Strike Christmas Heart Chords – “Lights, Camera, Action” for this fictional 1960s comedy December 19, 2024

Dustin Staggs

NWA Democrat-Gazette

Step into the fictional characters Michael and Sheila Ross’ cozy home for a unique holiday party. “Christmas With the Rosses,” Melonlight Theater’s newest show in Eureka Springs, invites viewers to join a live studio audience as they “shoot” a holiday episode of the fictional 1960s comedy “With the Rosses.”

The meta immersive theater experience had its opening night on Nov. 29 and runs until Dec. 28 with six remaining shows. “Christmas With the Rosses” aims to combine nostalgia, Christmas cocktails and carols to create a holiday experience that will bring joy and make its audience laugh.

The immersion begins as soon as guests arrive. The theater’s fictional Studio 12 Crew welcomes guests with seasonal delicacies like hot chocolate and popcorn before leading them through the Rosses’ living room set. Once seated, the audience gets to see the filming of a specific episode in the fictional series, “Don’t Forget the Spirits!” and joyful mayhem ensues during a Christmas tree-decorating party at Michael and Sheila’s Brooklyn brownstone. The holiday mood takes a hilarious supernatural turn when an unexpected guest knocks at the door.

After finishing their run of “I Haunt You,” The Ulibarris at the Melonlight Ballroom are debuting their new Christmas tradition. With six more performances remaining in the show’s run, Emily Ulibarri said “Christmas With the Rosses” will be Melonlight’s holiday show now for the foreseeable future. (Courtesy Photo/Melonlight Theater)

Melonlight’s ballroom dancing thespians, Emily and Raymond Ulibarri, first introduced the Rosses in their production of “I Haunt You,” which finished its run on Nov. 16. That horror/romantic immersive experience told the stories of three couples, but it was the Rosses that the Ulibarris knew they would return to and tell their story with this production. Emily said the two characters were influenced by the tone of classical sitcoms like “Bewitched” and “I Dream of Jeannie.” The Ulibarris, known for their fondness for the horror genre, wanted to make something lighter and brighter for the holidays, so they pulled the couple and brought them into this production. Of course, Emily expressed that audiences won’t have to have watched “I Haunt You,” but it’s a little bonus feature for those that have.

“The nostalgia component was a big one for us,” Raymond Ulibarri said. “We wanted it to feel familiar and feel like this wasn’t episode one … We want it to feel like you’ve been there before, and you can just settle in and just keep watching.”

Emily Ulibarri added that there are several nods to Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in the production, as well as nods to different holiday traditions. “We’re just kind of trying to tug at all of those little Christmas heart chords that everyone has,” she said.

A little bonus inclusion to the experience is that guests can bring their own beverages to enjoy. Glasses and corkscrews are provided by the theater. Recipes for Sheila Ross’ Christmas cocktails are also given in the show’s program for individuals who, after, want to organize their own holiday parties.

Emily said she really became the hostess with the mostest while playing Shelia.

“I kept finding myself having to embody Sheila’s bright, bubbly, hostess, ready-for-perfection kind of character as we brought the show into production,” Ulibarri said. “I hope [the audience] leaves with this jolly feeling of like, ‘I want to go make all those cocktails and throw a Christmas party.’”

Even though the Ulibarris might have tried to step away from the horror genre with this bright and nostalgic comedy, they couldn’t help themselves from sprinkling in their supernatural touch into the Christmas-wrapped present. That element reveals itself with the guest who knocks at the door, played by Emily’s sister, the very comedic Maggie Mae.

“There are a couple of messages in the story that I can’t help but put a little philosophy behind it for those who want to snatch it,” Emily Ulibarri said. “So there’s definitely some messages about being a believer and what we’re capable of creating or believing into existence. Kind of a nod to Santa, but also a nod to creating the lives that we desire.”

Emily explained that the show is just meant to give a jolly good time to its viewers, but like all of their stories at Melonlight, there’s a little something more in the writing for people to grab onto if they’re looking for it.

The Ulibarris created Melonlight Theater in 2010 and moved it to Eureka Springs in 2014 and put everything into each immersive production. Emily does the writing, Raymond does the soundtrack, and they put their heads together for the dancing.

This time, Lucius Ulibarri, their 7-year-old son, makes his theatrical debut as Jack. Emily and Raymond both said he appears pretty determined to make every showing of his 10 nights of performances.

It’s always been their dream that their two boys might step into the world of theatre, but it was never something they would push on to them.

“He just kind of did it naturally, and he did it beautifully,” Raymond Ulibarri said, beaming with a grin. “He performed beyond what we were expecting.”

The cast also includes Michael Carey playing Nick and Timmy Lane, and Lyn Davis playing Holly and Gladys Lyn.

According to their website, this family-friendly show is ideal for children ages 7 and older who understand theater etiquette. Youth can get discounted tickets, and each show lasts 60 minutes with no intermission.

With only six performances remaining of the production, tickets are likely to sell rapidly with their limited seating.

FAQ – “Christmas With the Rosses”

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 17-30.

WHERE — The Melonlight Ballroom, 2 Pine St., Eureka Springs

COST — $20 for youth and $35 for adults. $5o table for two. $60 VIP thrones

INFO — melonlight.com/christmas-with-the-rosses