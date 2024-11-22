Nonprofit NWA Musicians Connection honors locals in Northwest Arkansas Musicians Hall of Fame November 22, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

When singer Amanda Rey broke her leg and couldn’t work her “day job” she said that one local organization, Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance, stepped up to help her by handing her a $500 check. Their generosity, however, inspired her to lend a hand to local musicians.

“That is where I started thinking, ‘Musicians should have that,’” she said. “’Artists should have that. Gig workers should have that.’”

As a longtime organizer of live music events in Northwest Arkansas, Rey had already founded a nonprofit, Northwest Arkansas Musicians Connection, in 2011 to connect people within the music industry with others, whether they are looking for band members or a band photographer or a manager. Now the NWAMC’s mission is to also create a safety net for musicians like the one the FIRA gave her, whether they are injured or their car breaks down or they get sick.

It also gives musicians a sense of validation for the work that they do, especially if they can make music as their main source of income, she said, adding that many musicians and people who work to set up shows are treated as if it’s not a real job.

“Artists in general are not considered laborers, and therefore we are not treated like we deserve,” Rey said.

In addition to accepting donations and memberships for NWAMC, in June of 2023, Rey reached out to the community via social media and to news outlets asking for local music fans to nominate their favorite bands, venues, photographers and more for the Northwest Arkansas Musicians Hall of Fame. By January 2024, there were 98 inductees. She admits it’s a lot, but there’s a lot of history to cover.

The Hall of Fame ceremony starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 25 at George’s Majestic Lounge and it will be a fundraiser for Northwest Arkansas Musicians Connection to help build a safety net for others.

“Since 2012, Northwest Arkansas has not celebrated its music industry with an awards program and ceremony strictly dedicated to the musicians and workers that create the live and recorded musical entertainment that our area has come to love,” she said in a press release in January.

“Without the formal recognition from our peers, we lose a little bit of the motivation for what we do,” Rey said. “Northwest Arkansas musicians are the most giving, generous, quickest ones to volunteer when someone else is in need. I think it’s just time to celebrate how hard they work without a promise of a pension or a 401K, or even a guarantee of success. They still show up time and time again. And I think it’s time that someone showed up for them.”

At the Hall of Fame ceremony, there will be live performances from inductees like Jed Clampitt, Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion, Brian Odle, David Starr, Randall Shreve and more. Other inductees will give speeches and there will be a video presentation by Shane Magie on the inductees including a salute to the “Late and Great” area musicians.

The Northwest Arkansas Hall of Fame will exist online for now, but Rey hopes to find a physical home one day.

“Our hopes and goals for the future are to build a small museum or have a brick and mortar venue in which we can display memorabilia,” Rey said. In the meantime, tickets to the red carpet ceremony are $25 before Nov. 25, and increase to $35 on the day.

Planning for the ceremony has been a passion project for Rey, who serves as CEO for NWAMC, along with area musicians Bruce Bennett as vice president and Secretary Jenny Dietzel.

Dietzel said that she’s looking forward to honoring those musicians who are no longer with us, especially those who were lost during covid lockdown.

“We’re walking on their coattails, you know.”

FAQ

Northwest Arkansas Musicians Hall of Fame

WHAT — A red-carpet award ceremony recognizing Northwest Arkansas musicians, music industry workers and others past and present who have contributed to the local music scene. The event is a fundraiser Northwest Arkansas Musicians Connection and will feature performances by Jed Clampitt, Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion, Brian Odle, David Starr, Randall Shreve and more

WHEN — 6 p.m. Nov. 25

WHERE — George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.

COST — $25-$35

INFO — nwamusiciansconnection.org