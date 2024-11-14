FSLT comedy puts fun back in dysfunctional politics November 14, 2024

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwaonline.com



“Politics, campaigns, government, and elections are usually contentious and frustrating topics,” Maggie Yates opined in April in the Santa Barbara Independent. “Rarely do they feel like good, clean fun.”

But Yates found an exception in Paul Slade Smith’s “The Outsider,” a political comedy that “does not lean overtly liberal or conservative; instead, the focus is on making amusing commentary about America’s tendency to champion style over substance.”

“Honestly, I almost didn’t audition because I was told it was a ‘political’ comedy,” said Nicole Bostick, who portrays TV reporter Rachel Parsons in the Fort Smith Little Theatre production opening Nov. 14. “My brain stopped on ‘political.’ I’m tired of all of the politics.

“But I did some research, decided to take a leap, gave it a shot and here I am,” the FSLT veteran added. “The first read-through as a cast, I was laughing so hard I was crying. Laughter is good medicine, and we could all use a good ‘ol belly laugh, especially right now.”

The premise of “The Outsider” is that a scandal in the governor’s office of an unnamed state forces Lt. Gov. Ned Newley into the hot seat when the compromised governor resigns. Newley is “really good at government,” said actor Brett Short, playing the character in the FSLT production. “He knows more than just about anyone when it comes to policies or budgets, etc. However, he is NOT a fan of politics — public speaking, appearing on TV, or meeting people. This is when chaos and comedy ensue.”

Veteran director Tina Dale said she thought the show would be timely for November 2024.

“[But] little did I know just how much we would all need a good laugh after this wildly political and partisan election year,” she admitted. “‘There have been maybe four plays that I’ve read and immediately known I wanted to direct. The fact that this was a political satire that we could present to our audiences at an especially poignant time made me want to do it even more. Sometimes laughter really is the best medicine.”

“It’s relevant, and it’s a nice departure from the real life election that can get pretty messy,” agreed Ian Miller, who portrays the governor’s chief of staff. “We just need folks to remember that this is a satire of the political process and how anyone — and I mean anyone — can get elected.”

“Regardless of their political affiliations,” Dale added, “I know our audiences will all appreciate the excellent comic writing of ‘The Outsider.’”

Delivering that fast-paced dialogue is a challenge, Short asserts.

“It’s a real workout!”

“The challenge, right now is timing,” added Bostick. “When you put on a farce with all of the lines, some larger monologues and overlapping conversations, combined with the physicality of the blocking, you’ve got to have the timing!”

Of course, each actor must also create a believable and distinct character. FSLT veteran Joanne Peterson portrays Louise “Lulu” Peakes, an inept but supremely confident temp “whose innate political talent sweeps her up into unthought-of heights.”

“The challenge has been finding a way to realistically bring Louise to life,” Peterson said. “I want her character to be believable and not overly exaggerated. A little of Louise’s character is coming from Sarah Palin, since she was always confident in what she said and did.”

Short said playgoers might also see “some characteristics from former presidents and governors” in Newley.

“The audience might recognize some of the ‘everyman’ of Truman, a pinch of Reagan, or even a little bit of ‘W’ in Ned,” he said. “As for me, I hope they see a sincere, genuine and compassionate guy at the core.”

At the final curtain, the cast members agree, “I hope the audience will be saying, ‘I haven’t laughed that hard in a really long time,’” Short said. “But I also hope they go have a cup of coffee and a conversation about what government is or isn’t and what it should or could be.”

__

FAQ

Fort Smith Little Theatre:

‘The Outsider’

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16; 2 p.m. Nov. 17; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-23

WHERE — Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith

COST — $20 opening night; $13 all other performances

INFO — fslt.org or (479) 783-2966 (Ext. 2)