FYI Calendar: Happy haunted holidays — Get merry with ghost stories November 28, 2024

At The Theatre

Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater — Presenting the supernatural romantic comedy “The Bishop’s Wife,” as performed in the Golden Age of Radio by Lux Radio Theater. This Christmas classic, based on the Academy Award-winning 1947 movie, shows what can happen when you ask heaven for guidance. $10 for adults, $5 for children. 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Immanuel Baptist Church, Springdale.

“One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall” — Northwest Arkansas Community College Theatre Department presents “One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall,” about eight intertwined stories at a mall on Christmas Eve. Dec. 5-7 at White Auditorium in Burns Hall on the Bentonville campus. Tickets are $5 for the general public and $3 for NWACC faculty, staff and students. (479) 619-2295.

“The Uprisers’ Holiday Cabaret” — Fourth semi-annual evening of hilarious holiday skits for the whole family performed by the theatre department of Don Tyson School of Innovation. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for Springdale schools’ students and staff. (479) 409-7301 or kcohea@sdale.org.

“A Christmas Carol” — Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, the play follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and the three spirits who come to visit and take him on a journey through past, present and future. Performs through Dec. 24 at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Tickets are available at theatre2.org/christmas-carol.

Read & Write

Poetry Reading — Join Noelia Cerna at the Fayetteville Public Library for a reading of her new book of poetry, “Las Piedrecitas.” 2-3 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. questions@faylib.org.

Pearl’s Books Local Author Fair — This event offers an opportunity to meet and chat with local authors and get a signed book as a thoughtful gift for a friend or family member this holiday season. Taking place in the Walker Community Room of the Fayetteville Public Library, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6 at 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

Friends’ Premium Holiday Book Sale — Shop a selection of gift-wrapped new and gently used books (fiction, cookbooks, art, history, children’s books and more) just in time for holiday gifting. Drop in anytime 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. questions@faylib.org.

Try Something New

Trivia Night at Flyway Brewing Company — Gather your friends and head on over Dec. 2 for a night filled with brews, food and the chance to take home some prizes. Trivia will be held every Monday at 7 p.m. at 1550 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville. (501) 812-3192.

Out & About

Christmas on the Creek — Downtown Springdale will host Christmas on the Creek from noon to 9 p.m. Nov. 30. There are lots of festive events planned for this annual celebration, including a Christmas tree lighting from 5:30-6 p.m. at Walter Turnbow Park.

Ozark Bookshelf Holiday Bash — Enjoy free hot cocoa, special discounts and a scavenger hunt with prizes. Discover unique gifts, including books, T-shirts and exclusive mug bundles from the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History’s store. Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at 118 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale. (479) 750-8165.

Light of the Ozarks — The lights are free and open to the public every night of the week until 1 a.m. through the end of December. The Lights of the Ozarks Parade will make its way through downtown Fayetteville at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

2nd Annual Rogers Christmas Village — 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Frisco Plaza, Rogers. There will be 35 vendor booths and four food trucks both days. From 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, there will be a free photo opportunity with Santa and the Grinch. From 5:15 to 6 p.m. on Friday, there will be a dance performance by Ballet Westside Dance Studio. (479) 636-1240.

Fundraiser Bake Sale and Auction – Help raise funds for the renovation of the 1936 Dug Hill Church in Bella Vista. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista. Bakers are invited to register with Kara Walker at 918-801-8495.

Walk & Talk Art

Member Holiday Exhibit and Art Market — New exhibit at Fenix Arts featuring small works by their member artists. Also, its own curated art market is in the main gallery with giftable items for the holiday. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday through the end of December at 150 W. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. fenixarts.org.

Tracing the Threads: Weaving in the Arkansas Ozarks — This exhibition traces the history of handweaving in the Arkansas Ozarks over the 200 years. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Dec. 31 at 118 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale. shilohmuseum.org/project/tracing-the-threads.

Fred Derwin Memorial Gallery Show — Ozark Folkways is honoring Fred Derwin, a renowned woodworker and architect in Northwest Arkansas, with a memorial gallery show. Gallery runs through Dec. 15. 22733 N. U.S. 71, Winslow. ozarkfolkways.org

“150 Years of Companionship” — Eureka Springs Historical Museum’s newest temporary exhibit showcases the pets, strays, curious critters and working animals who made their mark on the history of Eureka Springs. Museum is open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and closed on Sunday. Exhibit runs through December at 95 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org.

“Best in Show: Pets in Contemporary Photography” — A free photography-focused exhibition that showcases the relationship between pets and humans. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday through April 2025. themomentary.org.

Take The Kids

Christmas Tree Workshop — Each child will get to design their very own, light-up Christmas tree to keep in their room. Kindness and Joy Toys will provide the trees and supplies for making ornaments, garland and tree toppers. $20 per child. Sessions are at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8 at 100 East Joyce Blvd. Suite 109, Fayetteville. (479) 387-0565.

Storytime with Santa — Cozy up with friends and family at the Graduate Hotel for cocoa and cookies as Santa Claus reads holiday stories to children of all ages. Pearl’s Books will be doing a book pop-up selling a selection of holiday-themed books, primarily children’s titles. 3-4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15 at 70 N.E. Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 527-6984.

For the Fur Friends

Senior Dog Paw-ty — Calling all senior dogs for a seniors-only party from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. A limited food and drink menu will be available during the entire event. Admission is $12 per dog, and a waiver must be signed before entering the park. Good Dog Cafe, 2640 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville. (479) 935-9287.

Finals Week Furry Friends — Teens in grades 9-12 are invited to this drop-in program to de-stress from finals with a visit from therapy dogs (and handlers) from the Alpha School of K9 Obedience. Noon-1 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5-6 p.m. Dec. 19 in the Teen Schmieding Foundation Project Room of the Fayetteville Public Library. questions@faylib.org.

At The Movies

Movie Night — Puritan Coffee and Beer will be showing the 1984 horror/comedy, “The Gremlins,” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29 at 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. (479) 301-2365

Drive-In Movie Night — “You serious, Clark?” Yep! Dirtbag Vintage and Thrift Shop is showing “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989) for a drive-in movie night. 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 29 at 407 N College Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 966-9856

“Black Christmas” — ‘Tis the season to gather ‘round and watch Bob Clark’s 1974 festive, feminist, ground-breaking, gut-wrenching slasher “Black Christmas.” Chambermaiden will kick off with music at 7 p.m. Film starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Club 509, 509 W. Spring St., Suite 225, Fayetteville.

Nightmare in the Ozarks Film Festival 2025 — It’s been four weeks since around 600 people gathered for the first-time festival in Eureka Springs, and next year’s sequel has been scheduled with an extra day of programming. Taking place Oct. 22-25, 2025, Nightmare in the Ozarks Film Festival’s tickets are on sale and is currently accepting film submissions for its lineup. nightmareintheozarks.com.

Get Crafty!

Glaze Chemistry Workshop — This workshop will provide a holistic approach to glaze chemistry, theory, and development. Class will be led by Joe Blair in the Dining Hall at Mount Sequoyah Center. 2-5 p.m. Dec. 1 at 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. Admission is $40 ($30 for studio members) and available at mountsequoyah.org/event-directory.

Hear It Here

New Ozark Ghosts — Nothing quite says the holidays like a good ole ghost story. Just ask Ebenezer Scrooge. At 7 p.m. on Dec. 4, local author and artist Gustav Carlson will share some Ozark ghost stories, and local musician Christopher Felton will perform folk songs at Pearl’s Books, 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville. (479) 527-6984.

Libraries are Handy — An inspiring afternoon with Mercury Stardust, known online as the Trans Handy Ma’am, as she shares her journey of DIY home repair skills, challenging stereotypes and empowering others. 1 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Event Center of the Fayetteville Public Library. questions@faylib.org.

Eat & Drink

Sips on the Bricks — Ring in the holiday season at this event, where participants can vote on their favorite holiday drinks from downtown merchants. Wear your Santa hat and your ugliest sweater for the chance to win two tickets to TheatreSquared’s “A Christmas Carol.” 4-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Downtown Rogers. Tickets are $40 and available until Dec. 2 at destinationrogers.com.

Christmas at Pinpoint — Experience immersive holiday-themed seating areas, themed menus and more fun treats from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday-Sunday until Dec. 31 at Pinpoint, 23 N Block Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 935-3298.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com