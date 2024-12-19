FYI Calendar: Holiday shopping, stage productions, Christmas movies and more December 19, 2024



At The Theatre

Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater — Presents the supernatural romantic comedy “The Bishop’s Wife.” This Christmas classic, based on the Academy Award-winning 1947 movie, shows what can happen when you ask heaven for guidance. $10 for adults, $5 for children. 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at The Fayetteville Public Library.

“The Uprisers’ Holiday Cabaret” — Fourth semi-annual evening of hilarious holiday skits for the whole family performed by the theatre department of Don Tyson School of Innovation. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for Springdale schools’ students and staff. (479) 409-7301 or kcohea@sdale.org.

“A Christmas Story” — Arkansas Public Theatre’s performance of the classic holiday tale will take place at The Medium in Springdale while repairs are made at the Victory Theater in Rogers. $20.25-$28.50 per ticket. 8 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21; 2 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22 at 214 S. Main St., Springdale. (479) 259-2456 or TheMedium@Cachecreate.org.

“A Christmas Carol” — Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, the play follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and the three spirits who come to visit and take him on a journey through past, present and future. Performs through Dec. 24 at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Tickets are available at theatre2.org/christmas-carol.

Read & Write

Friends’ Premium Holiday Book Sale — Shop a selection of gift-wrapped new and gently used books (fiction, cookbooks, art, history, children’s books and more) just in time for holiday gifting. Drop in anytime 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

Between Friends Book Club — Enjoy coffee and conversations with other book lovers at the Bentonville Public Library. 10-11 a.m. Dec. 18 at 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. (479) 271-3192.

Creative Writing Club — Join the Bentonville Public Library in the McGaugh Room to grow your creative writing skills and meet new friends. 5-6 p.m. Dec. 18 at 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. (479) 271-3192.

Try Something New

Ugly Sweater Party — Event will have games, fun and finger foods. Swing in for a new beer release and prizes from noon to 11 p.m. Dec. 14 at Mad Rooster Beer Company, 1107 S.W. Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 332-4411.

3rd Annual Santa Dash — Fill the streets of downtown Rogers with holiday cheer. Ozark Beer Company has put together a 1-mile route that participants can run, walk or dance through with other Santas. $40 registration. Packet pickup is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 14 at 108 N. Arkansas St., Rogers. Santa Dash is at 1 p.m. on Dec. 15. (479) 636-2337 or info@ozarkbeercompany.com.

Making Leather Pouches — Learn to craft durable leather pouches in a workshop that covers essential techniques in cutting, stitching and finishing for a practical, handmade accessory. $45.00. Ages 18 and older. 1-4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Community Creative Center, 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. communitycreativecenter.org/product/making-leather-pouches-workshop-dec.

Club 509 Presents Poetry Night — Enjoy this free, all-ages event to share your work, meet your people, and have a chance to perform your work. Event is open to the public, so if you’re not ready to share or just want to enjoy, grab a beverage from and listen. 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at American Shaman Kava Bar and Club 509, 509 W. Spring St., Unit 225, Fayetteville. (479) 387-5484.

Out & About

The Jolly Holiday Bazaar — A shopping experience featuring 15 local artists showcasing their unique, handmade creations. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14 at Fossil Cove Brewing Company, 1946 N. Birch Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 445-6050.

Bentonville Holiday Market — Come see local makers for those perfect last-minute Christmas gifts right before the Bentonville Christmas parade. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 14 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave., Bentonville. The parade starts at 6 p.m. in downtown Bentonville. (479) 268-1500.

Snowglobe Christmas — Stroll through a winter wonderland in downtown Eureka Springs as you stop in local shops to get those Christmas gifts. Participating locations will be blowing snow through the Victorian village, bringing the holiday season to life. 5-7 p.m. Dec. 14.

Holiday Open House — Headquarters House Museum will host a holiday open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 15 to give visitors a taste of 19th-century Christmas season festivities in Northwest Arkansas. The event will have a museum tour, tintype photo opportunities, Christmas caroling and social dancing. 118 E. Dickson St., Fayetteville. (479) 521-4681 or dedmark@uark.edu.

A Christmas Wonderland: Whoville Style — Meet and take photos with Santa, explore vendor booths and explore holiday crafts and games for all ages. Bring canned food to support local families and be entered for a chance to win a brand-new flat-screen TV. $10 each for individual tickets; $40 for family packages (up to six people). 6-9 p.m. Dec. 20 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd, Bentonville. christmaswhoville@gmail.com.

Light of the Ozarks — The lights are free and open to the public every night of the week until 1 a.m. at Fayetteville’s downtown square through the end of December.

Walk & Talk Art

Brews — New group exhibition opened on Dec. 11 at Brews and is open for a six-week run. This is a cash-and-carry show to help out artists during the holidays. More than 80 artists were given 8×10 inch canvases and asked to create a work in any theme or medium. All works are priced at $200 or less. Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day and located at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs.

Member Holiday Exhibit and Art Market — New exhibit at Fenix Arts featuring small works by their member artists. Also, its own curated art market is in the main gallery with giftable items for the holiday. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday through the end of December at 150 W. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. fenixarts.org.

“The Hearts Project” — The ongoing community art project by Monica Moore and other collaborators is a memorial dedicated to the covid-19 deaths in Arkansas. Exhibit is moving from its location at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum and opening Dec. 30 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. covidheartsproject.com.

Take The Kids

Christmas Pajama Storytime — Put on your coziest winter jammies and join the Bentonville Public Library in the Walmart Community Room for Christmas songs and stories. A craft and activities will follow. 10:30 a.m. to noon on Dec. 17 at 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. (479) 271-3192.

Storytime at MONAH — Celebrate the holiday season at Museum of Native American History with a special storytelling of “Native American Night Before Christmas” at 10 a.m. on Dec. 28. After enjoying the holiday tale, participants are invited to make their own bison ornament. 214 S.W. O St., Bentonville. (479) 273-2456 or info@monah.org.

For the Fur Friends

Finals Week Furry Friends — Teens in grades 9-12 are invited to this drop-in program to de-stress from finals with a visit from therapy dogs (and handlers) from the Alpha School of K9 Obedience. Noon-1 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5-6 p.m. Dec. 19 in the Teen Schmieding Foundation Project Room of the Fayetteville Public Library. questions@faylib.org.

At The Movies

“Elf” — A screening of the light-hearted Christmas classic presented by the Arkansas Cinema Society at the Bentonville Public Library. Popcorn provided by Skylight Cinema. 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Walmart Foundation Community Room. 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. Patrons are invited to watch the Bentonville Christmas Parade from the library’s new Main Street Veranda at 6 pm.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” — A screening of the holiday classic presented by the Arkansas Cinema Society at the Fayetteville Public Library. 2-5 p.m. Dec. 15 in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. questions@faylib.org.

A Christmas Drive-In Movie Night — Watch “Elf” on the big screen from the comfort of your car. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at Dirtbag Vintage and Thrift Shop, 407 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 966-9856

Get Crafty!

Gingerbread Architecture on the Mountain — Spend a relaxing Sunday afternoon crafting your own edible architectural masterpieces, and escape the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping. Tickets are $40. 1-3 p.m. Dec. 21 at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. (479) 443-4531 or Stay@MountSequoyah.org.

Hear It Here

“Holiday Hahapalooza” — The Center Stage Comedy series at the Jones Center takes a festive detour at 8 p.m. on Dec. 13 with Gary Brightwell and Karen Rontowski. 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. (479) 756-8090 or info@jonesnet.org.

The ’70s Through Andrew’s Lens — Join photographer Andrew Kilgore at the Fayetteville Public Library for a presentation of his most recently curated work from his 1970s archives. After the presentation, Andrew will invite questions and comments from the audience and host a discussion. 10-11 a.m. Dec. 14 in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. questions@faylib.org.

Songs on the Square — Bundle up, bring your hot chocolate and festive attire, and join the Thaden School for caroling at their annual Songs on the Square. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Bentonville Square.

Ventriloquist Heyden Garrett — Come enjoy a performance by self-taught ventriloquist and 2024 Bentonville’s Got Talent winner Heyden Garrett in the Storytime Room of the Bentonville Public Library. 11-11:30 a.m. Dec. 21 at 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. (479) 271-3192.

Eat & Drink

Hotvine Wine Shop — From 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 19, Hotvine is hosting Margaret’s (Tex mex) during KUAF’s Vinyl Hour. Meet some new people and enjoy tasty snacks, delicious wine and great tunes. 440 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. hello@hotvinewine.com.

Christmas at Pinpoint — Experience immersive holiday-themed seating areas, themed menus and more fun treats from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday-Sunday until Dec. 31 at Pinpoint, 23 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 935-3298.

