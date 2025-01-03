LIVE! A Music Calendar: Momentary music announced; FreshGrass, Send It South festivals bring big names January 3, 2025

Coming up next season The Momentary has a little bit for every musical palette with multiple festivals and concerts. Here’s a little round up of what’s on the horizon for Bentonville so far:

• Send It South, a three-day music and bike festival Feb. 7-9 will be “a spectacle on two wheels” with food, fire, pop-ups and more. The festival schedule includes art rides, night rides and guided group rides blended with live music by Wilderado, Dirtwire, Bonnie Montgomery, stepmom and many more. General admission festival passes are $250 and include three days of guided and self-guided rides, Beer Garden Happy Hours, a festival T-shirt, access to all musical performances and more. VIP passes also available. Presented by OZ Trails.

• FreshGrass | Bentonville is an annual two-day, all-ages festival highlighting the best in Americana, global roots music and folk traditions May 16-17. The 2025 lineup features concerts by Lukas Nelson; Shakey Graves; Seun Kuti & Egypt 80; La Doña; Béla Fleck with Antonio Sanchez, Edmar Castañeda and Alison Brown; Jesse Welles; Sister Sadie; AJ Lee & Blue Summit; Willi Carlisle (FreshGrass Commission Recipient); Lost Bayou Ramblers; The Langan Band and more. Rosanne Cash will be artist-at-large with John Leventhal. Cash’s appearance coincides with an exhibit featuring her father, “The Prison Concerts: Folsom and San Quentin” (Jim Marshall’s Photographs of Johnny Cash) on display in the Momentary during the festival. Also planned are world premieres of special commissions, artist talks, instrument workshops, band competitions and square dances.

• Playing live music in RØDE House in 2025: Real Estate, 8 p.m. Feb. 7; Wonder Women of Country with Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper and Brennen Leigh at 8 p.m. March 7; Traitors, March 8; Shemekia Copeland, 7:15 p.m. March 14; The Main Squeeze, 8 p.m. March 28; Jessica Pratt, 7 p.m. April 6; Penny & Sparrow with Auralai, 7 p.m. May 4 presented by City Sessions. Megan Moroney performs at 7 p.m. April 26 and Hippo Campus play at 8 p.m. May 25 for the Live on the Green series.

Tickets and more information on concerts and festivals at The Momentary are at themomentary.org/music.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Bootleg Royal and The Earslips, 8 p.m. Jan. 23.

Underbrush Books – Shine Through Winter Listening Room starts at 5:30 p.m. with Kelly Hunt, Jan. 12; Shannon Wurst, Jan. 26; Sophia Clark, Feb. 9; The Matchsellers, Feb. 23 and Taylor Smith, March 9.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud – Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21; Robert Earl Keen, 7:30 p.m. March 13.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday; Gary & Benji, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Alex Hawf Revue, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Basin Park Hotel — Sicard Hollow, Armchair Boogie; Clay Street Unit; Goodnight, Texas; Gasoline Lollipops; John Henry & Friends; John Mailander (artist at large); Dig Deep; Goldpine; Gravel Yard; The Swallowtails; Drifters Mile; The Matchsellers; Grody Riggins; Rock Bottom String Band; Crazy FolkeR; Kate Kristine; Trevor Clark; Steve Jones; “icky’ Ichniowski and Mountain Alice, Jan. 16-19. More info at ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Club 509 — Jazz Jam, 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, Funk Jam, 8 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month.

Mount Sequoyah — Flamy Grant, 7 p.m. Jan. 16. Sequoyah Ukulele Society jams at 3 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month.

TheatreSquared — Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11; Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 11 & Feb. 15; Candlelight: Romantic Classics, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — PUBLIQuartet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2025; Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 2025.

Walton Arts Center — Suzy Bogguss, Jan. 24; BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 7 p.m. Jan. 30 (Baum Walker Hall); Helen Hong, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 (Starr Theater); Matt Mathews, 7 p.m. Jan. 31 (Baum Walker); René Marie, Jan. 31 (Starr Theater); Classic Albums Live: “Abbey Road,” Feb. 7; Sonia De Los Santos Música, 7 p.m. Feb. 11; Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli: Mel & Ellla Swing!, Feb. 15; SoNA: Jupiter Rising, 2 p.m. Feb. 16; The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Feb. 18; The Burney Sisters, March 7; Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8; Keb’ Mo’ x Shawn Colvin, March 15; LOL @ WAC: The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1; The Edge Effect, April 4; VoiceJam Competition, April 5; SoNA: American Voices: Rhapsody in Blue, April 19; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24; Dover Quartet with Edgar Meyer, May 17; West Street Live: Rodney Crowell, May 30.

JJ’s Live — Nirvani (A Nirvana Tribute Experience), Jan. 10; Highly Suspect, 7 p.m. Jan. 17; Zach Top, 7 p.m. Jan. 18; Bricks in the Wall: the Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Pecos & The Rooftops, Jan. 30; Straight Tequila Night (90s Country Tribute), Jan. 31; Natalie Jane, 6 p.m. Feb. 6; Gavin Adcock, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 (sold out); Paul Cauthen, 8 p.m. Feb. 8; Caifanes, 8 p.m. Feb. 12; Larry Fleet, 7 p.m. Feb. 13; Big Bubble Rave, Feb. 15; 49 Winchester, 7 p.m. Feb. 22; Knock2, 6 p.m. Feb. 25; Bryce Vine, March 2; COIN, 7 p.m. March 4; Killswitch Engage, 7 p.m. March 8; Killswitch Engage, March 8; Corey Kent, March 13; Ole 60 and Nolan Taylor, 7 p.m. April 3; Sam Barber, April 4; Stavros Halkias, April 9; Chase Rice, April 17; Iron & Wine, April 18; Red Not Chili Peppers, April 19; Mat Kearney, May 2; Citizen Soldiers, May 22; The Fab Four, 7 p.m. June 6.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Jonnie W, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Jan. 3 & 4; Shelly Belly “I ain’t mad at it” Tour, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Jan. 11; Vince Morris, 6 p.m. Jan. 17 and 6 & 8:45 p.m. Jan. 18; Josh Sneed, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25; Paul Rodriguez, 9 p.m. Jan. 31 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Feb. 1; Technically Funny Comedian Don McMillan, 8:45 p.m. Feb. 14 and 6 & 8 p.m. Feb. 15; Jeff Allen, 6 p.m. March 14 and 6 & 8:30 p.m. March 15. Trae Crowder returns April 3-5.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Magnolia House — Mighty Fine Time, Jan. 11; Dandelion Heart, Feb. 1; Brick Fields, Feb. 9; Patti Steel, Feb. 15; March to August, Feb. 22; Tony Redman, March 1; Caleb King, March 8; Tara and the Gift Horses, March 15; Batterton & Edwards, March 22; Sean Harrison, March 29; Still on the Hill, April 5; Some Guy Named Robb, April 12; Common Roots, May 17. Concerts begin at 6 p.m. for the Listening Room music and dinner series. Reservations at magnoliahousepg.com/events.

RIDGEDALE, MO.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Bulls, Bands, and Barrels with Riley Green and Craig Morgan, April 26; Styx and Kevin Cronin, June 7; Post Malone and Jelly Roll, 7:30 p.m. June 13.

RIVER VALLEY

Cousin’s Music – Tao of Lucy, Glass Altar and 357, 8 p.m. Jan. 3.

Hero’s — When the Clock Strikes, Kin & Company, Zilla and Maxx Lemaster, 8 p.m. Jan. 17.

United States Marshals Museum – Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17; Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special ft. “Romeo and Juliet” & More, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14; Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. March 21.

801 Media Center —Chloe Kimes, Jan. 16, 2025 and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — Braxton Keith, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Giovanni and the Hired Guns, 8 p.m. March 15; Jason Boland & The Stragglers, 8 p.m. April 5; Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Asleep at the Wheel, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.

Uncork’d – Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Jan. 31.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Simply Seger Tribute, 7 p.m. Jan. 4; Ozark Blues Society Jam, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9; Tiko Brooks, 7 p.m. Jan. 11; 4TC, 9 p.m. Jan. 11; Jazz Jam Night, 7 p.m. Jan. 16.

AMP — Coming up next year: Treaty Oak Revival, 7 p.m. April 11; RUFUS DU SOL, 7:30 p.m. April 27; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2; Staind and Breaking Benjamin, May 4; Comedian Nate Bargatze, May 17; Alison Krauss & Union Station with Willie Watson, May 16; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5; Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, July 19. “Weird Al” Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Papa Roach, Rise Against with special guest Underoath, Sept. 30

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com