Bingo Goes Loco – Night at JJ’s combines friendly rivalry with entertainment January 10, 2025

Dustin Staggs

NWA Democrat-Gazette

Those looking for a night out that’s a bit different and on the wild side of festivities might be attending the sold-out Music Trivia with Bingo Loco at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville on Jan. 11.

With doors opening at 5 p.m. and the performance (yes, that’s right — performance) beginning at 6:30 p.m., spectators can anticipate three hours of high-energy entertainment, interactive competitions and prizes ranging from cars to air fryers and to vacations.

Don’t be mistaken; Bingo Loco is not your grandparent’s bingo. This global phenomenon has turned the conventional game everyone knows on its head, changing it into a full-fledged stage show that blends the intensity of a festival with the flair of a theatrical performance.

Craig Reynolds, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Bingo Loco, describes the experience as “a mix of everything” — from dance-offs and lip-syncing battles to confetti showers and lots and lots of music.

“We refer to it as almost like a bingo-inspired game show party,” Reynolds said in his thick Irish accent. “You got a comedian host, you got DJs, you can win crazy prizes ranging from a lawnmower to a vacation in Vegas.”

It’s a three-hour event in which you mark your bingo book to be called up for additional challenges. But Reynolds said it’s about giving people a one-of-a-kind, engaging experience.

The company began eight years ago in Ireland, when Reynolds and his associates decided to rethink classic evenings out. In his mid 20s, Reynolds said he wanted people to be entertained by something more than just sitting at a bar. They experimented with crazy karaoke, yoga disco and then finally tried a bingo-themed party.

“The first one was a tough sell,” Reynolds admitted. “All my friends were going, ‘What are you doing a bingo event for? We’re not retirees.’ But I managed to get a few people down, and it was a blast.” He said it lasted about five hours long and everyone was covered in sweat by the end of it.

Reynolds put up a video from the first event on social media, and he said it blew up. The next couple of events all sold out immediately, he said.

Since then, Bingo Loco has sold out events in over 200 places globally, including Dublin, Sydney, Dubai and New York City. While the show’s essential format stays consistent, the music, humor and prizes vary per place, Reynolds added.

Their team of hosts, who come from all over the U.S., bring their unique touch to each show, ensuring every event feels fresh and connected to the local audience. One has to wonder, what’s in store for an Arkansas audience?

Reynolds views Bingo Loco as part of a bigger trend he refers to as “competitive socializing,” which includes events such as quiz nights, mini-golf bars, and even bingo that combine friendly rivalry with entertainment.

“I think [people] want to be entertained,” said Reynolds. “They want something a bit more interactive.”

Reynolds offers one piece of advice to first-timers, saying, “Leave your ego at the door. Everyone’s there to have a good time. You shouldn’t be afraid to get up singing and dancing, or if you’re on the stage, you can make a show of yourself and do a funny dance because everyone’s there to just have fun.”

—

FAQ

Music Trivia Presented By Bingo Loco

WHEN — 5 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. show starts. Jan. 11

WHERE — JJ’s Live, 3615 Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

COST — $30 admission. SOLD OUT

INFO — us.bingoloco.com/fayetteville and prekindle.com/events/jjs-live