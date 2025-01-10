FYI Calendar: Winter is high time for chili cook-offs January 10, 2025



On The Stage

Auditions — “Broadway Through the Ages Cabaret” with the Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas. The Medium will host auditions from Jan. 13-14. Slots are available between 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm. 214 S. Main St., Springdale. For all audition info, go to tinyurl.com/btta-audition-info.

“Insidious: The Further You Fear” — The terrifying world of “Insidious” comes to life in this Walton Arts Center immersive horror experience. 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Baum Walker Hall, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $50-$95 and available at waltonartscenter.org.

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” — The smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Jan. 22-23 at Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $69-$89 and available at waltonartscenter.org.

__

Read & Write

Book Talk — Join the Fayetteville Public Library’s Book Talk, a book club that discusses a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. This group meets on the second Monday of the month. This month the group will discuss “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson. 1-2 p.m. Jan. 13 at 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

“Onyx Storm” — Doors at Pearl’s Books will open at 11 p.m. on Jan. 20 for food, fun and mingling with fellow fans of the “Fourth Wing” series for the release of its newest book. They will have a dragon drawing and a costume contest (with prizes) and discounts on all “Fourth Wing” merchandise. $15 for admission. Ticket doesn’t include the price of “Onyx Storm.” Call the store, (479) 527-6984, for pre-orders.

__

Try Something New

Principles of Multi-Instrumentalism — In this workshop, longtime music instructor and multi-instrumentalist Christopher Felton will discuss the foundations of technique on guitar, bass guitar, drum kit and piano. 1:30-4 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

Puzzle Swap — Come to the Fayetteville Public Library for a chance to refresh your puzzle collection. Bring your gently used puzzles and exchange them for new ones. Find some puzzles that are new (to you!) and connect with fellow puzzle enthusiasts in your community. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 12 in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

Move Breathe Restore — Join instructor Claudia Smith at the Fayetteville Public Library for this drop-in class designed to restore a sense of calm and well-being through breathing, guided relaxation and body awareness via gentle, effective movement. Class will take place on the floor with the option to sit in a chair. Use the library’s mats and props or bring your own. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 16.

__

Out & About

Brewed & Tattooed — Annual event at Ozark Beer Company in Rogers that features local tattoo artists across Northwest Arkansas. From 1 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 11, artists will offer flash tattoos of different styles upstairs in the Taproom. Payment will depend on the artist. 109 N. Arkansas St., Rogers. (479) 636-2337 or info@ozarkbeercompany.com.

Ozark Vintage Market — Racks and racks of vintage clothes and original designs, from different thrift vendors. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 and 19 at Ozark Natural Foods, 380 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

__

Walk & Talk Art

“SIGNS” — A new exhibit at the Eureka Springs Historical Museum that includes a collection of historical signage and waymarkers from the museum archives. The opening reception is from 3 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 10. $5 admission includes a self-guided tour. Free for museum members. Wine and light refreshments will be served. 95 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. (479) 253-9417.

Second Saturday — Explore the unique architecture of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art at their Second Saturday program: Build It. Activities for the kids will be taking place in the classrooms, where they can create with Tinkertoys and LEGOs. Get a chance to design your dream home with artmaking based on the Frank Lloyd Wright House and chat with a representative from the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design to learn more about local architecture. 1-4 p.m. Jan. 11 at 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. (479) 418-5700.

Brews — This group exhibition, a cash-and-carry show, is open through Jan. 20. Works on 8×10 inch canvases are all priced at $200 or less. Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day and located at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs.

“Love Wins” — New exhibit at Fenix Arts and Gallery at Mount Sequoyah that celebrates the power of love, compassion and unity. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Exhibition is open through Feb. 9. Opening Reception: 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 10. At 7 p.m. on Jan. 20, is the “Heart to Hear” small gallery concert of song and spoken word about love. 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

__

For The Littles

“Museum and Me” — An hour-long, free program at the Rogers Historical Museum for children ages 3-5 that is programmed to help foster an interest in history and reading. Each month features a themed story and fun activities. On Jan. 14, they are learning about log cabins. Only 30 spots available each month; sign up at rogershistoricalmuseum.org/museum-and-me. 313 S. Second St., Rogers.

Family Game Day — Drop by the Bentonville Public Library for an afternoon of board game fun. They’ll have a variety of games to choose from. Pick an old favorite or discover a new one. For kids in K-6th grade. No registration required. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. (479) 271-3192.

Craft Corner Make and Take — Drop in at the Springdale Public Library for craft time from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday. Kids can create a fun craft to take home. All materials are provided. Next Craft Corner is Jan. 15 at 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale. (479) 750-8180.

__

Under The Open Sky

Full Moon Hike — Join the Pack Rat Outdoor Center for a casual, two-mile out-and-back hike on the Yellow Rock Loop at Devil’s Den State Park to enjoy the light of the full moon. A headlamp and water are required for this after-dark hike. Departing from Pack Rat parking lot 5 p.m. Jan. 13. $10 per person. Space is limited to 15 participants. 209 W. Sunbridge Drive, Fayetteville. packratoc.com.

__

‘Absolute Cinema’

“Night of the Demon” — Watch the 1980 film and learn more about the art of adaptation at the Fayetteville Public Library. Author Brad Carver will be there to discuss his novelization of the film and the process of turning a script into prose. Recommended for mature audiences. 2:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. questions@faylib.org

Film Screening — Join the Fayetteville Public Library as they partner with the Zacchaeus Foundation and KUAF to screen the documentary film “The Big Payback.” 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. questions@faylib.org.

__

Paws & Play

__

Hands-On Fun

Crafternoon — For the first meeting of 2025 at the Springdale Public Library, participants will craft a watercolor painting layered with a silhouette image. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Shiloh Room. 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale. Register at calendar.springdalelibrary.org/event/13191979.

Craft Club — The Library Vintage is committing to a weekly craft night from 4-8 p.m. every Friday. They’ll have supplies, or you can bring your own. Next craft night is Jan. 17. 48 E. Township St., Fayetteville. (479) 305-9527.

Stitch Together — Join the Rogers Public Library for the first part of a five-part series on learning how to crochet. They will meet at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18 to go over the very basics of crochet. Adults and teens welcome. Yarn, hooks, and stitch markers will be available for participants to use in limited quantities. 711 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers. (479) 621-1152.

__

Hear It Here!

Original Songs Open Mic — Free community event at the Folk School of Fayetteville. Come share your original songs with the group or show up to listen to some original tunes. 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 14 at 207 W. Center St., Fayetteville. (479) 435-9864.

Flamy Grant — Award-winning and Billboard-charting artist Flamy Grant is a shame-slaying, hip-swaying, singing-songwriting drag queen from western North Carolina. She’ll be performing 7-9 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. Tickets are $25 at mountsequoyah.org/event-directory.

Comedy Tour — Join Teddy White Tee and friends as they kick off their 2025 comedy tour at TheatreSquared. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $20-$39.99 for tickets. eventbrite.com/e/teddy-comes-to-fayetteville-tickets-1071079320079.

Karaoke Night! — Whether you’re a seasoned karaoke star, a casual singer or just to watch and cheer, you’re invited to Karaoke Night. BYOB. A $10 donation is encouraged but not required. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Women’s Center at Elder Tree, 2610 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville.

__

Cheers & Bites

School Night Social — Hosted by The Meteor Cafe in Fayetteville every Monday. Social will have food and drink specials along with a trivia night. Half off whole pizza pies and $4 drafts from 6-9 p.m. Trivia is 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Categories vary every week. Next social is Jan. 13 at 417 M.L.K. Jr Blvd., Fayetteville. (479) 269-2002.

“Do Beans Belong in Chili?” — The annual Chili Cook-Off at Rendezvous Junction Brewing Company is here to decide. 1-3 p.m. Jan. 19 at 2225 S. Bellview Road, Unit 101, Rogers. Free to enter/enjoy for all. If entering the cook-off, email ken@rendezvousjunction.com for all official rules.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com