Options to keep your feet warm in dress shoes January 2, 2025

Q. My feet are always cold in my dress shoes in the winter. I’m wondering if there is anything wrong with buying a pair one size larger and either inserting thick warm insoles or wearing extra thick socks?

A. That’s an interesting question and I am going to give it a tentative “no,” which is to say that may indeed be an option. Generally speaking, keeping extremities warm in cold weather is always a smart effort. Wearing long johns can easily reduce cold legs which are often an issue when wearing suits in freezing weather. A scarf and some form of hat (whether a woolen cap or a more stylish fedora) can help with the greatest areas of lost warmth–your head. And heated socks or warm insoles are reasonable considerations for feet.

Wool socks are definite starting points. Another option is wearing two pairs of socks, one thin pair (cotton or silk dress socks) as an initial warmth layer and more likely to stay dry (wicking away moisture) and a second thicker pair over those, though they may be tight with your usual shoes. There are also many companies that offer socks and/or insoles which actually have heating elements in them; they are washable and have adjustable temperature settings. You can find them online; men have mixed opinions on them.

The insoles, if not electrically warmed, might be any of three varieties. One choice is simply a comfort insole which provides another layer from the ground. Or you may choose a variety specifically describing itself as warming – such as Thinsulate. Or, as you suggest, there are thick insoles–examples include woolen/sheepskin from Overland and others–that may be more than your foot in a correct-sized shoe can accommodate.

Therefore, your idea could work if the size is not far off. Take care to not risk sore feet – from callouses or worse, a twisted ankle. I would suggest that if you are going this route to perhaps buy a quality pair of used shoes that are a size larger and try them out with the thicker socks and/or insoles. Jumping to purchasing shoes in the quality new shoe range of $150-$500 could be very frustrating if you find your plan doesn’t work.

Generally speaking I often suggest trying clothing from thrift stores when considering something out of the ordinary. These choices will save you money, particularly if you eventually change your mind. They may also actually allow you to purchase something significantly higher end (such as Burberry coats or top flight shoes), you can often pick these up no more used/worn than they would be if bought new and were in your regular wardrobe rotation for a few months. Finally, such thrift “splurges” also may point you in a new direction for your wardrobe.

Returning to your “cold feet,” many men find it far simpler to buy an expensive, but very warm and cozy pair of cashmere or cashmere-and-fine-wool-blend socks. I know that men often think of wool garments as itchy. That’s because they have never owned any of the truly high-quality wool items that are as smooth, soft, and comfortable as the finest cotton knits.

Obviously used socks are not something I would suggest; instead, I encourage you to go to a top-quality upscale store and check out their cashmere or wool and cashmere blend socks from such fine manufacturers as Zegna, Ralph Lauren, Bombas, or Falke. You might even get lucky and find a few pairs on eBay.

