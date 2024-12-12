FYI Calendar: Holiday shopping, stage productions, Christmas movies and more December 12, 2024



At The Theatre

“A Christmas Story” — Arkansas Public Theatre’s performance of the classic holiday tale will take place at The Medium in Springdale while repairs are made at the Victory Theater in Rogers. $20.25-$28.50 per ticket. 8 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21; 2 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22 at 214 S. Main St., Springdale. (479) 259-2456 or TheMedium@Cachecreate.org.

Read & Write

Between Friends Book Club — Enjoy coffee and conversations with other book lovers at the Bentonville Public Library. 10-11 a.m. Dec. 18 at 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. (479) 271-3192.

Creative Writing Club — Join the Bentonville Public Library in the McGaugh Room to grow your creative writing skills and meet new friends. 5-6 p.m. Dec. 18 at 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. (479) 271-3192.

Try Something New

Making Leather Pouches — Learn to craft durable leather pouches in a workshop that covers essential techniques in cutting, stitching and finishing for a practical, handmade accessory. $45. Ages 18 and older. 1-4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Community Creative Center, 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. communitycreativecenter.org/product/making-leather-pouches-workshop-dec.

Club 509 Presents Poetry Night — Enjoy this free, all-ages event to share your work, meet your people, and have a chance to perform your work. Event is open to the public, so if you’re not ready to share or just want to enjoy, grab a beverage from and listen. 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at American Shaman Kava Bar and Club 509, 509 W. Spring St., Unit 225, Fayetteville. (479) 387-5484.

Out & About

Holiday Open House — Headquarters House Museum will host a holiday open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 15 to give visitors a taste of 19th-century Christmas season festivities in Northwest Arkansas. The event will have a museum tour, tintype photo opportunities, Christmas caroling and social dancing. 118 E. Dickson St., Fayetteville. (479) 521-4681 or dedmark@uark.edu.

A Christmas Wonderland: Whoville Style — Meet and take photos with Santa, explore vendor booths and explore holiday crafts and games for all ages. Bring canned food to support local families and be entered for a chance to win a brand-new flat-screen TV. $10 each for individual tickets; $40 for family packages (up to six people). 6-9 p.m. Dec. 20 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville. christmaswhoville@gmail.com.

Light of the Ozarks — The lights are free and open to the public every night of the week until 1 a.m. at Fayetteville’s downtown square through the end of December.

Walk & Talk Art

Brews — New group exhibition opened on Dec. 11 at Brews and is open for a six-week run. This is a cash-and-carry show to help out artists during the holidays. More than 80 artists were given 8×10 inch canvases and asked to create a work in any theme or medium. All works are priced at $200 or less. Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day and located at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs.

Member Holiday Exhibit and Art Market — New exhibit at Fenix Arts featuring small works by their member artists. Also, its own curated art market is in the main gallery with giftable items for the holiday. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday through the end of December at 150 W. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. fenixarts.org.

“The Hearts Project” — The ongoing community art project by Monica Moore and other collaborators is a memorial dedicated to the covid-19 deaths in Arkansas. Exhibit is moving from its location at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum and opening Dec. 30 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. covidheartsproject.com.

Take The Kids

Christmas Pajama Storytime — Put on your coziest winter jammies and join the Bentonville Public Library in the Walmart Community Room for Christmas songs and stories. A craft and activities will follow. 10:30 a.m. to noon on Dec. 17 at 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. (479) 271-3192.

Storytime at MONAH — Celebrate the holiday season at Museum of Native American History with a special storytelling of “Native American Night Before Christmas” at 10 a.m. on Dec. 28. After enjoying the holiday tale, participants are invited to make their own bison ornament. 214 S.W. O St., Bentonville. (479) 273-2456 or info@monah.org.

For the Fur Friends

Finals Week Furry Friends — Teens in grades 9-12 are invited to this drop-in program to de-stress from finals with a visit from therapy dogs (and handlers) from the Alpha School of K9 Obedience. Noon-1 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5-6 p.m. Dec. 19 in the Teen Schmieding Foundation Project Room of the Fayetteville Public Library. questions@faylib.org.

At The Movies

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” — A screening of the holiday classic presented by the Arkansas Cinema Society at the Fayetteville Public Library. 2-5 p.m. Dec. 15 in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. questions@faylib.org.

A Christmas Drive-In Movie Night — Watch “Elf” on the big screen from the comfort of your car. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at Dirtbag Vintage and Thrift Shop, 407 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 966-9856

“A Christmas Story” — A screening of the 1983 Christmas film. $20.25-$28.50 per ticket. 8 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21; 2 p.m Dec. 21 and 22 at The Medium, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. (479) 259-2456 or TheMedium@Cachecreate.org.

Get Crafty!

Gingerbread Architecture on the Mountain — Spend a relaxing Sunday afternoon crafting your own edible architectural masterpieces, and escape the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping. Tickets are $40. 1-3 p.m. Dec. 21 at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. (479) 443-4531 or Stay@MountSequoyah.org.

Hear It Here

Songs on the Square — Bundle up, bring your hot chocolate and festive attire, and join the Thaden School for caroling at their annual Songs on the Square. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Bentonville Square.

Ventriloquist Heyden Garrett — Come enjoy a performance by self-taught ventriloquist and 2024 Bentonville’s Got Talent winner Heyden Garrett in the Storytime Room of the Bentonville Public Library. 11-11:30 a.m. Dec. 21 at 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. (479) 271-3192.

Eat & Drink

Hotvine Wine Shop — From 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 19, Hotvine is hosting Margaret’s (Tex mex) during KUAF’s Vinyl Hour. Meet some new people and enjoy tasty snacks, delicious wine and great tunes. 440 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. hello@hotvinewine.com.

Christmas at Pinpoint — Experience immersive holiday-themed seating areas, themed menus and more fun treats from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday-Sunday until Dec. 31 at Pinpoint, 23 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 935-3298.

