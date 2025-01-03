‘Sound of Music’ opens AOP’s season; ‘Oz’ in the summer January 3, 2025

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Executive Director Anne Jackson sees a trio of very specific niches for Arts One Presents. Born out of the legacy of Springdale’s Arts Center of the Ozarks, AOP’s “projects are the mechanisms we use to provide opportunities for local talent to be creative, mentor the next generation of theater community and production technicians, and provide high-quality theater experiences for audiences.”

“Through theater and visual arts, we create space for projects and ideas to come to life,” Jackson said. “For those who wish to work in more professional theater environments, our productions have been a stepping stone from community theater to professional theater opportunities. We strive for our projects to enrich the cultural fabric of Northwest Arkansas, bringing people together through the power of art.”

In 2025, that means four theatrical productions, beginning March 6-9 with “The Sound of Music” at The Medium in Springdale.

“Led by Music Director Cheri Headrick, AOP’s ‘The Sound of Music’ is a semi-staged production focused on the classic score by Rodgers and Hammerstein, featuring musicians, talent and voices of our Northwest Arkansas community,” Jackson said. “This production includes a 30-person cast and a 24-piece orchestra.”

Included in the cast are Coby Anderson as Capt. Von Trapp; Greta Davidson as Maria; Caity Church as Elsa; Kris Isham as Max; Addi Jones as Liesl; and Lisa Kulczak as the Mother Abbess.

Also on the 2025 season are “The Wizard of Oz,” July 17–27 at the Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale; a “special production” of “James and the Giant Peach” Oct. 9–11 at The Medium (Jackson promised details in the first quarter of the year); and finally, “The 1940s Radio Hour,” Nov. 20-23 at The Medium.

“Our season selection is a collaborative process involving arts advocates, directors and community leaders,” Jackson explained. “In some scenarios, directors have pitched shows to us, and at other times, we will take recommendations or do our research.

“We look at shows as holistic projects and experiences that must support the mission of AOP and provide opportunities to empower artists, engage communities, and enrich the cultural ecosystem of our region.”

Last year’s summer musical, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” was illustrative of what AOP seeks to do, Jackson said.

“From the breathtaking performances to the stunning set and special effects, every detail was a testament to the hard work and heart that went into making it happen,” she enthused. “The cast was our largest to date as AOP, and the show overall included over 125 people on and off the stage. More than 40 youth served on this production, learning alongside seasoned talent and professionals in the production industry.

“What made this production so meaningful was how it inspired those on stage and everyone who came to watch,” she added. “Parents shared stories of their children falling in love with theater for the first time, and seasoned theatergoers compared the quality to productions you’d expect to see in major venues. Knowing that Arts One Presents could bring something this magical to life makes me so proud of and for the entire team of artists, musicians, volunteers, students and the crew who poured their hearts into this show.”

Jackson said with approximately 3,000 total audience members, “Beauty and the Beast” was also AOP’s highest-attended show so far.

But theater isn’t AOP’s only mission, Jackson pointed out. The organization also lends props and costumes to assist community and school productions and curates art installations such as Gina Gallina’s crocheted “Humongous Fungus,” which has been displayed across Northwest Arkansas for the past three years.

“Some may not know that this was the first Arts One Presents project that began in 2021 and debuted as a public art installation in 2022,” Jackson said. “There can be a lot of overlap in the performing and visual arts. We see those possibilities and connect local talent across multiple platforms and mediums to create opportunities.

“Seeing the arts bring people together and remind us of the beauty we can create as a community is such a joy.”

FYI

Arts One Presents

Season 2025

“The Sound of Music” — March 6-9 at the Medium in Springdale.

“The Wizard of Oz” — July 17-27 at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. Auditions will be May 18-19 at The Medium.

“James and the Giant Peach” — Oct. 9-11 at the Medium.

“The 1940s Radio Hour” — Nov. 20-23 at the Medium.

For more about Arts One Presents, visit artsonepresents.org.