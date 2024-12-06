Get in the Christmas spirit with events at Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs December 6, 2024

Dustin Staggs

NWA Democrat-Gazette



The landmark 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa is in the heart of Eureka Springs’ Christmas celebration, offering a variety of festive activities and events throughout December. Of course, taking part in activities at the Crescent, you just might see ghosts from Christmas past.

At the top of the crest, there is a Holiday Hangout daily from 4 to 8 p.m. until Dec. 31. Participants can celebrate the season at the very top of the historic hotel, where they can sip festive cocktails, drink hot cocoa and eat holiday sweets.

The East Lawn Christmas Tree Forest is open daily throughout December. Guests can step onto the hotel’s back porch to find a forest of decorated Christmas trees.

The Christmas Tree Forest has been a tradition at the Crescent for 15 years, according to Gina Rambo, director of marketing and communications at the hotel. In the past, they’ve had a variety of different charities decorating trees, and visitors could donate to their cause.

“We had intended that 2023 be our last year for this event and do something different for 2024,” Rambo said. “But so many requested that we keep it. This year, we’re taking a slightly different approach. Instead of having a large number of smaller trees, we’re featuring 10 larger trees, each representing a charity that’s close to the heart of our staff.”

Rambo said this decision was a more focused way to showcase causes that have personal significance to their team while still continuing the spirit of giving that the Christmas Tree Forest is all about.

Breakfast with Santa Claus is 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 8. Visitors can begin the day with Santa Claus himself in the Crystal Dining Room of the hotel. This small event includes a breakfast buffet, as well as the opportunity for the kids to see Santa and share their Christmas wishes.

The Crescent is offering an opportunity for gingerbread house making on Dec. 14-16 and Dec. 26-28. Guests can gather in the hotel lobby to join the hotel baker for the hands-on session. Tickets are free but should be reserved at the Crescent Hotel’s website.

The Teddy Bear Tea event takes place at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15, so bring your favorite teddy bear (or doll) and dress up for the tea party. Kid-friendly tea and lots of cocoa will be provided as well. Following tea, children can enjoy pony rides at the hotel.

Rambo said the Teddy Bear Tea is truly one of her favorite events and added that the event is a special opportunity for parents and grandparents to dress up with their little ones and enjoy some festive treats together. She said the hotel is also now offering an option to add one of their Jasper (the hotel cat) stuffed animals to their ticket.

A brand new addition to the hotel’s Christmas events is Santa’s Mountain Village, which takes place from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 15. According to Rambo, the new event turns the hotel grounds into a stunning winter paradise. Kids can explore the Christmas tree forest around the frozen lake and enjoy sledding. They’ll also have the opportunity to visit Santa’s Toy Village to make their own handmade presents.

There are plenty of other Christmas events taking place at the hotel through December, which can be found on the Crescent website to plan a visit.

57TH SILVER TEA

The 57th Silver Tea, hosted by the St. James Episcopal Church, is considered a beloved tradition in the community. The tea takes place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the Crystal Dining Room of the Crescent Hotel and is also an opportunity to raise money for a local nonprofit. This year, the proceeds will go towards the Flint Street Fellowship’s Back Our Kids initiative, which delivers backpacks stocked with nutritional needs to local kids for the weekend.

Guests can enjoy the silver tea sets piled with platters of tea cookies and sandwiches, all while listening to live holiday carols from the Clear Springs Elementary School.

Karen Pryor, a member of the Bishop’s Committee, said the church always likes it when people come dressed up, and guests usually attend in their Victorian finery.

“It’s always been considered the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season, because it’s always the first Thursday in December,” Pryor said. The Eureka Springs Christmas parade always follows suit, taking place on the first Friday in December.

Mark your calendars for this time-honored tradition and kick off the holiday season while supporting a worthy cause.