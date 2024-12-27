LIVE! A Music Calendar: JD Clayton talks Christmas traditions, ‘Abbey Road’ canceled at Walton Arts Center December 27, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Back in April Fort Smith’s JD Clayton told us about his plans to release a new album in 2025, but he’s delivered a new single and his take on holiday favorite just in time for Christmas.

Fans of country and Americana can stream “Your Favorite Christmas Song,” now alongside Clayton’s favorite Christmas song, “White Christmas.”

“There’s a little wordplay there” the songwriter said in a recent chat with What’s Up! “‘White Christmas’ is my favorite Christmas song and my favorite Christmas movie, and then the original is ‘Your Favorite Christmas Song.”

Watching the movie now fills him with nostalgia and memories of a happy childhood in Fort Smith.

“I grew up spending a ton of time over at my grandparent’s house, and around the holidays, they would always watch ‘White Christmas,’” he said. He even remembers his grandma singing the “Sisters” song with her sister from the family favorite.

“My sister and I all can quote basically the whole thing to each other,” Clayton said. Among their other family favorites for the Christmas season are “Elf,” “Home Alone,” and “Christmas With the Kranks,” which the family used to marathon each season. Now with their own families, and JD’s busy touring schedule, it’s hard to find the time.

His new single, he said, includes elements of his favorite Christmas comedies.

“I wanted to make the song, you know, sarcastic and funny because sometimes Christmas music can be really cheesy, and so I kind of wanted to poke fun at that,” he said. Next year Clayton is planning to release new music. In the meantime, he plans to keep writing new songs, after a cozy and relaxing Christmas vacation.

Clayton will perform at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville on Feb. 20. In the meantime, catch up with the River Valley-based singer songwriter at jdclaytonofficial.com

‘Abbey Road’ canceled

Classic Albums Live has canceled their Feb. 7 performance of The Beatles’ “Abbey Road.” All tickets will be automatically refunded. The group looks forward to returning to Northwest Arkansas when a new concert date is confirmed, according to a statement from Walton Arts Center.

Ticketholders are being contacted directly about the cancelation.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — New Years Americana Extravaganza with The Chris Baker Band, TownHouse Fire and Avery Lee, 8 p.m. Dec. 27; Nathan Bryce’s Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute, 7 p.m. Dec. 28; New Year’s Eve with Samantha Hunt, Happiness Beast, Peyton Rosell, Resing and Kodak, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31; Pat Travers Band, 8 p.m. March 22. Open Mics, 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

Underbrush Books – Shine Through Winter Listening Room starts at 5:30 p.m. with Kelly Hunt, Jan. 12; Shannon Wurst, Jan. 26; Sophia Clark, Feb. 9; The Matchsellers, Feb. 23 and Taylor Smith, March 9.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

The Momentary — Live at Rode House with Real Estate, 8 p.m. Feb. 7; Wonder Women of Country with Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper, and Brennen Leigh at 8 p.m. March 7; Momentous, March 9; Shemekia Copeland, 7:15 p.m. March 14; The Main Squeeze, 8 p.m. March 28; Jessica Pratt, 7 p.m. April 6; Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26; Hippo Campus, May 25. Just announced: FreshGrass lineup: Lukas Nelson, Shakey Graves, Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal, Béla Fleck, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, La Doña, Alison Brown, Jesse Welles, Sister Sadie, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Willi Carlisle and more. May 16 & 17.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gotahold Brewing — Wyly Bigger and The Nighttimers, 5 p.m. Dec. 29; Rebecca Jed, 6 p.m. Dec. 31.

Wanderoo – Randall Shreve, Dec. 28.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday; Gary & Benji, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Alex Hawf Revue, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Crescent Hotel & Spa — Annie and the Fur Trappers perform for the Swing in the New Year, 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

Basin Park Hotel — Sicard Hollow, Armchair Boogie; Clay Street Unit; Goodnight, Texas; Gasoline Lollipops; John Henry & Friends; John Mailander (artist at large); Dig Deep; Goldpine; Gravel Yard; The Swallowtails; Drifters Mile; The Matchsellers; Grody Riggins; Rock Bottom String Band; Crazy FolkeR; Kate Kristine; Trevor Clark; Steve Jones; “icky’ Ichniowski and Mountain Alice, Jan. 16-19. More info at ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy hour with The Cate Brothers and Dawn Cate Band, 6 p.m. and Mixtapes ’90s Tribute, 9 p.m. Dec. 27; Grateful Talking Deadheads and Magnolia Brown, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28; TV Preacher, The Espionage Act, Frailstate and Brutally Frank, 8 p.m. Dec. 29; NYE Night one with Arkansauce and Sad Daddy, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30; Full House for New Year’s Eve Happy Hour at 6 p.m. followed by NYE Night 2 with Arkansauce and Front Porch, 9 p.m. Dec. 31.

Mount Sequoyah — Flamy Grant, 7 p.m. Jan. 16. Sequoyah Ukulele Society jams at 3 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Woven, 7 p.m. Dec. 27.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — PUBLIQuartet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2025; Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 2025.

Bud Walton Arena – Theo Von, April 10.

Walton Arts Center — Suzy Bogguss, Jan. 24; BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 7 p.m. Jan. 30 (Baum Walker Hall); Helen Hong, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 (Starr Theater); Matt Mathews, 7 p.m. Jan. 31 (Baum Walker); René Marie, Jan. 31 (Starr Theater); Sonia De Los Santos Música, 7 p.m. Feb. 11; Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli: Mel & Ellla Swing!, Feb. 15; SoNA: Jupiter Rising, 2 p.m. Feb. 16; The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Feb. 18; The Burney Sisters, March 7; Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8; Keb’ Mo’ x Shawn Colvin, March 15; LOL @ WAC: The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1; The Edge Effect, April 4; VoiceJam Competition, April 5; SoNA: American Voices: Rhapsody in Blue, April 19; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24; Dover Quartet with Edgar Meyer, May 17; West Street Live: Rodney Crowell, May 30.

JJ’s Live — JJ’s Live New Year’s Eve Party with Brae Leni & Friends, DJ Susie Q, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31; Nirvani (A Nirvana Tribute Experience), Jan. 10; Highly Suspect, 7 p.m. Jan. 17; Zach Top, 7 p.m. Jan. 18; Bricks in the Wall: the Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Pecos & The Rooftops, Jan. 30; Straight Tequila Night (90s Country Tribute), Jan. 31; Natalie Jane, 6 p.m. Feb. 6; Gavin Adcock, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 (sold out); Paul Cauthen, 8 p.m. Feb. 8; Caifanes, 8 p.m. Feb. 12; Larry Fleet, 7 p.m. Feb. 13;Big Bubble Rave, Feb. 15; 49 Winchester, 7 p.m. Feb. 22; Knock2, 6 p.m. Feb. 25; Bryce Vine, March 2; COIN, 7 p.m. March 4; Killswitch Engage, 7 p.m. March 8; Killswitch Engage, March 8; Corey Kent, March 13; Ole 60 and Nolan Taylor, 7 p.m. April 3; Sam Barber, April 4; Stavros Halkias, April 9; Chase Rice, April 17; Iron & Wine, April 18; Red Not Chili Peppers, April 19; Mat Kearney, May 2; Citizen Soldier, May 22; The Fab Four, 7 p.m. June 6.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Jonnie W, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Jan. 3 & 4; Shelly Belly “I ain’t mad at it” Tour, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Jan. 11; Vince Morris, 6 p.m. Jan. 17 and 6 & 8:45 p.m. Jan. 18; Josh Sneed, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25; Paul Rodriguez, 9 p.m. Jan. 31 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Feb. 1; Technically Funny Comedian Don McMillan, 8:45 p.m. Feb. 14 and 6 & 8 p.m. Feb. 15; Jeff Allen, 6 p.m. March 14 and 6 & 8:30 p.m. March 15. Trae Crowder returns April 3-5.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Magnolia House — Mighty Fine Time, Jan. 11; Dandelion Heart, Feb. 1; Brick Fields, Feb. 9; Patti Steel, Feb. 15; March to August, Feb. 22; Tony Redman, March 1; Caleb King, March 8; Tara and the Gift Horses, March 15; Batterton & Edwards, March 22; Sean Harrison, March 29; Still on the Hill, April 5; Some Guy Named Robb, April 12; Common Roots, May 17. Concerts begin at 6 p.m. for the Listening Room music and dinner series. Reservations at magnoliahousepg.com/events.

RIDGEDALE, MO.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Bulls, Bands, and Barrels with Riley Green and Craig Morgan, April 26; Styx and Kevin Cronin, June 7; Post Malone and Jelly Roll, 7:30 p.m. June 13;

RIVER VALLEY

Hero’s — The Wyatt Murray Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 27; 357 Live, 8 p.m. Dec. 28; When the Clock Strikes, Kin & Company, Zilla and Maxx Lemaster, 8 p.m. Jan. 17.

Vault 1905 Sports Grill – Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Dec. 27.

TempleLive — Newsboys, Feb. 14; Robert Kelly, March 22; Geoff Tate, March 26; Creed Fisher, April 3; The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, April 15; Waylon Wyatt, April 19; Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush, May 1; Black Violin, May 3.

801 Media Center —Chloe Kimes, Jan. 16, 2025 and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — Braxton Keith, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Giovanni and the Hired Guns, 8 p.m. March 15; Jason Boland & The Stragglers, 8 p.m. April 5; Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Grant – Dusty Slay, 7 p.m. Dec. 27; Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. Dec. 28.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Asleep at the Wheel, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.

Uncork’d – Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Jan. 31.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Simply Seger Tribute, 7 p.m. Jan. 4; Ozark Blues Society Jam, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9; Tiko Brooks, 7 p.m. Jan. 11; 4TC, 9 p.m. Jan. 11; Jazz Jam Night, 7 p.m. Jan. 16.

AMP — Coming up next year: Treaty Oak Revival, 7 p.m. April 11; RUFUS DU SOL, 7:30 p.m. April 27; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2; Staind and Breaking Benjamin, May 4; Comedian Nate Bargatze, May 17; Alison Krauss & Union Station with Willie Watson, May 16; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5; Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, July 19. “Weird Al” Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Papa Roach, Rise Against with special guest Underoath, Sept. 30

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

Cherokee Casino & Hotel – Lit, 9 p.m. Dec. 28.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com