hawf Revue, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Basin Park Hotel — Sicard Hollow, Armchair Boogie; Clay Street Unit; Goodnight, Texas; Gasoline Lollipops; John Henry & Friends; John Mailander (artist at large); Dig Deep; Goldpine; Gravel Yard; The Swallowtails; Drifters Mile; The Matchsellers; Grody Riggins; Rock Bottom String Band; Crazy FolkeR; Kate Kristine; Trevor Clark; Steve Jones; “icky’ Ichniowski and Mountain Alice, Jan. 16-19. More info at ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy hour with Raised on the Radio, 6 p.m. Taylor Smith with Justin Bloss and Mallory Eagle, 9 p.m. Jan. 10; Chrono Wizard (EP release) and The Salesman, 8 p.m. Jan. 11; Kanton Teen & The Penny Pickers, 8 p.m. Jan. 15; Wrage: A Tribute to Rage Aganist the Machine, 8 p.m. Jan. 16; Happy hour with On the Verge, 6 p.m. Jan. 17 and Hudson Westbrook, 9 p.m. Jan. 17; Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 18; Tyler Halverson, 8 p.m. Jan. 23; Happy hour with King Chicken, 6 p.m. and Gone Country, 9 p.m. Jan. 24; Squash Garden with Mongolian Firefight, 8:30 p.m.; Super Model, Mildenhall, Kin & Co and Moonroof, 8 p.m. Jan. 26; Randall King, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30; Happy hour with Nace Brothers, 6 p.m. Jan. 31 and Keller Williams, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 31.

Club 509 — Jazz Jam, 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, Funk Jam, 8 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month.

Mount Sequoyah — Flamy Grant, 7 p.m. Jan. 16. Sequoyah Ukulele Society jams at 3 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month.

TheatreSquared — Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11; Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 11 & Feb. 15; Candlelight: Romantic Classics, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — PUBLIQuartet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2025; Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 2025.

Six Twelve Coffeeshop – Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Jan. 17; Ashton Byrd, 7 p.m. Jan. 25; Buddy Shute & Friends, 6 p.m. Jan. 21.

Walton Arts Center — Suzy Bogguss, Jan. 24; BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 7 p.m. Jan. 30 (Baum Walker Hall); Helen Hong, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 (Starr Theater); Matt Mathews, 7 p.m. Jan. 31 (Baum Walker); René Marie, Jan. 31 (Starr Theater); Classic Albums Live: “Abbey Road,” Feb. 7; Sonia De Los Santos Música, 7 p.m. Feb. 11; Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli: Mel & Ellla Swing!, Feb. 15; SoNA: Jupiter Rising, 2 p.m. Feb. 16; The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Feb. 18; The Burney Sisters, March 7; Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8; Keb’ Mo’ x Shawn Colvin, March 15; LOL @ WAC: The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1; The Edge Effect, April 4; VoiceJam Competition, April 5; SoNA: American Voices: Rhapsody in Blue, April 19; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24; Dover Quartet with Edgar Meyer, May 17; West Street Live: Rodney Crowell, May 30.

JJ’s Live — JJ’s Live New Year’s Eve Party with Brae Leni & Friends, Dj Susie Q, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31; Nirvani (A Nirvana Tribute Experience), Jan. 10; Highly Suspect, 7 p.m. Jan. 17; Zach Top, 7 p.m. Jan. 18; Bricks in the Wall: the Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Pecos & The Rooftops, Jan. 30; Straight Tequila Night (90s Country Tribute), Jan. 31; Natalie Jane, 6 p.m. Feb. 6; Gavin Adcock, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 (sold out); Paul Cauthen, 8 p.m. Feb. 8; Caifanes, 8 p.m. Feb. 12; Larry Fleet, 7 p.m. Feb. 13;Big Bubble Rave, Feb. 15; 49 Winchester, 7 p.m. Feb. 22; Knock2, 6 p.m. Feb. 25; Bryce Vine, March 2; COIN, 7 p.m. March 4; Killswitch Engage, 7 p.m. March 8; Killswitch Engage, March 8; Corey Kent, March 13; Ole 60 and Nolan Taylor, 7 p.m. April 3; Sam Barber, April 4; Stavros Halkias, April 9; Chase Rice, April 17; Iron & Wine, April 18; Red Not Chili Peppers, April 19; Mat Kearney, May 2; Citizen Soldiers, May 22; The Fab Four, 7 p.m. June 6.

Bud Walton Arena – Theo Von, April 10.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Shelly Belly “I ain’t mad at it” Tour, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Jan. 11; Vince Morris, 6 p.m. Jan. 17 and 6 & 8:45 p.m. Jan. 18; Josh Sneed, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25; Paul Rodriguez, 9 p.m. Jan. 31 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Feb. 1; Technically Funny Comedian Don McMillan, 8:45 p.m. Feb. 14 and 6 & 8 p.m. Feb. 15; Jeff Allen, 6 p.m. March 14 and 6 & 8:30 p.m. March 15. Trae Crowder returns April 3-5.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Magnolia House — Mighty Fine Time, Jan. 11; Dandelion Heart, Feb. 1; Brick Fields, Feb. 9; Patti Steel, Feb. 15; March to August, Feb. 22; Tony Redman, March 1; Caleb King, March 8; Tara and the Gift Horses, March 15; Batterton & Edwards, March 22; Sean Harrison, March 29; Still on the Hill, April 5; Justin Cauble and Mike Snow, 6 p.m. April 19; Some Guy Named Robb, April 12; Common Roots, May 17; Brian Martin, June 14. Concerts begin at 6 p.m. for the Listening Room music and dinner series. Reservations at magnoliahousepg.com/events.

RIDGEDALE, MO.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Bulls, Bands, and Barrels with Riley Green and Craig Morgan, April 26; Styx and Kevin Cronin, June 7; Post Malone and Jelly Roll, 7:30 p.m. June 13.

RIVER VALLEY

Mad Ox Bar and Tap — Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Jan. 17.

Hero’s — When the Clock Strikes, Kin & Company, Zilla and Maxx Lemaster, 8 p.m. Jan. 17; Leona, Smoke Signals, Lumia and Brance Bess, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18.

United States Marshals Museum – Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17; Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special ft. “Romeo and Juliet” & More, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14; Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. March 21.

TempleLive — Newsboys, Feb. 14; Robert Kelly, March 22; Geoff Tate, March 26; Creed Fisher, April 3; The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, April 15; Waylon Wyatt, April 19; Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush, May 1; Black Violin, May 3.

801 Media Center —Chloe Kimes, Jan. 16, 2025 and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — Braxton Keith, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Giovanni and the Hired Guns, 8 p.m. March 15; Jason Boland & The Stragglers, 8 p.m. April 5; Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Asleep at the Wheel, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.

Uncork’d – Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Jan. 31.

Choctaw Casino and Resorts, Pocola – Casey Donahew, 8 p.m. Jan. 18; Gin Blossoms, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Southall, 8 p.m. April 26.

Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland – Jason Boland & The Straggles, 7 p.m. Jan. 17.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Ozark Blues Society Jam, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9; Tiko Brooks, 7 p.m. Jan. 11; 4TC, 9 p.m. Jan. 11; Jazz Jam Night, 7 p.m. Jan. 16; Earl and Them, 7 p.m. Jan. 18;

AMP — Coming up next year: Treaty Oak Revival, 7 p.m. April 11; RUFUS DU SOL, 7:30 p.m. April 27; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2; Staind and Breaking Benjamin, May 4; Comedian Nate Bargatze, May 17; Alison Krauss & Union Station with Willie Watson, May 16; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5; Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, July 19. “Weird Al” Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Papa Roach, Rise Against with special guest Underoath, Sept. 30