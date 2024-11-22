FYI Calendar: Hear some Ozark ghost stories for the holidays November 22, 2024



At The Theatre

Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater — Presenting the supernatural romantic comedy “The Bishop’s Wife,” as performed in the Golden Age of Radio by Lux Radio Theater. This Christmas classic, based on the Academy Award-winning 1947 movie, shows what can happen when you ask heaven for guidance. $10 for adults, $5 for children. 7 p.m. Dec. 5. at Immanuel Baptist Church, Springdale.

“One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall” — Northwest Arkansas Community College Theatre Department presents “One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall,” about eight intertwined stories at a mall on Christmas Eve. Dec. 5-7 at White Auditorium in Burns Hall on the Bentonville campus. 1 College Drive, Bentonville. Tickets are $5 for the general public and $3 for NWACC faculty, staff and students.

“A Christmas Carol” — Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, the play follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and the three spirits who come to visit and take him on a journey through past, present and future. Performs through Dec. 24 at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Tickets are available at theatre2.org/christmas-carol.

__

Read & Write

Poetry Reading — Join Noelia Cerna at the Fayetteville Public Library for a reading of her new book of poetry, “Las Piedrecitas.” 2-3 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Willard and Pat Walker Community Room.

Friends’ Premium Holiday Book Sale — Shop a selection of gift-wrapped new and gently used books (fiction, cookbooks, art, history, children’s books and more) just in time for holiday gifting. Drop in anytime 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

__

Try Something New

Holiday Lights Cocktail Class — For $45 participants can enjoy light, festive bites while learning how to mix two holiday cocktails. 7 p.m. Nov. 22 in the Sudduth Garden Room at the Walton Arts Center. waltonartscenter.org/special-events/winter-nights.

Musical Bingo — Join guests at Puritan Coffee and Beer for Musical Bingo 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

Pajama Party Vinyl Night — For this month’s Ozark After Dark, Ozark Beer Company is hosting a Pajama Party with a special late-night waffle pop-up by Stupid Food. Wear your favorite pajamas and bring a vinyl to play. 8-10 p.m. Nov. 22 at 109 N. Arkansas St., Rogers.

Trivia Night at Flyway Brewing Company — Gather your friends and head on over Nov. 25 for a night filled with brews, food and the chance to take home some prizes. Trivia will be held every Monday at 7 p.m. at 1550 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville.

Turkey Trot-n-Trek — Before you gather to eat, gather to move with your feet. Beginning at Ozark Natural Foods in Downtown Fayetteville choose either a 5k “trot” or 1k “trek.” All racers will get a beanie and finishers medal. 9-10:15 p.m. Nov. 28 at Ozark Natural Foods, 380 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

__

Out & About

Cranksgiving in the Ozarks — Returning for the 3rd year in Rogers, Cranksgiving is a food drive on two wheels and is part bike ride and part scavenger hunt. Sign up and bikers meeting is at 11:30 a.m. at Ozark Beer Company. Send-off is at noon, when cyclists will be given a food list and will bike around the city collecting the items on the list. Riders are encouraged to bring $15-$20 for their purchases and a bag to carry the items. 109 N. Arkansas St., Rogers.

Christmas on the Creek — Downtown Springdale will host Christmas on the Creek from noon to 9 p.m. Nov. 30. There are lots of festive events planned for this annual celebration, including a Christmas tree lighting from 5:30-6 p.m. at Walter Turnbow Park.

Ozark Bookshelf Holiday Bash — Enjoy free hot cocoa, special discounts and a scavenger hunt with prizes. Discover unique gifts, including books, T-shirts and exclusive mug bundles from the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History’s store. Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at 118 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale.

Light of the Ozarks — Lights of the Ozarks will return to Fayetteville’s historic Downtown Square for the season. Starting Nov. 22, the lights are free and open to the public every night of the week until 1 a.m. through the end of December. The Lights of the Ozarks Parade will make its way through downtown Fayetteville at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

__

Walk & Talk Art

UA School of Art Open House — All are invited to the First Year Master of Fine Arts Open House from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 22. Food and refreshments will be offered. 696 W. Praxis Lane, Fayetteville.

Member Holiday Exhibit and Art Market — New exhibit at Fenix Arts featuring small works by their member artists. Also, their own curated art market is in the main gallery with giftable items for the holiday. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday through the end of December at 150 W. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

Tracing the Threads: Weaving in the Arkansas Ozarks — This exhibition traces the history of handweaving in the Arkansas Ozarks over the past 200 years with a special emphasis on the importance of the Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild in supporting this craft tradition. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Dec. 31 at 118 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale.

Fred Derwin Memorial Gallery Show — Ozark Folkways is honoring Fred Derwin, a renowned woodworker and architect in Northwest Arkansas, with a memorial gallery show. Gallery runs through Dec. 15. Reception is 5 p.m. Nov. 22 at 22733 N. U.S. 71, Winslow.

“150 Years of Companionship” — Eureka Springs Historical Museum’s newest temporary exhibit showcases the pets, strays, curious critters and working animals who made their mark on the history of Eureka Springs. Museum is open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and closed on Sunday. Exhibit runs through December at 95 S. Main St., Eureka Springs.

“Best in Show: Pets in Contemporary Photography” — A free photography-focused exhibition that showcases the relationship between pets and humans. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday through April 2025. themomentary.org.

__

Take The Kids

Storytime with Santa — Cozy up with friends and family at the Graduate Hotel for cocoa and cookies as Santa Claus reads holiday stories to children of all ages. Pearl’s Books will be doing a book pop-up selling a selection of holiday-themed books, primarily children’s titles. 3-4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15 at 70 N.E. Ave., Fayetteville.

__

For the Fur Friends

Senior Dog Paw-ty — Calling all senior dogs for a seniors-only party from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. A limited food and drink menu will be available during the entire event. Admission is $12 per dog, and a waiver must be signed before entering the park. Good Dog Cafe, 2640 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville.

Finals Week Furry Friends — Teens in grades 9-12 are invited to this drop-in program to de-stress from finals with a visit from handlers (and therapy dogs) from the Alpha School of K9 Obedience. Noon-1 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5-6 p.m. Dec. 19 in the Teen Schmieding Foundation Project Room of the Fayetteville Public Library.

__

At The Movies

School’s Out Movies — Join the Fayetteville Public Library for free screenings of two films. “Harold and the Purple Crayon,” 2 p.m. Nov. 25. “Inside Out 2,” 2 p.m. Nov. 26. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

“In Her Words: 20th Century Lesbian Fiction” — After being screened in 16 countries, the documentary that looks at the formative decades of lesbian literature and the authors who put their lives and jobs on the line to write it is being screened in Arkansas for the first time. Screening is 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at The Medium. $15 for adults ($10 for seniors and students) ArkansasCinemaSociety.org.

Nightmare in the Ozarks Film Festival 2025 — It’s been four weeks since around 600 people gathered for the first-year festival in Eureka Springs, and next year’s sequel has been scheduled with a much deserved extra day. Taking place Oct. 22-25, 2025, Nightmare in the Ozarks Film Festival’s tickets are on sale and is currently accepting film submissions for its lineup. nightmareintheozarks.com.

__

Get Crafty!

Holiday Wreath Making Workshop — Trace Branch Gardens will teach participants how to make a 10-inch evergreen wreath for the winter season. Decor will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own additions. $50 fee is for one wreath. 1-3 p.m. Nov. 24 at White River Nursery, 5635 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville.

__

Hear It Here

Mountain Street Stage — Come join the Fayetteville Public Library for a one-man show from Mountain Sam highlighting the stories and songs of Appalachia. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 24 in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

New Ozark Ghosts — Nothing quite says the holidays like a good ole ghost story. Just ask Ebenezer Scrooge. At 7 p.m. on Dec. 4, local author and artist Gustav Carlson will share some Ozark ghost stories, and local musician Christopher Felton will perform folk songs at Pearl’s Books, 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville.

__

Eat & Drink

Hot Cocoa on the Plaza — Drop in anytime from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at the plaza in front of the Fayetteville Public Library to grab a free cup of hot cocoa.

Drink Beer, Do Good — A day-long event where Ozark Beer Company partners with a local nonprofit. From 1 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 25, $1 from every pint, flight, slushie, and to-go beer goes back to the nonprofit Shared Beginnings and all DBDG t-shirt purchases for the month. 109 N. Arkansas St., Rogers.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com