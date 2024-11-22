NWA Boutique Show kicks off holiday season with sales by mostly women-owned small businesses November 22, 2024

April Wallace awallace@nwaonline.com

Nothing kicks off the holiday season quite like going shopping with some girlfriends, coffees in hand and no kids in tow.

At the 18th NWA Boutique Show, shoppers will have a lot to choose from, said Julie Smith, social media manager. The shopping event has more than “180 of the best local, small businesses” and will be full of fashion, gifts, concessions and goodies Nov. 22 and 23 at the Rogers Convention Center.

New this year is a coffee truck, Bethel Brew, that will be parked at the entrance to the show.

Smith has been involved with the show since 2010. Originally, she experienced it as a merchant, back when she was selling vintage, refinished chalkboards.

“It has a fun, festive holiday vibe,” she said. “It has the best gifts and products and everyone has a good attitude.”

It’s an event with a lot of personality, Smith promised. While walking through the aisles and seeing what each vendor has to offer, you can expect to hear happy music and begin to get in the festive spirit.

As for what’s on the tables and racks, fashion is among the biggest portion of merchandise available at the show.

“We have lots of trendy clothing, a lot of people like to get sweaters and sweatshirts for holidays, as well as high end or custom jewelry,” Smith said. “You can find a great new accessory to wear.”

Shoppers can count on finding candles, gourmet foods and goodies, such as caramel covered apples, popcorn, roasted nuts, mini bundt cakes, decorated cookies — and you can either take them with you for gifts, or eat them there. Especially if you leave the kids at home.

Entry for kids is free on Saturday, but the NWA Boutique Show is stroller-free for two events: the VIP event on Friday morning, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 22 and the Girl’s Night Out, later that day from 5-9 p.m.

Entry to the VIP event is $20, and a portion of proceeds will benefit the projects of the Fayetteville Junior Civic League. Rachel B Band will provide live holiday jazz, a photo booth will be available, as will mimosas and bloody marys at a cash bar.

“One of the things I love most about (the VIP event) is that you’re the first to get in the doors, so get first dibs on the fun stuff in there to buy,” Smith said. “We save our best door prizes for the VIP event. It has the most valuable drawings throughout and freebies.”

During the VIP event, those working the show will hand out goodies from sponsors, including makeup, food items and restaurant vouchers. Among them is Fayetteville Taco and Tamale, which has given organizers 1,000 free appetizer cards to distribute. Others are from Loreal, Monster Energy, Kellogg’s and Marrs Wrigley.

Those paying for VIP entry can also return during general admission hours for no extra entry cost. Smith said some customers love to come both days — to “preview shop” the first day, and to make purchases the next.

Girl’s Night Out is another popular time to come to the show. Entry is $15 per ticket with a portion of proceeds benefitting the projects of the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas.

It also has lively music, doorprizes, a photo booth, cash bar and a few freebies, though not as many as the VIP event. Again, it has free return admission for Saturday, and restaurant vouchers there will include Bentonville Taco and Tamale and Kellanova.

For those who want to get a lot of shopping out of the way without making multiple trips to their car, Smith recommends the bag valet in the front lobby.

“If your arms get full of gifts and bags, the bag valet will hold them all (until the end of the show) for a very small fee,” she said. They’ll also help carry the load out to your vehicle.

Most of the vendors at the NWA Boutique Show are small business owners. A total of 95% are women owned businesses and 85% are Arkansas-based.

It’s a way to shop local, Smith said. While some have brick and mortar shops year-round, a good chunk of business owners are moms or people who work from home who save up for this event and do a lot of their business during the show.

Beyond fashionable clothing for women, shoppers can expect to see lots of holiday decor, as well as clothing, toys and gifts for children, gifts for men, like T-shirts and hats, and original artwork.

—

FAQ

NWA Boutique Show

WHEN — Nov. 22 and 23

WHERE — Rogers Convention Center 3303 S Pinnacle Hills Pkwy, Rogers

COST — $10 for general admission and parking is free. VIP event is $20 admission and Girls Night Out is $15 per ticket. Children ages 12 and under are free during general admission hours, but the VIP and Girls Night are ticketed for all ages.

INFO — nwaboutiqueshow.com