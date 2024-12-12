Moshing Around The Tree: Local bands turn up for toy drive benefiting American Legion December 12, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



The holidays get loud for a good cause when Moshing Around the Christmas Tree returns for its third year to the American Legion Post 27 on in Fayetteville.

Organizer Travis Sorensen said that he knew the Legion on Curtis Avenue was a good place to hold a benefit after his hardcore band, Obliviate, packed the South Fayetteville gathering spot (just down the road from Huntsville Studio) in June of 2022. It was their first show at the venue.

“It’s usually like 20-30 people show up,” for a punk/hardcore show, he said, but that show had upwards of 200 people in the building ready to hear some loud music. “It was kind of unprecedented.”

Working off the momentum of bringing together so many people, he said, the band wanted to do a show that would benefit someone and started talking about doing a toy drive. When Sorensen learned that the American Legion also hosts a toy drive, he said it was like the stars aligned. This year they are excited to carry on the tradition of heavy music and sweet Christmas gifts for children of veterans.

Moshing Around the Christmas Tree returns for its third year to the American Legion with an all-ages show starting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a donation of a new toy that will be wrapped by volunteers with the Legion and distributed to children of area veterans. Admission to the show is $5.

In addition to the good feeling that comes along with spreading joy to others, attendees can get loud and shove around to Sorensen’s hardcore band, Obliviate, who will perform with Fayetteville punks TV Preacher, heavy rockers Chrono Wizard (who just released a new single) and local hardcore bands More Weight and Jowls, who will be releasing an EP the same day.

Keyboard duo Silent WVLF will warm up the crowd with industrial goth sounds. From there the music will get heavier.

Each of the bands have physical tickets to the show. Fans can reach out to them via social media. Sorensen said that he also has tickets available at Old Wolf Barbershop at the Evelyn Hills Shopping Center in Fayetteville.

Those who can’t attend, but want to donate a toy can drop off a donation at Old Wolf Barbershop, at American Legion Post 27 or email Sorensen at TravisNBD@gmail.com.

“I feel like there’s a little something for everybody,” at Moshing Around the Christmas Tree Sorenson said, especially for families and older kids who are exploring different kinds of music.

“We wanted to make sure that we’re giving kids a chance to see this stuff,” Sorensen said. He added that he went to his first show when he was around 14, and that it was important to create that opportunity for the next generation, especially for fans of heavier music.

“The very first show we did, there was a mom, dad and like, four kids,” he said. “They all had their little headphones on protecting their ears,” he said. “It’s really cool to see young kids there, for sure.”

Sorensen added that he’s also grateful to all the local businesses who have stepped up to support the show.

“This is a pretty expensive endeavor. We’re paying for the venue and paying for sound and so on and so forth,” he said, but a slew of sponsors have stepped up to help. He also shouted out thanks to the American Legion for letting them into the space despite the negative attention that is sometimes connected to heavier music.

“There has been nothing but love from them,” Sorensen said. Plus “just seeing tattooed metal heads coming in to mosh and have a fun time, but realizing that this community is actually really nice and is very ‘community first.’ I just think that’s so cool.”

——

FAQ

Moshing Around the Christmas Tree

WHAT — A toy drive benefiting American Legion charities with live music from Obliviate, TV Preacher, Chrono Wizard, Jowls (EP release), More Weight and Silent WVLF. All ages.

WHEN — 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14

WHERE — American Legion Post 27, 1195 Curtis Ave., Fayetteville

COST — $5

INFO — Search Moshing Around the Christmas Tree 3 on Facebook or check out Obliviate on Instagram.