Jailbird Ball promises to bring Eureka Springs’ unique history to life in a fun, engaging way November 22, 2024

Dustin Staggs

NWA Democrat-Gazette

Back in 1898, four convicts — Gil Betten, Virge Warner, Harry Moak, and Henry Anderson — broke out of their cells at the Eureka Springs Jailhouse, not for freedom but for a night of dancing.

But the story from 125 years ago gets better. Following the dance, the escapees returned to their cells, wanting re-admission and their breakfast. Jeff Danos, director of operations for the Eureka Springs Historical Museum, and the staff came across the historical news article that revealed this eclectic story.

According to that article, the jailer wasn’t happy, but the fugitives still forced their way back into the jail and returned to their cells.

This crazy but true story ultimately inspired the upcoming Jailbird Ball and kicks off the museum’s new Time Traveler series of events. The museum’s newest fundraiser promises to bring Eureka Springs’ unique history to life in a fun, engaging way.

“We started thinking about the concept of having events where you’re almost being whisked away back in time to a specific era,” Danos said. “Or, like in this case, a specific event that happened — the Jailbreak of 1898.”

The Jailbird Ball isn’t your typical dance, it’s an interactive event in which participants are invited to immerse themselves in the plot. Costumes are encouraged, with a black-and-white “jailbird” motif for the night.

Danos wants people to have fun with their costumes and wants everyone to be creative with it, saying, “Imagine a jailer or convict escaping to go dance, ‘How would they embellish their outfit to attend a ball?’”

Doors open at 5 p.m. for mingling, but the real fun is from 6 to 10 p.m.

Danos’ alternate persona, DJ Testube, will keep the dance floor hot and themed entertainment will be provided by Melonlight’s very own Emily and Raymond Ulibarri. The ballroom dancing couple will be performing Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock.” But they’ll also be interacting with guests as fellow inmates, getting everyone hyped up for the big “jailbreak” Danos said he has planned for the night.

General admission to the ball is $79, and the last day to buy tickets is Nov. 18. Those who were able to purchase VIP and Maximum Security tickets (those levels are now closed), have begun rehearsals with Melonlight and are going to be in an active involvement in the jailbreak performance.

The Jailbreak of 1898 is only the first stop for those time-hopping with the museum. Danos anticipates future events ranging from a roaring 1920s speakeasy to one that celebrates the hippie culture in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Even if the theme changes each year, people can rest assured they’re not just going to be spectators, Danos said. The events are always going to be something interactive and immersive.

It all comes down to the little details that Danos has thought of.

Danos said he asked himself, “If there was a DJ in 1898, what would he be doing?” His answer? Most likely, he would be playing an old Victrola record player. Danos picked up vintage horns from old Victrolas to mount while he DJs. He won’t be playing music through them, he said, but “it’s the little details that really bring things to life.”

There will be a silent auction showcasing artwork from local artists, historical relics and museum gift packs — all set up in the “evidence room” behind fencing that resembles chain link. Participants might even see some bloody crime artifacts, Danos joked.

For each event in the Time Traveler series that participants attend, they will get a collectable pin. According to Danos, for this ball, the pin will say “The 1898 Jailbreak.” He thinks of it as a secret society of time travelers who have been to all these different historical places.

Come for the history, stay for the dancing and maybe even plot your own grand escape — just like those four inmates in 1898.

—

FAQ

The Jailbird Ball

WHEN — 6-10 p.m. Nov. 22

WHERE — Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center, 207 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs

COST — $79 General Admission includes: mugshots, free parking and free dinner (hot meal, served prison style). Nov. 18 is the deadline to buy tickets.

INFO — eshmuseum.org/jailbird