Winter Nights at the Walton Arts Center offers free movie nights, live music and gatherings spots for all November 28, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

A free, family friendly holiday hangout space is now aglow at the corner of Dickson Street and North School Avenue in Fayetteville. Just follow the aroma of cinnamon and caramel to the glowing blue snow globes and multicolored lights of Winter Nights at the Walton Arts Center.

Now in its second year, Winter Nights features story times with local celebrities, movie nights, board games and crafts for kids starting at 6 p.m. each Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Live music, karaoke and trivia nights start at 8 p.m. for grown ups through Dec. 21. All of the Winter Night activities will take place indoors.

The courtyard is intended as a low-key gathering space with outdoor fire pits available for communal use and benches with seating on a first-come, first serve basis.

Winter Nights is a great experience before a show, but most people pop in while seeing the lights on the Fayetteville square or before grabbing dinner on Dickson Street, according to Jennifer Wilson, senior director of public relations for the Walton Arts Center and Walmart AMP.

“We see a variety of groups each night from couples on a date night to friends just hanging out and families or coworkers doing their holiday get-togethers,” she said.

The enclosed snow globes are available by reservation at $200 for a one and a half hour time slot. Wilson said that the best availability is the 10-11:30 p.m. time slots. Reservations include a loaded s’mores kit, three holiday kettle corn samplers and a dedicated cocktail server for each party.

“Our events team has been planning this for about six months,” Wilson said. “We started physically decorating the indoor and outdoor spaces before Halloween.” Events kicked off Nov. 14.

A full bar with holiday cocktails, mocktails, hot cocoa and more is on site with snacks, including hot dogs and fresh popcorn from Freedom Kettle Corn of Arkansas throughout Winter Nights.

“We’ve really re-vamped the menu this year, and it’s so good,” Wilson said. Drinks are $7 for singles and $11 for doubles with cocktail and mocktails options like a Spiced Pear Vodka Collins, Spiced Rum Butter Pecan Eggnog, Mistletoe Margarita or Hot Cranberry Apple Cider. Straight up cocktails include the Toasted Marshmallow Old Fashioned (Let’s Eat Ben Collins’ favorite), Boozy Marshmallow Shots or a cocktail flight for $15. Beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks are also for sale.

For families, Thursdays are craft nights. Free crafts will include bracelet making, reindeer hats, penguins and snowflakes, Wilson said.

The Inspyral Circus returns to Winter Nights this year. Wilson said that they were very popular with the crowds last year. Those who attended the Masquerade Ball may remember Inspyral Circus’s aerial performance and champagne service at the February fête, she said. The stilt walkers will be hard to miss and dressed in theme for movie nights, such as “Frozen” on Dec. 6 and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Dec. 13.

For grownups the fun starts at 8 p.m. with karaoke every Thursday night, excluding Thanksgiving. Trivia Nights will include themes like holiday movies on Nov. 29 and millennial night on Dec. 13. Live music will include Who Shot JR on Dec. 7, Dane Ervin on Dec. 14 and TJ Scarlett on Dec. 21.

“This year you can drop off donations for the KUAF Giving Tree Nov. 25 – Dec. 20 when you come to Winter Nights or see a show at Walton Arts Center this holiday season,” Wilson added. Personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, dish soap and new or gently used kitchen items, thermometers, twin and full-size sheets and comforters are being collected for Peace at Home Family Shelter. Bins will be in Walton Arts Center’s lobby and in Winter Nights.