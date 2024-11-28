LIVE! A Music Calendar: Samantha Crain drops new single November 28, 2024

Oklahoma-based singer-songwriter Samantha Crain has released her new single “Ridin’ Out The Storm” via Real Kind Records. Following its premiere on KEXP last week, “Ridin’ Out The Storm” arrives alongside the announcement of Crain’s massive global headlining tour next year, which includes a July 31 show at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

The Choctaw songwriter, musician, producer and singer has left her fingerprint across the worlds of film and TV over the past few years by contributing a cover rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” for a pivotal scene in the Emmy-nominated FX series Reservation Dogs, and most recently composing the score for the award-winning feature film “Fancy Dance” starring Lily Gladstone.

Check out samanthacrain.com or stream Crain’s new single, “Ridin’ Out The Storm” wherever you get new music.

Venue updates

With the abrupt rebranding of Smoke and Barrel from a live music venue to a DJ spot this month, two big shows slated for December have moved to different venues.

Smoke and Barrel’s rebranding follows the news of Tony’s NY Style Pizza closing in August and longtime adult novelty store, Condom Sense changing its name and moving off Dickson Street.

On Nov. 15, On The Map shows announced via social media the Sumac show scheduled for Dec. 8 at Smoke and Barrel has moved to Rhode House at The Momentary in Bentonville for the same night. Tickets for the all ages show are $18 at Event Brite. Find a link for this and more On The Map Shows at linktr.ee/onthemapshows.

The Gar Holeiday Night One concert on Dec. 6 with Dylan Earl, Mr. Sam & the People People and Maddy Kirgo has moved to the American Legion on Curtis Avenue in Fayetteville. Tickets are still available at linktre.ee/gar.hole.iday. On Dec. 7, the two-day music celebration by the Fayetteville-based record label continues at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville with live music from Nick Shoulder & The Okay Crawdad, The Lostines, Sabine McCalla, Chris Acker, Adam Faucett and Desiree Cannon.

In other music news, Folk School of Fayetteville’s lease has been renewed, according to a Nov. 18 article in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Though not technically a music venue, the Folk School hosts regular jams, workshops and special intimate performances in the historic Walker-Stone House downtown. Visit folkschooloffayetteville.org to learn more.

BENTONVILLE

Hardwater Bar — Elizabeth Bainbridge with Ryan Fourt, 6 p.m. Nov. 27

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Randall Shreve Trio special guest Taylor Smith, 9 p.m. Nov. 25; Anthony Gomes, 8 p.m. Nov. 30; Metal Night with Gallowwalker, Lost Cause, Enter Oblivion and Angel Flesh, 7 p.m. Dec. 13; Furdacted with Gojii, Rocko the Racoon, 2 Piece, Little Raccidents (Timber & Racks), Acaustik, Genki, Hypofox and Russelbuck, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Pat Travers Band, 8 p.m. March 22. Open Mics, 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

Crystal Bridges Museum of Art — Candlelight Jazz with Champian Fulton Trio, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

The Momentary — Live at Rode House with Real Estate, 8 p.m. Feb. 7; Wonder Women of Country with Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper, and Brennen Leigh at 8 p.m. March 7; Momentous, March 9; Shemekia Copeland, 7:15 p.m. March 14; The Main Squeeze, 8 p.m. March 28; Jessica Pratt, 7 p.m. April 6; Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26; FreshGrass, May 16-17; Hippo Campus, May 25.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gotahold Brewing — Common Roots, 5 p.m. Nov. 29; Some Guy Named Robb, 5 p.m. Nov. 30; David Loving, 5 p.m. Dec. 7; Woven, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Santino Tomasetti, 5 p.m. Dec. 21; Wyly Bigger, 5 p.m. Dec. 28; King Size Bluegrass, 5 p.m. Dec. 29; Rebecca Jed, 6 p.m. Dec. 31.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday; Gary & Benji, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Alex Hawf Revue, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo — 96 Miles, 7 p.m. Dec. 7.

Crescent Hotel & Spa — Annie and the Fur Trappers perform for the Swing in the New Year, 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

FAYETTEVILLE

American Legion — Dylan Earl, Mr. Sam & the People People and Maddy Kirgo for Gar Holeidays Night One, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6; Moshing Around the Christmas Tree with Obliviate, TV Preacher, Chrono Wizard, Jowls (EP release), More Weight, Silent WVLF starts at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14.

Union Theater — University of Arkansas Latin American Ensemble: Fall Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Mount Sequoyah — Cocktails and Caroling with the Yuletide Carolers of NWA, 5 p.m. Dec. 3; Vault pop up for Festival of Trees with DJ Odeon Collective, 5 p.m. Dec. 5; Flamy Grant, 7 p.m. Jan. 16. Sequoyah Ukulele Society jams at 3 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Collin Kidd, 7 p.m. Nov. 27; Benton County Line, 7 p.m. Nov. 29; En Fuego Latin Dance Night, 6 p.m. Dec. 1; Cherise Carver, 5 p.m. Dec. 3; JerGriffin, 7 p.m. Dec. 12; Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 13; Michael Bewley, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; 3levated Latin Dance night, 6 p.m. Dec. 15; Buddy Shute & Friends, 7 p.m. Dec. 15; Alex Wayne, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Dec. 20; Juan Moscoso, 7 p.m. Dec. 26; Woven, 7 p.m. Dec. 27.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — Wind Ensemble & Wind Symphony Concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25; University Symphony Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2; PUBLIQuartet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2025; Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 2025.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Old Time Jam & Square Dance, 6 p.m. Dec. 3; Original Songs Open Mic, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10; Bayard & Friends, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Holiday Carols sing along, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20; Amos Cochran, 6 p.m. Dec. 21; Dad Jam, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28.

Winter Nights at Walton Arts Center —Live music starts at 8 p.m. every Saturday in Winter Nights with Who Shot JR, Dec. 7; Dane Ervin, Dec. 14 and TJ Scarlett, Dec. 21.

Walton Arts Center — Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls, Dec. 3; Jonathan Kreisberg, Dec. 6; SoNA: A Very SoNA Christmas, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; The Snowman: A Family Concert, 2 p.m. Dec. 8; Blippi: Join The Band Tour, 6 p.m. Dec. 10; Jim Brickman: Comfort & Joy, 7 p.m. in Baum Walker Hall and Joe Machi, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in Starr Theater; Ben Folds with Lindsey Kraft, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. René Marie, Jan. 31, 2025; Classic Albums Live: “Abbey Road,” Feb. 7; Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli: Mel & Ellla Swing!, Feb. 15; The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Feb. 18; Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8. LOL @ WAC: The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1, 2025; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24, 2025.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Boots with TVBOO, SHLUMP, smith. and Mport, 7 p.m. Nov. 27; The Juice, 6 p.m. and King Cabbage + Johnny Mullenax Band, 9 p.m. Nov. 29; The Last Waltz with 1oz Jig & Friends, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30; Gar Holeidays with Nick Shoulders & the Okay Crawdad, The Lostines, Sabine McCalla, Adam Faucett, Chris Acker, Desiree Cannon and Dollar Country spinning vintage country 45s, 8 p.m. Dec. 7.

JJ’s Live — Hannibal Buress, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Nirvani – A Nirvana Tribute Experience, Jan. 10; Highly Suspect, 7 p.m. Jan. 17; Zach Top, 7 p.m. Jan. 18; Bricks in the Wall: the Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Natalie Jane, 6 p.m. Feb. 6; Gavin Adcock, 7 p.m. Feb. 7; Caifanes, 8 p.m. Feb. 12; Larry Flet, 7 p.m. Feb. 13; 49 Winchester, 7 p.m. Feb. 22; COIN, 7 p.m. March 4; Killswitch Engage, 7 p.m. March 8; The Fab Four, 7 p.m. June 6.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Scott White, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 & 30; Bobcat Goldwait, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 & 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Jodi White, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 & 6:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 14; Kevin Nealon, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 6 and 8:45 p.m. Dec. 20 & Dec. 21; Paul Rodriguez, Jan. 31 & Feb. 1.

RIDGEDALE, MO.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Just announced: Post Malone and Jelly Roll, 7:30 p.m. June 13.

RIVER VALLEY

Hardscrabble Cafe — Chris & Lolly, 5 p.m. Dec. 13.

TempleLive — Monday Madness with River Valley Comics, 6:30 p.m. every Monday; Gallowwalker with Gauntlet Band and Plurodon, 8 p.m. Nov. 29; Rhyan Besco w/ beem! and Trevor Phelps, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30; Lonestar, 8 p.m. Dec. 6; Ahren Belisle, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Michael Carbonaro, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13; Dreadful Day, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Newsboys, Feb. 14; Robert Kelly, March 22; Geoff Tate, March 26; Creed Fisher, April 3; The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, April 15; Waylon Wyatt, April 19; Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush, May 1; Black Violin, May 3.

801 Media Center — Those Pretty Wrongs, Jan. 16, 2025 and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — 42 Dugg with Yungeen Ace, Chicken P. Cartier and Audi Money, 7 p.m. Dec. 1; Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15, 2025.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Grant – Dusty Slay, 7 p.m. Dec. 27; Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. Dec. 28.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant — Parker McColum, 8 p.m. Nov. 30; Styx, 8 p.m. Dec. 6; Cole Swindell, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Elvis Spectacular with Kraig Parker World Premier Tribute, 2 p.m. Dec. 8; Nelly with Tiera Kennedy, 8 p.m. Dec. 13 & Dec. 14; Tracy Lawrence, 8 p.m. Dec. 20.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Asleep at the Wheel, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.

JJ’s Live Fort Smith — Richard Rauch, 6 p.m. Nov. 27; Mark Albertson, 7 p.m. Nov. 29.

Salisaw VFW — Kanton Teen & The Penny Pickers, 9 p.m. Dec. 7.

Mad Ox Bar & Tap — Jonivan Jones, 8 p.m. Dec. 20.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Jazz Night featuring the Anthony Ball Jazz Trio, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5; Terry Quiett Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 6; Blue City Limits, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; OBS Blues Jam, 6 p.m. Dec. 12; Steve Dixon, 7 p.m. Dec. 13; The Blue Underground, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Jazz Night with Anthony Ball Trio, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; Jokes on Us Comedy Night, 8 p.m. Dec. 20.

Metroplex Event Center — Beer & Carols with Matt Nelson Combo and a giant holiday singalong with a 20+-piece band, 5 p.m. Dec. 8.

Levi’s Gastrolounge & Bar — Elizabeth Bainbridge with Ryan Fourt, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21

AMP — Coming up next year: Treaty Oak Revival, 7 p.m. April 11; RUFUS DU SOL, 7:30 p.m. April 27; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5; “Weird Al” Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Papa Roach, Rise Against with special guest Underoath, Sept. 30. Just announced: Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, July 19.

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Shawna Blake, Dec. 5; Max Pryce, Dec. 12; Adam Bush, Dec. 19 and Home for the Holidays Special ft. Hunter Donaldson, Dec. 26.

The Jones Center — Holiday Hahapalooza with Gary Brightwell & Karen Rontowski, 8 p.m. Dec. 13; My Funny Valentine with Pat Hazell & Amy Barnes, 6 & 8 p.m. Feb. 14; Shiny Happy People Laughing with Karen Morgan, 8 p.m. April 11.

