Invest in clothes, invest in hair too January 9, 2025

Q. In today’s column you wrote about men who aren’t willing to invest in their clothes, which is certainly something I see. I am more shocked by those who ignore other aspects of their appearance. Women will spend hundreds on their hair and nails, and many men seem unwilling to spend even a few dollars on a cut or trim.

A. You are not wrong. There often seems to be some false machismo that says a good haircut, beard trim, and even clean nails are not a manly look. Not only is that contrary to what others think of a man’s appearance, it is disproven by all the virile men we see. Quarterbacks, Hollywood actors, even rock stars are all carefully groomed, especially when they go out for the evening. And, as you mentioned, it is much more affordable for men than for women,.

So, dear readers, as something of a new year turn-over-a-new-leaf thinking:

Hair:

Keep your hair neatly trimmed. This means a haircut at least every 2 months, and better, a trim every 4-6 weeks.

Support that cut by keeping your hair combed and washed. It is noticeable when it is not.

If you have fly-away hair, ask your barber for suggestions for products to use.

It is equally – in fact – more important to remember that beards and mustaches do require care. They should be intentionally planned, attractive elements of your personal style.

Tame nose and ear hair. Whether you notice it or not, others do. A good barber will trim it for you; or do it yourself, using one of the devices specifically designed to do the job.

Similarly, eyebrows that grow right across in a single sweep are not a standard look; shaving or waxing the small center section works. And very long brows can be easily trimmed by your barber.

In general, for flattering and up-to-date hair styling, look at men’s fashion photographs and at the other men in your office. If you don’t see even one man with your length hair or sideburns, it’s time to consider a change.

Hands:

Scrub your hands clean. Many men have weekend activities or elements of their day job that leave residue on their hands. Even when these are elements of work, they reflect poorly on you.

Finger nails tell a lot about a man; don’t ignore them. They look their best when kept all the same length – short – and scrubbed clean. A business or professional man has no excuse for nails that are less than perfect.

Bitten nails tell people you are nervous and not in control. They are guaranteed to detract from your image. A number of options help prevent this habit; these include putting a special coating on your nails to make them literally taste bad.

I recommend an occasional manicure just so you can see how short to clip your nails, how far to push your cuticles back, and how good your hands can look. However, do not allow anyone to put polish on your nails that will show; buffing is enough.

With regard to your fragrance:

I’ve said it before, but it bears repeating: a man’s scent should not be detectable from a distance. To be really safe, avoid colognes and stay with lighter aftershaves.

Try to avoid conflicting fragrances in your grooming products. It’s better to choose the fragrance-free options for your moisturizer, body lotion, and detergent; they may lay down a base scent. Shave cream and aftershave could further layer these scents. Then there are the clothing detergents and fabric softeners that insist you want to smell like Summer breeze. And, finally, as much as you may want to deny it, one’s sense of smell fades with age, while it remains with others around you. Allow your scent to come from your aftershave. Eau Savage by Dior and Paco Rabanne are old favorites.

Beyond those grooming elements, there are various other habits that are as much a part of your look and your put-togetherness as any of the above.

Chewing gum could be considered childish; best avoided.

Bad breath turns people off. Consider carrying breath mints with you and keeping a toothbrush and mouthwash at the office.

Piling on too many noticeable additions and special touches is a major mistake. Subtlety and restraint are signs of good taste and good judgement.

Just because everyone else is looking at smart phones constantly is not a reason to be doing so and avoiding the eye contact that shows courtesy and attention to others.

While some of these may seem like small mistakes, they are noticed by others as image destroyers. Why not resolve that now is the time to upgrade your image?

Please send your men’s dress and grooming questions and comments to MALE CALL: Lois.Fenton@prodigy.net