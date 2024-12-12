LIVE! A Music Calendar: Ben Folds brings Paper Airplane tour to WAC, Nate Bargatze announce AMP show December 12, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Emmy-nominated, multi-Platinum artist Ben Folds brings his Paper Airplane Request Tour to the Walton Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. During each of the shows, fans will be invited to launch their song requests to the stage via paper airplanes.

Widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation, the singer-songwriter-composer has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records.

For the past three decades, he’s toured as a pop artist, while also performing with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras. A New York Times best-selling author and podcast host, Folds also composes for film, television and theatre, guest stars in films and TV, and is in his seventh year serving as the artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, DC.

General ticket prices are $50.95 – $110.95. Purchase tickets by visiting waltonartscenter.org. Limited tickets remain.

Krauss, Bargatze join AMP season

For the first time in a decade, Alison Krauss & Union Station will reunite for the The Arcadia 2025 Tour, coming to the Walmart AMP on May 16. Union Station features new member, vocalist and guitarist Russell Moore, with longtime Union Station members Ron Block (banjo, guitar, vocals), Barry Bales (bass, vocals) and newly inducted Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Jerry Douglas (Dobro, lap steel, vocals). Singer-songwriter, poet, actor and multi-instrumentalist Willie Watson joins the tour as support.

Tickets went on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 6. Standard ticket prices range from $39.50-$149.50 plus fees. Purchase four lawn tickets at the same time to get a Lawn 4-Pack for $118 plus fees.

Coming off of his 2024 The Be Funny Tour, comedian Nate Bargatze announced his 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour will include a stop at the Walmart AMP on Saturday, May 17, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Tickets went on sale Dec. 6 and ticket prices range from $49.50 – $149.50 plus applicable fees.

Finally, hard rockers Staind and Breaking Benjamin bring their co-headlining Awaken the Fallen Tour with Wage War and Lakeview to Rogers on May 3.

Tickets went on sale to the public at on Dec. 6. Standard ticket prices range from $39.50-$149.50 plus fees. Purchase four lawn tickets at the same time and get a Lawn 4-Pack for $105 plus fees.

Add-ons for the 2025 season at the AMP include reserved parking, AMP Underground, Fast Track, collectible tickets, AMP-branded blankets and lawn chair rentals. Purchase tickets and add-ons atamptickets.com, by calling (479) 443-5600 or in person from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the AMP box office during ticket on-sale days or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays at the Walton Arts Center box office.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Metal Night with Gallowwalker, Lost Cause, Enter Oblivion and Angel Flesh, 7 p.m. Dec. 13; Furdacted with Gojii, Rocko the Racoon, 2 Piece, Little Raccidents (Timber & Racks), Acaustik, Genki, Hypofox and Russelbuck, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Leona, Frenzy and Silent Wvlf, 7 p.m. Dec. 15; High Ping: Video Game soundtrack music from the ’80s to the present, 7 p.m. Dec. 21; New Years Americana Extravaganza with The Chris Baker Band, TownHouse Fire and Avery Lee, 8 p.m. Dec. 27; Nathan Bryce’s Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute, 7 p.m. Dec. 28; New Year’s Eve with Samantha Hunt, Happiness Beast, Peyton Rosell, Resing and Kodak, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31; Pat Travers Band, 8 p.m. March 22. Open Mics, 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

Crystal Bridges Museum of Art — Candlelight Jazz with Champian Fulton Trio, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

The Momentary — Live at Rode House with Real Estate, 8 p.m. Feb. 7; Wonder Women of Country with Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper, and Brennen Leigh at 8 p.m. March 7; Momentous, March 9; Shemekia Copeland, 7:15 p.m. March 14; The Main Squeeze, 8 p.m. March 28; Jessica Pratt, 7 p.m. April 6; Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26; FreshGrass, May 16, 17; Hippo Campus, May 25.

Brothers Meethouse BBQ — Buddy Shute & the Motivators, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park Hotel — Sicard Hollow; Armchair Boogie; Clay Street Unit; Goodnight, Texas; Gasoline Lollipops; John Henry & Friends; John Mailander (artist at large); Dig Deep; Goldpine; Gravel Yard; The Swallowtails; Drifters Mile; The Matchsellers; Grody Riggins; Rock Bottom String Band; Crazy FolkeR; Kate Kristine; Trevor Clark; Steve Jones; “icky’ Ichniowski and Mountain Alice, Jan. 16-19. More info at ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com.

Gotahold Brewing — Woven, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Festivus Party featuring Todd Crush, 5 p.m. Dec. 21; Wyly Bigger and The Nighttimers, 5 p.m. Dec. 29; Rebecca Jed, 6 p.m. Dec. 31.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday; Gary & Benji, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Alex Hawf Revue, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo — Los Roscoes, 5 p.m. Dec. 12; Alyssa Galvan, 7 p.m. Dec. 13; Justin Larkin, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. Dec. 20; TrejaVu, 7 p.m. Dec. 21.

Crescent Hotel & Spa — Annie and the Fur Trappers perform for the Swing in the New Year, 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

FAYETTEVILLE

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks — Music in the Garden with Bryce Young, Jude Brothers, Chase Chamberlain, and Woven, Dec. 20, 22.

American Legion — Moshing Around the Christmas Tree Toy Drive with Obliviate, TV Preacher, Chrono Wizard, Jowls (EP release), More Weight, Silent WVLF starts at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Jumpsuit Jamey Presents: The NightTimers Big Holiday Honky Tonk Dance with free two step lessons, 6-10 p.m. Dec. 20.

Mount Sequoyah — Flamy Grant, 7 p.m. Jan. 16. Sequoyah Ukulele Society jams at 3 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — JerGriffin, 7 p.m. Dec. 12; Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 13; Michael Bewley, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; 3levated Latin Dance night, 6 p.m. Dec. 15; Buddy Shute & Friends, 7 p.m. Dec. 17; Alex Wayne, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Dec. 20; Juan Moscoso, 7 p.m. Dec. 26; Woven, 7 p.m. Dec. 27.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — PUBLIQuartet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2025; Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 2025.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Bayard Guitars Presents: Arts, Crafts & Music (free) noon to 6 p.m. then Bayard & Friends concert ($13, $27.37), 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Cookies & Carols, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20; Amos Cochran (with Miranda Baker, Burns on violin), 6 p.m. Dec. 21; Dad Jam, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28.

Winter Nights at Walton Arts Center —Live music starts at 8 p.m. every Saturday in Winter Nights with Dane Ervin, Dec. 14 and TJ Scarlett, Dec. 21.

Walton Arts Center — Jim Brickman: Comfort & Joy, 7 p.m. in Baum Walker Hall and Joe Machi, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in Starr Theater; Ben Folds with Lindsey Kraft, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Helen Hong, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30; René Marie, Jan. 31, 2025.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Mountain Sprout, 8 p.m. Dec. 15; Happy hour with Ultra Suede, 6 p.m. and Melissa Carper with Handmade Moments, 9 p.m. Dec. 20; A Merry Folkin’ Christmas with National Park Radio, 8 p.m. Dec. 21; Happy hour with The Cate Brothers and Dawn Cate Band, 6 p.m. and Mixtapes ’90s Tribute, 9 p.m. Dec. 27; Grateful Talking Deadheads and Magnolia Brown, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28; TV Preacher, The Espionage Act, Frailstate and Brutally Frank, 8 p.m. Dec. 29; NYE Night one with Arkansauce and Sad Daddy, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30; Full House for New Year’s Eve Happy Hour at 6 p.m. followed by NYE Night 2 with Arkansauce and Front Porch, 9 p.m. Dec. 31.

JJ’s Live — JJ’s Live New Year’s Eve Party with Brae Leni & Friends, Dj Susie Q, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31;Nirvani (A Nirvana Tribute Experience), Jan. 10; Highly Suspect, 7 p.m. Jan. 17; Zach Top, 7 p.m. Jan. 18; Bricks in the Wall: the Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Pecos & The Rooftops, Jan. 30; Straight Tequila Night (90s Country Tribute), Jan. 31; Natalie Jane, 6 p.m. Feb. 6; Gavin Adcock, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 (sold out); Caifanes, 8 p.m. Feb. 12; Larry Fleet, 7 p.m. Feb. 13;Big Bubble Rave, Feb. 15; 49 Winchester, 7 p.m. Feb. 22; Knock2, 6 p.m. Feb. 25; Bryce Vine, March 2; COIN, 7 p.m. March 4; Killswitch Engage, 7 p.m. March 8; Killswitch Engage, March 8; Corey Kent, March 13; Ole 60 and Nolan Taylor, 7 p.m. April 3; Stavros Halkias, April 9; Red Not Chili Peppers, April 19; Mat Kearney, May 2; Citizen Solidiers, May 22; The Fab Four, 7 p.m. June 6.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Jodi White, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 & 6:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 14; Chris Munch “Bleshings Tour,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Kevin Nealon, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 6 and 8:45 p.m. Dec. 20 & Dec. 21; Jonnie W, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Jan. 3 & 4; Shelly Belly “I ain’t mad at it” Tour, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Jan. 11; Vince Morris, 6 p.m. Jan. 17 and 6 & 8:45 p.m. Jan. 18; Josh Sneed, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25; Paul Rodriguez, 9 p.m. Jan. 31 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Feb. 1; Technically Funny Comedian Don McMillan, 8:45 p.m. Feb. 14 and 6 & 8 p.m. Feb. 15; Jeff Allen, 6 p.m. March 14 and 6 & 8:30 p.m. March 15. Trae Crowder returns April 3-5.

RIDGEDALE, MO.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Post Malone and Jelly Roll, 7:30 p.m. June 13.

RIVER VALLEY

Vault 1905 Sports Grill – Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Dec. 27.

Fort Smith Brewing Company — Hoppy Hour Comedy Show hosted by Chase Myska with Parker Willis, Bradley Mcpherson, Lacee Rains and Big Dre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14.

Hardscrabble Cafe — Chris & Lolly, 5 p.m. Dec. 13.

TempleLive — Michael Carbonaro, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13; Dreadful Day, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Tinsel & Tunes with Dustin Boyd and more (all ages), 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21; Newsboys, Feb. 14; Robert Kelly, March 22; Geoff Tate, March 26; Creed Fisher, April 3; The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, April 15; Waylon Wyatt, April 19; Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush, May 1; Black Violin, May 3.

801 Media Center — Those Pretty Wrongs, Jan. 16, 2025 and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — Bynum Project with Kanton Teen, 8 p.m. Dec. 13; Braxton Keith, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Giovanni and the Hired Guns, 8 p.m. March 15; Jason Boland & The Stragglers, 8 p.m. April 5; Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Grant – Dusty Slay, 7 p.m. Dec. 27; Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. Dec. 28.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant — Nelly with Tiera Kennedy, 8 p.m. Dec. 13 & Dec. 14; Tracy Lawrence, 8 p.m. Dec. 20.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Asleep at the Wheel, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.

Mad Ox Bar & Tap — Jonivan Jones, 8 p.m. Dec. 20.

Uncork’d – Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Jan. 31.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — OBS Blues Jam, 6 p.m. Dec. 12; Steve Dixon, 7 p.m. Dec. 13; The Blue Underground, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Jazz Night with Anthony Ball Trio, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; Jokes on Us Comedy Night, 8 p.m. Dec. 20.

Levi’s Gastrolounge & Bar — Elizabeth Bainbridge with Ryan Fourt, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21

AMP — Coming up next year: Treaty Oak Revival, 7 p.m. April 11; RUFUS DU SOL, 7:30 p.m. April 27; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5; Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, July 19. “Weird Al” Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Papa Roach, Rise Against with special guest Underoath, Sept. 30. Just announced: Staind and Breaking Benjamin, May 4 and Nate Bargatze, May 17; Alison Krauss & Union Station, May 16.

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Max Pryce, Dec. 12; Adam Bush, Dec. 19 and Home for the Holidays Special ft. Hunter Donaldson, Dec. 26.

The Jones Center — Holiday Hahapalooza with Gary Brightwell & Karen Rontowski, 8 p.m. Dec. 13; My Funny Valentine with Pat Hazell & Amy Barnes, 6 & 8 p.m. Feb. 14; Shiny Happy People Laughing with Karen Morgan, 8 p.m. April 11.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com