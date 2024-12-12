Advent, Candles, Preparations, Mercury Direct, Full Moon Sagittarius Festival December 12, 2024

Soon it’s Winter Solstice (Sun in Capricorn, Dec. 21st), then Christmas and Hanukkah (25th) (both occurring the same day!). Then the new year begins (January 1, 2025). ‘Til those days arrive, we have Advent (light kindled in the darkness), days in December dedicated to preparing for the new light of the new year (Winter Solstice).

In terms of light, every Sunday, many households around the world light candles set in the circle of an Advent (evergreens) wreath.

There are four candles on the Advent Wreath. Each candle represents a kingdom – mineral, plant, animal and human. All earth’s kingdoms await the new solstice light. This week the plant kingdom candle is lit.

Advent is Latin for “adventus” which means “something will soon arrive!” referring to Winter Solstice, when the Sun enters Capricorn and its light turns northward. The dark half of the year ends and we enter once again (each year) into the light half of the year.

In these weeks we also prepare for two most important festivals of light, – Christmas (birth of the holy child, symbols for the Light of the World) and Hanukkah (miracle of light). This year both religious festivals (different developmental stages of thought) occur on December 25. Both are about preparation, (re)dedication and the kindling of light (hope, promise) in the world within the darkness (of matter).

The Astrology this week: Sunday, December 15, Mercury stations direct at 7 degrees Sagittarius. However Mercury remains in its retrograde shadow through the first week of January 2025.

Just after midnight Sunday morning the last full moon of 2024 appears shining brightly, a lantern in the night sky. December’s full moon informs us it’s time for the Sagittarius solar festival (24 degrees Sag). The archer’s gleaming silver sword and his white steed leading humanity to the foothills of Capricorn (Initiation, Gate of Return).

Everyone is invited to join the New Group of World Servers for the Sagittarius festival meditation by contemplating on the Soul’s meditative seed thought for Sagittarius, “I see the goal, I reach that goal, and then I see another.” Let us ponder upon this seed thought each morning as we awaken and review our daily goals. During the day we visualize and then accomplish our goals. At night we see that the day was good. The next morning we see new goals appearing. This is the life and the ways of disciples that form the body of the New Group of World Servers. Join us, everyone.

ARIES: You’re out and about, in and out, here and there in the world of people, events, food, travel, adventures, mountain peaks, plains, cultures, and civilization – all calling you to participate. Perhaps you’ll consider all these after a bit of retreat and solitude and inner contemplation. Are there thoughts of writing, publishing, travel? Think deeply on your goals. Create more. Ponder upon this statement, “I see the goal, I reach that goal and then I see another.”

TAURUS: I ask that you also think on the statement at the end of Aries. And then observe the many and varied dreams, hopes and wishes that filter through your mind. Is there a goal of entrepreneurship> There’s not enough time, day or night, to accomplish all the inside and outside work, preparations and plans laid before you. There’s also the issue of money, which may be uncomfortable, yet most important to consider. You have many resources, gifts and abilities. All needed for the new era.

GEMINI: What are your holiday plans? Will you prepare with your significant other(s) or with one in particular? Perhaps with friends? I suggest you plan with the one closest to you. The full moon’s path over hill and dale shines a silver glow on your relationships, especially one in particular. A new intimacy is being called for. Is it with love, sex, marriage, money, one or all bundled together? Or is it a spiritual connection? You and another need to travel somewhere together. To a stupa or a mountain retreat or to the Christmas markets in Europe.

CANCER: Your health and well-being at this time are most important. Focusing on this, and not much else, is best because you have the capacity to heal more quickly now. Appropriate and healthful foods also must be a focus. You’re considering preparing foods to give as gifts? Later on, perhaps. Simultaneously, endless tasks and responsibilities keep appearing. Decline most of them. You need rest, good natural light, pure foods and waters, things green and a few good books to read. Perhaps The Light in the Lantern – by Georg Dreissig.

LEO: You need a bit more adventure, fun, play, recognition and being tended to. You also need to gather your creative self and further it with new ideas and thoughts of beauty. You need to accept invitations, go to parties and festivities, be with friends, attend plays, art shows, galleries, dances, and visit other people’s homes. You need both a Christmas tree and a Hanukkah bush with lights and candles everywhere. You need to be loved, cared for, recognized and then loved more. Who can do this best?

VIRGO: You’re the light bearer to your family this year. Maybe you are every year, actually. You’re the one who must make connections with them, one on one, one to the other, creating festivities of comfort and care and joy. You must begin to plan a large gathering so those who have no family can feel at home (where you are). You must merge realities that are disconnected and separate, unifying what is opposed, and synthesize all the parts and pieces. You love being given these tasks. These will be your holy accomplishments.

LIBRA: Being out and about in gardens, small gatherings and neighborhoods, dropping in on neighbors, driving all around town to view holiday lights, having dinner with friends, hanging lights, unboxing holiday decorations, finding more to trim the tree (Hanukkah bush, home) with, seeing relatives, phoning, sending emails, holiday cards (written by hand), having dinners – you love and cherish these festivities, looking forward to the beauty of the season all year. We wish we could join you. Maybe some year we will all be together. After forgiveness.

SCORPIO: For the next several weeks it seems a certain golden light is shining and shimmering around you. You will feel fortunate, capable, resourceful, wealthy, blessed and emotionally supported. In terms of holiday gifts, don’t run out and buy everything you fancy or everything that sparkles brightly, unless it’s for a loved one. Then be lavish. However, most appreciated would be your heart offered to another – a loved one, a certain family member or friend. We always think of you as internal, hidden, guarded and watchful. Give a little more for a while. Joy is the reason.

SAGITTARIUS: All parts of you are moving, active, energetic, hopeful (we hope). You also become a bit more impulsive, quick to anger, impatient, wanting things your own way (for a time). We see you as being more assertive, daring like an ancient warrior. Your energy as a warrior makes you very attractive . However, be careful with everything – communicating, driving, walking running, using tools and implements. Careful with your energy. Beware of things red, hot and sharp (all of which, to some, you are). You’re laughing. That’s good. Caution.

CAPRICORN: You simply continue with needed tasks, not realizing you may be fatigued, possibly depleted of major nutrients and in need of quiet, calm and rest. Whenever possible, take this holiday time to draw back, do less. You can still plan agendas and consider creative goals. However, don’t act upon them immediately, instead make health, rest, and well-being your central focus. Allow these thoughts to direct you for at least a month or two. Blend chia seeds in raw or oat milk, for probiotics and strength. Add a bit of chocolate, a banana and a date or two. Blend.

AQUARIUS: Everything personal and professional, at home and in the world has a green light. You have energy and enthusiasm, hopes, dreams and wishes along with opportunities and invitations. Amidst the many possibilities, always bring a gift, an offering of gratitude. Pay all bills promptly, don’t worry about money. You’re beginning to thrive differently. Something unexpected and different will occur this month, that touches your heart. Crying is as essential as rain storms. After the rain the sun shines in! Are you from the future?

PISCES: in all the present and upcoming retrogrades, you ponder upon becoming more public, your leadership qualities emerging more and more. This is based on the needs of humanity. A forum or group invites you to share your gifts of communication, intelligence and knowledge. You prepare over time. However, you are aware that at any time in the life of Pisces, things dissolve away. So you are hopeful, patient, accepting, yet also wary, cautious, circumspect, careful and coiled like a snake in preparation, which is good enough (for now). You light a cone of cedar and sandalwood.