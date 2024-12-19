Solstice, Christmas, Hanukkah – Lights Shining in the Dark December 19, 2024

Esoteric Astrology as news for week December 18 – 25, 2025

Winter solstice occurs as the Sun enters Capricorn (Saturday, Dec. 21), sign of the midnight Sun appearing on the mountaintop. The dark half of the year ends and the light half begins. Angel Gabriel now resides over the winter season. At winter solstice, the sun turns and slowly moves northward, its goal is midnight, Christmas morning. Then the Temple doors open and Mary (earth, matter) gives birth to (receives) the holy child (the new light for the new year). This light is brighter and more rare than last year’s light.

And so, the initiatory golden light of Capricorn quietly streams into the Earth. This year, at Christmas, two festivals are occurring simultaneously. On Christmas evening, Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Light begins. As the Christmas tree sparkles with light, the first Hanukkah candle on the menorah (candlestick) is lit. So the two lights (Christmas and Hanukkah light) merge into one. Both are miracles of light. Both are the Lights of Life itself, signifying a crisis, an invocation (asking) and an evocation (response) during two developmental stages of humanity.

At the week’s beginning, in the story of the holy birth of Jesus, there’s a search by Joseph for respite, an Inn, a place for Mary (the Earth) to “give birth” to the holy child (the new light). This search is felt by everyone. Then it’s finally Christmas Day and this year it’s under Scorpio moon. And the mysteries of the holy birth (Pisces) in the manger as well as the mystery of the holy oil (Aries) both occur. Scorpio is always at the heart of the mysteries.

The pregnant Madonna (Virgo-constellation) always appears in the heavens at Christmas. Disciples begin their ascent toward the mountaintop of Capricorn at the solstice. First as goats scrambling up rocky precipices, becoming unicorns at the mountaintop, standing in the Light Supernal. The fiery goal of Sagittarius, riding over the plains, bow and arrow in hand on the white steed, prepared us for this sacred time.

Eventually, we all become still, quiet and expectant. The path into a greater measure of light has arrived. Let us gather this light, then radiate that Light to humanity so the light of the midnight Sun can also enter their hearts. And we hear the angels sing “Peace on Earth, Goodwill To All the Kingdoms on Earth.” We sing with them.

ARIES: You’re bold, adventurous and know all about beginnings. We see everything scattered about you, waiting for Taurus to step in to confine. You’re able to accomplish great things if allowed freedom and non-judgment. You surprise everyone. Your desires and aspirations take you on journeys over mountains and plains. One day you sit down and begin to study. It builds your mind. Love happens.

TAURUS: Your companion is Vulcan, husband of Venus. Many see you as the consistent, un-complex one, driven to care for others, sustaining them unto infinity. However, there’s another side. In the fires of Vulcan, you’re shaped into gold. So often your response to suggesttions is the word “No!” Many think you’re stubborn, unable to change. What they don’t realize is you need time to think and assess before saying yes. Taurus, earth sign, must take their time. Aldebaran and Alcyone are your companions and starry guides.

GEMINI: Gemini (mutable), Virgo (mutable) and Aquarius (fixed) are the “people” of the zodiac. You’re the twin, Virgo the mother, and Aquarius pours forth “heavenly waters for thirsty humanity.” You provide the original matrix of learning. You offer information – the fact of duality, the good and the bad, the personality and the Soul, matter and Spirit. You create a dialogue. You are a mystery. One part of you dims while the other brightens. Your Egyptian god is Thoth. You carry messages. You’re the magus.

CANCER: You are oceanic, tide-like, moody, different each time we encounter you. You’re protected, shielded and walk crab-like around an object in order to ascertain safety. You’re intuitive too. Often feelings are so deep they’re unable to be understood. You nourish and nurture, find water where others can’t, the moon is your sister, and you remember the past with precision. You want to be close but can’t unlock your shield. Try again and again.

LEO: You are the Solar Lord, no longer lunar. Your contact with the Sun allows a gold life filled light and livingness to shine on Earth, a light that humanity seeks, needs, wishes and hopes and thirsts for. You’re aware of this and yet not aware of this. The Christ cannot reappear until a certain percentage of the world is illumined. You’re to radiate light through right loving, right leadership, right relations, always from the heart. Your work is to love more. And then some more.

VIRGO: Sometimes you suffer from nervousness, the intelligence of your mind overflowing with ideas that hardly any mind can hold. Your mind constantly changes, too, and then you feel unsure of yourself, your thoughts and ideas. Disciples are to have ideas that become ideals for humanity. Sometimes you need a new reality of self, one that contains a higher level of confidence. Your constellation hovers over the Bethlehem stable scene at Christmas. You are holy. You are one with the shepherds.

LIBRA: Perhaps there’s something you need to discuss with another? Are choices and decisions made several months ago, changing once again? Relationships are primary working tools for Libra. One day, having learned so much, we step back and assess for a while. This occurs in retrogrades which is what Mars, Jupiter and Uranus are. Always uphold fairness. So many times, the ideal in our minds cannot meet the reality on Earth. But you try and try and try again. Don’t turn away from anyone. Ask Venus for assistance. Venus loves you. What beauty did you recently see?

SCORPIO: So often, as fiery water, you can obsess and perseverate about something or someone. So often, perhaps every day, you feel as if you’re dying. And so you are, though not physically. Instead, experiencing the “burning grounds,” you’re tested nine times, everyone leaves you, and hardly anyone matches your passions. Surrender is a task Scorpios need to learn. Often you cannot hear others, listening as you do to your own emotions. Try. Pluto is your brother. He is your own personal transformer.

SAGITTARIUS: You are kind hearted. You think of yourself as free and easy, but really, you’re traditional and often hurting since you’re best friends with Chiron, the centaur who was wounded and couldn’t die. Sometimes you feel this way, too. Sagittarians hold an arrow. Its point is a beam of light. It shows the Way to the foothills of the mountain of Initiation. You’re on a white horse. You hold the reins. Life situations occur that stop you in your tracks. Then you must find your Way back to the light. You’re often happy. Then joyful. Jupiter loves you.

CAPRICORN: You act like a traditionalist but are actually a subtle revolutionary. You understand humanity in heart, mind, soul and spirit. You’re an ancient and wise sign. You are the Path of Return, through which people can gain spiritual access. You may or may not know these things yet. Sometimes people turn away from you. Don’t feel hurt. They can’t enter through your lighted gate. It’s the Gate of Initiation under the midnight Sun. Your heart understands these things. You are the unicorn whose one horn emits a golden light of life itself. Sometimes the moon hides your light.

AQUARIUS: Some Aquarians act like the traditional Capricorns and some act like “no-saying” Taurus. Some Aquarians are from the future. They came here on a star ship and possibly feel lost and alien, yet interested, curious and often wondering when they can go home. The spiritual Aquarian holds a water pot. In that pot are the stars of astrology, the emerging words of creation, the new physics, and the “waters of life the Aquarian pours forth for thirsty humanity.” Aquarians need community. Where is it, they ask? And so Aquarius, with friends, set about creating that community. Aquarius holds the vision.

PISCES: You realize that when you read other people’s interpretation of you (Pisces) it often misses the essence of Pisces with words like, “Neptune rules you and you’re either drugged, inebriated, confused or illusioned.” And you know so well that life as a Pisces is so much more than described. You live in the etheric folds of the universe where starry beings create the templates of life. Actually, you’re one yourself, visiting here for a while. Sorrow you perceive and understand. Light and love, too. Stay awhile, Pisces.