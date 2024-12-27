Beginnings – New Year 2025

Esoteric Astrology as news for week December 26, 2024 – January 1, 2025

“A beginning is the time for taking the most delicate care that the balances are correct. ” (F. Herbert, Dune). At the beginning of anything new, we are to be very careful. The first day of the new year is a new beginning, a template for the entire upcoming new year. On the new day of the new year of 2025, let us take the most delicate care that all things are in balance. With intentions to care for, tend to, harmonize bring comfort forth and to love one another more in the new year.

At the beginning of a new year, we are given the task of a new creation. “If enough of us believe, a new thing can be made to exist. And chaos is shifted into order.” (from Heretics of Dune).

The first day of a new year is under the guidance of Libra, the seventh zodiacal sign, that of balance, divine intelligence, and harmony in relationships. Libra also enters the Earth during times of transition (as we are now between the Ages of Pisces and Aquarius).

Libra calls us to the Law of Right Human Relations, to harmony (Venus), to new rhythms and rituals (Uranus), and intentions for Goodwill (Saturn). It is also the 7th day after Christmas, walking with the Magi Astrologer Kings in search of the holy child.

The first day of each new year is also the Feast of the Holy Family, acknowledging the sanctity of the family structure – father/will, mother/intelligence, child(ren), result of the Love between the mother and father. This is esoteric.

January 1, 2025, has Capricorn Sun and Aquarius Moon, a calling forth new structures of freedom for humanity. The Sun and Jupiter are prominent too – illuminating the love inherent within humanity. With Sun/Jupiter all things and relationships are adjusted. There is a planetary adjustment. Right angles are established. Wrong angles adjusted. Angels appear out of the angles and we hear during Christmas and Hanukkah and well into the new year – the words – Peace on Earth, Goodwill to all the kingdoms and peoples of the Earth. And all is well for a time for humanity.

ARIES: Last year was a year of responsibilities, challenges, testing. And this year continues those lessons (with Mars retrograde), along with interesting new dreams coming true. You rush into the new year with your usual impatience, intrigued with what’s to come. At one point you realize your life is a Divine Plan that wants you to be happy. Education plays a big role in 2025. Your mind expands. Work is good and you initiate innovative changes. Spirit catches you. You don’t fall down.

TAURUS: A balancing and sense of freedom occurs. Ceres comes along offering the nurturing, food, herbs, rest, quiet, care and warm waters you need. An integration happens at home which has been a long time coming. Uranus in your sign shifts into Gemini this year. New worlds, ideas, thoughts appear! Expect brilliant flashes of insight, radical changes in identity, novel ideas, new doors opening. Tend very carefully to health. Have your well-being be a priority and goal all year long. Rest and sing and laugh more.

GEMINI: You need a harmony, inner and outer balance and a feeling of care and contentment. You call these forth in great quantities in the new year through personal and intimate relationships. A strong bond grows between you and another. It’s important to challenge yourself, to move and act more. Do not allow anxiety or uncertainty to hinder feelings of health. Life may become fast, unusual and changing. Remain poised, remember the sign of the disciple is adaptability. You can do this. You already have in the past.

CANCER: Your true self has often been hidden by the shell you hide under. It has offered great protection for your tender self. However, the new year will ask that you express yourself with more truth, candor and creativity. You may encounter new and unusual people and their presence gives you the courage to be yourself. It will be a significant step for you, one you’ve longed for throughout many years. As the new and unexpected occur, you remain calm, cool and composed. Life is lived at your garden gate.

LEO: Being the sign opposite Aquarius, this coming year will bring needed unexpected changes to all Leos. Life and plans, routines and agendas shift and rearrange themselves. So many years you have felt under circumstances that held you back. This year, there will be a release from hindrances and limitations. You will feel freedom in acting more spontaneously, often on a whim. Some may think you odd. But really, you’re exercising your royal independence and sovereignty. One caution. Always act with and exhibit kindness. Or you lose your golden crown.

VIRGO: Perhaps you have been considering making certain life changes. But it hasn’t felt quite like the right time. Well that time is soon in the new year. You will have the opportunity to express another side of yourself, one that is more lively, vivacious, vital and full of life. All parts of your life will substantially improve in relation to your expressions of a loving heart. All that you choose to do will be effective, refreshing and valuable to self and others. Your ideas will bring people together into a unified field of endeavor.

LIBRA: Health, wealth, honor, riches, good times with friends and family, a hopeful ending of conflicts and separation through understanding, dreams coming true through kindness, patience and hard work. This already sounds like your hopes, wishes and dreams and actually somewhat of your life already. These will continue with more emphasis. Care for yourself, then for your resources, learning to value whatever the past offered you. Let love be the heart of all communications. Have gratitude.

SCORPIO: The new year offers such unpredictableness for you, so many changes that all you can do, what you would do well to do, is stand in the midst of the whirlwind, poised and anchored, calling forth stability and security to be your priority. These may feel elusive, but summon them to soothe any disruptive energies. Be open-minded, adaptable, allowing nothing to disrupt your sense of peace. This will be a test for you. But you’re used to tests, Scorpio. Call forth your will and courage. You know the burning ground.

SAGITTARIUS: We can at times, in this shadowy Kali Yuga time, feel lost in the darkness. However, we have the ability to hold a light up in the darkness, weaving into our lives holiness and connectivity with the sky, earth, sun and rain. And with the people we encounter each day. Sagittarius is the sign of inner silence. When we remain in silence, we hear a still, small voice inside returning us to what is essential. We are now in the days when the light has returned. We are each a solstice and an equinox to each other.

CAPRICORN: Some new movement, subtle shifts of energies will occur at home. You will make very important changes in the new year. With Pluto having left your sign and entered Aquarius, life now has the prospect of freedom and transformation. Saturn in Pisces brings good things, slowing things down for you to enjoy life more. Saturn also brings maturity and the ability to have conscious awareness and pride in yourself. You savor life and all that life offers. Share your dreams and aspirations and imagine yourself as what you are – wonderful, marvelous!

AQUARIUS: Serenity is the keynote to your coming new year. Happiness, confidence and times of joy will bring tranquility to your life. The home situation remains moveable, changeable, shifting here and there. This keeps you flexible for the unusual times to come. Stability will come forth for you in time. Meanwhile, think of the new year as a fresh planetary breeze opening you up new opportunities, new attractions and unusual experiences. Love, maybe, too.

PISCES: New learning and new levels of communication, new realms to consider, some like thunderbolts, enter your life. The new year may feel like you’re in a dream. Music, healing, art, poetry, dance, photography, films form a pattern of offerings. You contemplate the idea of death at times. It’s important to state boundary needs or a situation can get out of control. Do not allow harmony to descend into chaos. A richness of friendships and opportunities enter your life for good. State your needs. The angels are listening. You are the White Magician.