Magic and mystery of Narnia come alive in Arts Live’s production December 12, 2024

Dustin Staggs

NWA Democrat-Gazette



Prepare to enter the magical world of Narnia as Arts Live Theatre presents “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” from Dec. 12 to 15.

Most are familiar with the “Chronicles of Narnia,” whether from the books or the 2000s’ movie adaptations. This production of C.S. Lewis’ timeless story promises to transport audiences beyond the wardrobe, where the conflict between good and evil takes place under the rule of the mighty lion Aslan and the cold grip of the White Witch.

Jennifer Nesbitt-Eck, an Arts Live Theatre teaching artist and director of this production, is excited for viewers to see what her young actors have put together.

Nesbitt-Eck’s work at the nonprofit organization requires her to wear several hats, she said, but directing and teaching are particularly important to her.

“Directing and teaching (were) actually one of my first passions going into children’s theatre,” she said. “Just getting to work with them on the creative process of the production side of things is always just such a pleasure.”

The cast consists of young actors aged 8 to 18, and they were chosen through auditions held in late October. As one of Northwest Arkansas’ dedicated children’s and youth theatre companies, Arts Live strives to foster a love for the world of theatre early on within these future thespians.

Nesbitt-Eck said she began rehearsals by leading her actors through in-depth character work to assist them in representing the classic tale that viewers are familiar with.

“I love character development as a director, because I think that’s one of the places where an actor starts,” she said. “You’re putting yourself into your character, and so the first thing we do is we sit down with our characters and meet them and say, ‘How am I going to bring this character to life?’”

However, Nesbitt-Eck said she also gives space to allow her pupils to use their natural instincts. She said she steps back and watches how they approach scenes first and then fine-tunes things if she needs to.

Arts Live Theatre is currently in its 41st season. Leadership tries to always include a wide range of plays and musicals and wanted to include this literary classic in its repertoire. This play is dramatized (adapted) by Joseph Robinette. Nesbitt-Eck recognized the special enchantment of adapting treasured novels such as this one.

“There’s something to be said about finding a great book that captures tons of hearts and then putting it into a live production,” she said.

The climactic fight between Aslan and the White Witch’s army is one of Nesbitt-Eck’s and the cast’s favorite scenes, she said. For several of the young actors, this is their first experience choreographing a battle sequence, she explained. They start with slow motion and work their way up to full speed.

While “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” has its own tale of young kids discovering who they are as they grow, Nesbitt-Eck said her hope for her own pupils is that it will be the start of a lifetime love of acting.

“With the younger ones, the thing I would want them to take away is their first experience of being a young actor, and maybe that inspires them,” Nesbitt-Eck said.

With its setting of snow and ice, this first part in the “Chronicles of Narnia” makes for a great Christmas watch, and audiences of all ages are encouraged to experience Narnia’s magic.

“It’s an amazing story … the kids really put on an amazing production,” said Nesbitt-Eck. “Arts Live, we really have some amazing quality actors, and it’s just going to be fun for all.”

—

FAQ

“The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe”

WHEN — Dec. 12-15

WHERE — Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville.

COST — $10 for children, $12 for adults.

INFO — artslivetheatre.com