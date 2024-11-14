Weave NWA inspires unity after election with six free events November 14, 2024

April Wallace awallace@nwaonline.com



During a moment when the American population seems particularly divided, one nonprofit organization is focusing its efforts to provide more opportunities for unity throughout the country.

Weave NWA will provide six free events, Nov. 12-20 across the region, with the purpose of helping others connect, refocus on their shared humanity and learn more about each other while practicing empathy.

Shaden Dowiatt, the Senior Program Associate at The Aspen Institute, works for the project nationally and supports communities all over the U.S. She visited Northwest Arkansas for a week in August as Weave NWA came to life.

“We work around this idea of trying to build a social fabric, to build trust in our communities,” Dowiatt said by Zoom.

The formula is simple, she said. They want to bring people together in community spaces to gather, to share through one-on-ones and circle conversations.

“For us, we try to discover: ‘What is the shared humanity that exists among us?’” Dowiatt said. “In my opinion, as humans we’re all connected, we’re all together. And so what does it look like to be in relationship with your neighbor, to be connected in your community?”

Weave is there to provide the gathering space and facilitate the conversation.

April Kennedy, the local liaison for Weave NWA, said that following the covid pandemic, there was a lot of loneliness and she wanted to help reinstate connection. As a fast growing region, she also doesn’t want any new residents to fall through the cracks.

“We want people to come here, engage, feel connected and feel uplifted, that’s one of our main goals,” she said.

The coming events promise a week of culture and community to celebrate the unique, diverse social fabric of Northwest Arkansas.

Kennedy and Dowiatt will conduct a training “Learn to Facilitate a Circle and Listen Like a Pro,” which focuses on active listening among neighbors, coworkers and others, with a special focus on how to feel seen and heard despite having differing opinions.

Another is a multicultural community potluck on Mount Sequoyah centered on personal heritage, families and various good foods from different cultures. Kennedy hopes that’s the first of many such events.

Dowiatt, coming from D.C., was surprised during her first visit by the diverse set of people she found in the region and hopes the planned events help people connect across cultures and representations through conversations and stories.

The events are ideal for all demographics and ages, Kennedy said.

The Neighbor Night, hosted with For the Love NWA, will provide a free dinner while people get to know each other. Dowiatt hopes it helps build community. Although Weave does many in-person events, usually gathering monthly, it also has an online community and learning center. It provides a “gathering guide,” as a set of tools and ideas for what to do when you meet, whether one-on-one, or in a group.

While there are similarities in these meetings, they also differ by place and circumstance. When the organization was in North Carolina following the hurricane and Northwest Arkansas not long after the May 26 tornado, that changed how they met and what they spoke about.

Now with events following on the heels of the presidential election, Kennedy stressed that Weave NWA is anon-partisan organization and all people are welcome.

The emphasis toward seeking harmony in relationships is one of the things that attracted her most to the organization.

“This is important to me that we all learn, as a culture, how to coexist harmoniously, respectfully,” Kennedy said. “If we can all feel seen, heard and respected, that’s a win for me.”

THE EVENTS — November 12-20, 2024

Coffee + Conversation: Free coffee or tea as you meet neighbors, share stories, and discuss the values that shape our community and our dreams for it.

— 2 -4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, Oynx Coffee Rogers HQ, 101 E Walnut Ave, Rogers

— 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, Red Kite Coffee, 7058 W Sunset Ave #1a, Springdale

Neighbor Night with For the Love NWA: Join with neighbors over a free dinner during For the Love NWA’s weekly Neighbor Night in Downtown Bentonville. Come for food and fellowship or consider volunteering to serve food as an easy way to introduce yourself to folks you don’t know.

— Dinner 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, November 14, For the Love NWA, 306 SW A St, Bentonville

Learn to Facilitate a Circle and Listen Like a Pro: Whether at home, work, or around town, Gain confidence guiding a circle conversation with neighbors. How we listen is often the key to better relationships and more self-confidence in new situations. Lunch is provided (vegetarian options available).

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday, November 15, Fayetteville Public Library, Zeigler Room, 401 W. Mountain St, Fayetteville, AR

Community Potluck & Bonfire: As nights grow cool, join with neighbors for a warm and hearty potluck, tasting food from the many people and cultures that make up NWA. We’ll Talk and share our stories, music, and poetry around a bonfire to welcome the change in season and get to know each other. Families are welcome!

— 4-8 p.m., Saturday, November 16, Mt. Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville

Weaving Community: Global Stories, Local Connections: Join Weaving NWA at NWACC’s International Education Week for Weaving Community. During the Global Stories, Local Connections event, we’ll Create a piece of collaborative art and share stories that connect us to global cultures. Guided discussions will celebrate the diverse values and experiences that shape our sense of belonging in NWA, with lunch and refreshments provided.

— 12-1:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, NWACC Student Center Room 108