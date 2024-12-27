NYE Goblin Ball in Eureka Springs encourages everyone be their weird selves December 27, 2024

Dustin Staggs

NWA Democrat-Gazette



Eureka Springs is ringing in the new year with a party fit for goblins — and humans who enjoy a bit of quirky pandemonium. The historic Auditorium downtown will host the second annual Goblin Ball, which will feature various performers, costumes and surprises from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025. For $25 in advance (until Christmas day) or $30 at the door, participants can dress in their most imaginative “formal goblin attire” and dance into New Year’s Day with live bands and a disco ball drop.

The Goblin Ball was the brainchild of event coordinator and musician Bear Morrison. His event planning company, Bear Morrison Productions, is the one behind the Terp Float Festival in Oklahoma and Strings on the Kings in Eureka Springs.

Morrison credits a rewatch of the “Labyrinth” as the inspiration for the New Year’s Eve ball. You know, the 1986 cult classic that stars David Bowie as the Goblin King, Jareth. Yes, that one.

“I was watching the ‘Labyrinth,’ and I was partying with some friends one night, and I was like, ‘We’re gonna have a ball,’” Morrison recalls. “‘We’re gonna have a goblin ball.’”

After a successful first run at it last year, the 2025 version has more elaborate decorations, a red carpet dance floor, photo booths and an added disco ball drop at midnight, said Morrison. He said live music will come to a halt at 11:30 p.m. to make way for 30 minutes of straight disco music to party into 2025. Then the live music will continue until 3 a.m., possibly even 3:30 a.m., said Morrison. Parties like these appear to go with the flow.

Morrison himself will be performing his genre of psychedelic jam country. He said last year his band, Eureka Strings, had the place smoked out with a fog machine and came in playing “The Battle of Evermore” by Led Zeppelin.

However, the lineup also includes The Gary Lawrence Show, Coy Dog, the Johnny Mullenax Band, Chucky Waggs and the Company of Rags, and Good Dog, and all bring their own distinct styles to the celebration.

Johnny Mullenax, a Tulsa native, grew up steeped in music, playing guitar at the age of 5, according to his website. He’s known for his laid-back storytelling in his music.

Meanwhile, Eureka Springs’ own Chucky Waggs performs a boisterous blend of folk, roots and rock, according to his bio.

The celebration encourages everyone to go full goblin mode with their costumes. Think ball gowns, pointed ears and masks.

“A lot of people made their own costumes last year and just kind of got to be them weird selves,” said Morrison. “It’s like Halloween on New Year’s.”

Rushad Eggleston, aka the Wild Cello Goblin, was in attendance last year. Among some of the “weird stuff” that took place at last year’s ball, Morrison said the Cello Goblin hung upside down from 20 feet in the air, speaking goblin gibberish while he played metal music on his cello. “It was pretty crazy,” he said.

When asked how an actual goblin ball would compare to his own, Morrison aptly put, “I think it would be secretive, and it wouldn’t be public. Because goblins do have balls, and we don’t know about them, and that’s why.”

With surprises planned as what Morrison characterizes as “tricks up our sleeves,” the Goblin Ball hopes to be a crazy good time, nothing less than a party and a goblin dream come true.

–

FAQ

2025 New Year’s Eve second annual Goblin Ball

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 31-3 a.m. Jan. 1, 2025

WHERE — Eureka Springs Auditorium, 36 Main St., Eureka Springs

COST — $25 for presale tickets (available until Christmas day); $30 ticket at the door.

INFO — visiteurekasprings.com/event/goblin-ball-2025-nye