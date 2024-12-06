FYI Calendar: What happens when you ask heaven for guidance? Find out in “The Bishop’s Wife” December 6, 2024





At The Theatre

“One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall” — Northwest Arkansas Community College Theatre Department presents “One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall,” about eight intertwined stories at a mall on Christmas Eve. Dec. 6 and 7 at White Auditorium in Burns Hall on the Bentonville campus. Tickets are $5 for the general public and $3 for NWACC faculty, staff and students. (479) 619-2295.

Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater — Presents the supernatural romantic comedy “The Bishop’s Wife.” This Christmas classic, based on the Academy Award-winning 1947 movie, shows what can happen when you ask heaven for guidance. $10 for adults, $5 for children. 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Pinnacles Springs Retirement Community, Rogers, and 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at The Fayetteville Public Library.

“The Uprisers’ Holiday Cabaret” — Fourth semi-annual evening of hilarious holiday skits for the whole family performed by the theatre department of Don Tyson School of Innovation. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for Springdale schools’ students and staff. (479) 409-7301 or kcohea@sdale.org.

“A Christmas Carol” — Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, the play follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and the three spirits who come to visit and take him on a journey through past, present and future. Performs through Dec. 24 at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Tickets are available at theatre2.org/christmas-carol.

Read & Write

Pearl’s Books Local Author Fair — This event offers an opportunity to meet and chat with local authors and get a signed book as a thoughtful gift for a friend or family member this holiday season. Taking place in the Walker Community Room of the Fayetteville Public Library, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6 at 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

Friends’ Premium Holiday Book Sale — Shop a selection of gift-wrapped new and gently used books (fiction, cookbooks, art, history, children’s books and more) just in time for holiday gifting. Drop in anytime 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

Try Something New

Holiday Tour of Homes — Explore eight stunning homes decked out for the season and get inspired for the holidays. 1-6 p.m. Dec. 8 starting at 235 South Buchanan, Fayetteville. $25 per ticket. Proceeds benefit the local student members of the Fayetteville High School Dance Program. gofan.co/event/1963518.

Ugly Sweater Party — Event will have games, fun and finger foods. Swing in for a new beer release and prizes from noon to 11 p.m. at Mad Rooster Beer Company, 1107 S.W. Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 332-4411.

Out & About

Christmas Parade of Lights — The annual Christmas parade in Eureka Springs. This year’s theme is “A Boardgame Christmas,” and the route is from the library to the courthouse. 6 p.m. Dec. 6. (479) 253-8737.

2nd Annual Rogers Christmas Village — 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Frisco Plaza, Rogers. There will be 35 vendor booths and four food trucks both days. From 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, there will be a free photo opportunity with Santa and the Grinch. From 5:15 to 6 p.m. on Friday, there will be a dance performance by Ballet Westside Dance Studio. (479) 636-1240.

Fundraiser Bake Sale and Auction – Help raise funds for the renovation of the 1936 Dug Hill Church in Bella Vista. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista. Bakers are invited to register with Kara Walker at 918-801-8495.

The Jolly Holiday Bazaar — A shopping experience featuring 15 local artists showcasing their unique, handmade creations. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14 at Fossil Cove Brewing Company, 1946 N. Birch Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 445-6050.

Bentonville Holiday Market — Come see local makers for those perfect last-minute Christmas gifts right before the Bentonville Christmas parade. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 14 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave., Bentonville. The parade starts at 6 p.m. in downtown Bentonville. (479) 268-1500.

Light of the Ozarks — The lights are free and open to the public every night of the week until 1 a.m. through the end of December.

Snowglobe Christmas — Stroll through a winter wonderland in downtown Eureka Springs as you stop in local shops to get those Christmas gifts. Participating locations will be blowing snow through the Victorian village, bringing the holiday season to life. 5-7 p.m. Dec. 14.

Walk & Talk Art

Art on the Bricks Walk — Enjoy talented artists, craftsmen and musicians for this month’s Art on the Bricks Walk. Visit pop-up art exhibits from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and live music from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 12 in downtown Rogers. (479) 619-3195 or karen@rogerslowell.com.

Member Holiday Exhibit and Art Market — New exhibit at Fenix Arts featuring small works by their member artists. Also, its own curated art market is in the main gallery with giftable items for the holiday. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday through the end of December at 150 W. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. fenixarts.org.

Tracing the Threads: Weaving in the Arkansas Ozarks — This exhibition traces the history of handweaving in the Arkansas Ozarks over the 200 years. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Dec. 31 at 118 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale. shilohmuseum.org/project/tracing-the-threads.

Fred Derwin Memorial Gallery Show — Ozark Folkways is honoring Fred Derwin, a renowned woodworker and architect in Northwest Arkansas, with a memorial gallery show. Gallery runs through Dec. 15. 22733 N. U.S. 71, Winslow. ozarkfolkways.org

“150 Years of Companionship” — Eureka Springs Historical Museum’s newest temporary exhibit showcases the pets, strays, curious critters and working animals who made their mark on the history of Eureka Springs. Museum is open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and closed on Sunday. Exhibit runs through December at 95 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org.

“Best in Show: Pets in Contemporary Photography” — A free photography-focused exhibition that showcases the relationship between pets and humans. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday through April 2025. themomentary.org.

Take The Kids

Storytime with Santa — Cozy up with friends and family at the Graduate Hotel for cocoa and cookies as Santa Claus reads holiday stories to children of all ages. Pearl’s Books will be doing a book pop-up selling a selection of holiday-themed books, primarily children’s titles. 3-4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15 at 70 N.E. Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 527-6984.

NWA Ballet Theatre — Presents it’s first-ever “The Nutcracker Land of Sweet Dreams Pajama Party.” This event will feature a performance of “The Nutcracker” and a catered kid-friendly meal for the children. $75 ticket includes entry for one child and their accompanying guardian. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 13 at Pinnacle Country Club, 3 S. Clubhouse Dr., Rogers. (936) 355-2834.

Santa at the Library! — Join the Springdale Public Library in the Children’s Department for a short storytime with Santa and then a chance to talk with him briefly, get a candy cane and take a photo. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale. (479) 750-8180.

For the Fur Friends

Fur Family Photos — Woof and Wander is hosting an opportunity for the furry friends to join the family photo with Santa from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 8 at 107 W. Elm St., Rogers. Suggested donation of $10 for each fur family photo. Book your time slot: (479) 337-0809 or info@woofandwander.com.

Finals Week Furry Friends — Teens in grades 9-12 are invited to this drop-in program to de-stress from finals with a visit from therapy dogs (and handlers) from the Alpha School of K9 Obedience. Noon-1 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5-6 p.m. Dec. 19 in the Teen Schmieding Foundation Project Room of the Fayetteville Public Library. questions@faylib.org.

At The Movies

“Black Christmas” — ‘Tis the season to gather ‘round and watch Bob Clark’s 1974 festive, feminist, ground-breaking, gut-wrenching slasher “Black Christmas.” Chambermaiden will kick off with music at 7 p.m. Film starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Club 509, 509 W. Spring St., Suite 225, Fayetteville.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” — A screening of the holiday classic presented by the Arkansas Cinema Society at the Fayetteville Public Library. 2-5 p.m. Dec. 15 in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. questions@faylib.org.

Holiday Movie Night — The Boardwalk Food Truck Court will screen “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7. The event will also have Grinch punch and s’mores kits for the kids, and Beer-Hut specials for the adults. 3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale. theboardwalknwa.com.

Get Crafty!

Craft Night — Come have an evening of free, semi-organized adult play at the Mount Sequoyah Center. Snacks and/or beverages to share are welcome. No RSVP necessary. 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. (479) 443-4531 or stay@mountsequoyah.org.

Hear It Here

Libraries are Handy — An inspiring afternoon with Mercury Stardust, known online as the Trans Handy Ma’am, as she shares her journey of DIY home repair skills, challenging stereotypes and empowering others. 1 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Event Center of the Fayetteville Public Library. questions@faylib.org.

The ’70s Through Andrew’s Lens — Join photographer Andrew Kilgore at the Fayetteville Public Library for a presentation of his most recently curated work from his 1970s archives. After the presentation, Andrew will invite questions and comments from the audience and host a discussion. 10-11 a.m. Dec. 14 in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. questions@faylib.org.

Eat & Drink

Christmas at Pinpoint — Experience immersive holiday-themed seating areas, themed menus and more fun treats from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday-Sunday until Dec. 31 at Pinpoint, 23 N Block Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 935-3298.

