FYI Calendar: Midnight no more — This New Year’s Eve party is for early birds January 3, 2025

On The Stage

Auditions — “Broadway Through the Ages Cabaret” with the Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas. The Medium will host auditions from Jan. 13-14. Slots are available between 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm. 214 S. Main St., Springdale. For all audition info, go to tinyurl.com/btta-audition-info.

“Insidious: The Further You Fear” — The terrifying world of “Insidious” comes to life in this Walton Arts Center immersive horror experience. 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Baum Walker Hall, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $50-$95 and available at waltonartscenter.org.

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” — The smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Jan. 22-23 at Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $69-$89 and available at waltonartscenter.org.

__

Read & Write

The Arkavists — A newly-formed Northwest Arkansas queer activist book club building connections and strengthening education for the collective future of citizens of the South. The first meeting is at 4 p.m. on Jan. 4 at The Library Vintage, 48 E. Township St., Fayetteville.

Book Launch — Join local award-winning author and historian J.B. Hogan for a short presentation about writing your own autobiography or memoir and a celebration of the launch of his latest book, “Somebody Ought to be Crying.” 11 a.m. to noon on Jan. 4 in the Willard and Pat Walker Community Room of the Fayetteville Public Library. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

Poetry Workshop — Workshop at the Fayetteville Public Library designed to use poetry and performance as an instrument of healing and owning our individual stories. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 4 in the Ann Henry Board Room. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. Limited seating; register at faylib.org/event/12458956. questions@faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — A book club at the Fayetteville Public Library that discusses a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. This month, the group will discuss “The Five Red Herrings” by Dorothy L. Sayers. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 in the Ann Henry Board Room. Copies of the book are available at the reference desk on the top floor of the library. questions@faylib.org.

Books & Brews — This book club meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. and meets outside of the Fayetteville Public Library building at Flyway Brewing Company, located at 1550 E. Zion Road. On Jan. 8, the group will discuss “The Art Thief” by Michael Finkel. Copies of the book are available at the reference desk on the top floor of the library. questions@faylib.org.

__

Try Something New

101 Camera Essentials — For first-time digital camera owners to learn and be comfortable exploring their new cameras in this class. Bedford Camera and Video discuss basic camera functions, equipment care, shooting tips and printing options. $25 or free with purchase of a camera at the store. 9-11 a.m. Jan. 4 at 3275 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 521-1212 or contact@bedfords.com.

Never Ever Sewing Class — Here participants will learn the very basics of sewing and bring a simple project home with them. The Bentonville Public Library has everything you need, so just register and show up. 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 7 in the Makerspace Room. 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. (479) 271-3192.

Principles of Multi-Instrumentalism — In this workshop, longtime music instructor and multi-instrumentalist Christopher Felton will discuss the foundations of technique on guitar, bass guitar, drum kit and piano. 1:30-4 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

Puzzle Swap — Come to the Fayetteville Public Library for a chance to refresh your puzzle collection. Bring your gently used puzzles and exchange them for new ones. Find some puzzles that are new (to you!) and connect with fellow puzzle enthusiasts in your community. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 12 in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

__

Out & About

Brewed & Tattooed — Annual event at Ozark Beer Company in Rogers that features local tattoo artists across Northwest Arkansas. From 1 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 11, artists will offer flash tattoos of different styles upstairs in the Taproom. Payment will depend on the artist. 109 N. Arkansas St., Rogers. (479) 636-2337 or info@ozarkbeercompany.com.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Art on the Bricks Art Walk — Every month the art walk in Rogers brings something fresh and exciting, with new artists, exhibits, and venues to explore. From 4:30-7:30 p.m., explore pop-up art exhibits by talented local artists and craftsmen, then stick around for live music from 7-9 p.m. on Jan. 9 at indoor and outdoor locations around downtown Rogers. artonthebricks.com.

“SIGNS” — A new exhibit at the Eureka Springs Historical Museum that includes a collection of historical signage and waymarkers from the museum archives. The opening reception is from 3 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 10. $5 admission includes a self-guided tour. Free for museum members. Wine and light refreshments will be served. 95 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. (479) 253-9417.

Second Saturday — Explore the unique architecture of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art at their Second Saturday program: Build It. Activities for the kids will be taking place in the classrooms, where they can create with Tinkertoys and Legos. Get a chance to design your dream home with artmaking based on the Frank Lloyd Wright House and chat with a representative from the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design to learn more about local architecture. 1-4 p.m. Jan. 11 at 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. (479) 418-5700.

Brews — This group exhibition, a cash-and-carry show, is open through Jan. 20. Works on 8×10 inch canvases are all priced at $200 or less. Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day and located at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs.

__

For The Littles

Music and Movement Storytime — Shake your sillies out in this high-energy program featuring playful movement, rhythm instruments, singable books and more. Best for ages 18 months-6 years old. 10:30-11 a.m. Jan. 6 at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. (479) 271-3192.

Kids Nature Class — This program is a two-hour nature class designed for homeschooled students ages 6-12, who will be divided into two age groups. Objectives include learning to use a compass, working as a team by building a shelter together, identifying plants, birding and more. 9-11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, 902 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville. $20 per kid at peelcompton.org. (479) 254-3870 or coler@peelcompton.org.

“Museum and Me” — An hour-long, free program at the Rogers Historical Museum for children ages 3-5 that is programmed to help foster an interest in history and reading. Each month features a themed story and fun activities. On Jan. 14, they are learning about log cabins. Only 30 spots available each month; sign up at rogershistoricalmuseum.org/museum-and-me. 313 S. Second St., Rogers.

__

Under The Open Sky

Women’s Ride and Social — Depart from Fossil Cove with Carrie Lucas, director of engagement at Ozark Off-Road Cyclists, for a ride at Gregory Park. Return for tasty beverages and social time. Event is for 18 and older. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 5 at 1946 N. Birch Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 236-2589 or oorc.club@gmail.com.

Vinterläger — Join Pack Rat Outdoor Center and several survival instructors for a three-day camping trip at a private, remote campsite. You’ll learn winter survival skills like fire making, shelter building, knot work, and to top it off, they’ll have professional chef Matt Cooper cooking meals for you over the fire. Jan. 10-12 at Byrd’s Adventure Center. packratoc.com. rick@packratoc.com.

__

‘Absolute Cinema’

Saturday Morning Cartoons — Drop by The Momentary between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to kick back in their cozy lounges or grab a table for some nostalgic fun with classic cartoons. There will be a cereal bar and drinks for all ages. Jan. 4 at 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville. (479) 367-7500.

“Night of the Demon” — Watch the 1980 film and learn more about the art of adaptation at the Fayetteville Public Library. Author Brad Carver will be there to discuss his novelization of the film and the process of turning a script into prose. Recommended for mature audiences. 2:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. questions@faylib.org

__

Paws & Play

Ruff Ruff Read — Practice your reading-aloud skills with a non-judgmental audience — a dog! Children of all ages are invited to meet and read to Yukon, part of the Bentonville Public Library’s visiting therapy dog team. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 4 at 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. (479) 271-3192.

Barks and Brews — Join Camp Bow Wow of Bentonville for yappy hour. From 3 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 4, they will be serving free doggie brews at the Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville. (479) 339-3550 or bentonville@campbowwow.com.

__

Hands-On Fun

Teen DIY — Come make beaded necklaces and bracelets with their own personalized message. Noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the Rogers Public Library, 711 S. Dixieland Rd., Rogers. (479) 621-1152.

2025 Vision Boards — Join the Fayetteville Public Library in the Art and Movement Room for a night of crafting and collages to help you visualize your New Year’s resolutions or goals for 2025. 6-7 p.m. Jan. 8 at 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

Crafternoon — For the first meeting of 2025 at the Springdale Public Library, participants will craft a watercolor painting layered with a silhouette image. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Shiloh Room. 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale. Register at calendar.springdalelibrary.org/event/13191979.

__

Hear It Here!

Original Songs Open Mic — Free community event at the Folk School of Fayetteville. Come share your original songs with the group or show up to listen to some original tunes. 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 14 at 207 W. Center St., Fayetteville. (479) 435-9864.

__

Cheers & Bites

January First Fun Friday Pot Luck — Gather around 5 p.m. on Jan. 3 and have dinner at 6 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested for the Women’s Center at Elder Tree. 2610 N. Old Wire Rd., Fayetteville. spinsterhaven@gmail.com

First Sunday Breakfast — Hero’s Irish Pub in Fort Smith is serving all your breakfast favorites the first Sunday of every month fresh on a buffet for only $10. You can also enjoy $4 Bloody Marys and $2.50 mimosas. 7-11 a.m. Jan. 5 and Feb. 2 at 5 S. 10th St., Fort Smith. (479) 763-1000 or herosdowntownfs@gmail.com.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com