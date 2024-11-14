Dr. Seuss’ classic decks Baum Walker Hall in joy and laughter November 14, 2024

He’s “as cuddly as a cactus” and “as charming as an eel,” but he’s really not that bad, according to Grandma Who.

“Even though the Grinch seems a little scary, he’s really sort of a clownish goofy guy,” said Barbara Bayes, who plays one of the many holiday loving Whos in “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.”

Just like the 1957 storybook, the Whos are getting ready to celebrate and Who-ville is all aglow with the “noise, noise, noise, noise” of Christmas Eve preparations, which will include lots of toys and a holiday feast before the Whos gather hands and “sing, sing, sing, sing.”

As the story goes: “… the more the Grinch thought of this Who-Christmas-Sing, the more the Grinch thought, ‘I must stop this whole thing!’” Then with his heart “two sizes two small” …. “The Grinch got a wonderful, awful idea.”

“He’s kind of a sad character because he’s all alone, but as he’s plotting and planning to steal Christmas from the Whos, it just gets kind of ridiculous and crazy,” said Bayes, with a laugh. The touring Broadway musical will deck Baum Walker Hall into early Christmas chaos Nov. 12-17 as the Grinch steals every package, box and bag. He even steals the last can of Who-Hash.

“I think what tugs at our heart strings is when he realizes that he’s all alone in the world,” Bayes said. “I think there are times in all of our lives where we have felt like the person outside looking in, and that is the Grinch. He is outside looking in.”

The story has been adapted in many ways, from the 1966 TV special narrated by Boris Karloff to the 2000 movie starring Jim Carrey to the 2018 film where Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch, and Tyler, the Creator remixes “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

For this show, each Who has a name and a purpose. The set design and costumes are lifted straight from Dr. Seuss’ illustrations down to the color scheme. The Whos are dressed in pinks, reds and grays like the book. The Grinch is green, which was added later in the 1966 cartoon.

“It’s really the book come to life in musical form,” Bayes said. “If you think the iconic picture out of the storybook — all the Whos standing in front of what we call the starburst, and they’re holding hands in line as a community — we recreate that moment at the end of the show.”

In this version and many of the modern ones, Cindy Lou Who, the youngest of the Whos, invites the Grinch to dinner after he returns their gifts and food. That spirit of inclusivity is at the heart of the story, Bayes said.

She said that audiences often expect a children’s show, but the musical is much more than that.

“Who-ville is such a happy-go-lucky place, and I think the message of joy and love and inclusion is really at the core of what this story is,” she said.

Bayes still thinks of watching the cartoon on TV with her brothers and sisters, “long before you could stream things.” Later she read the book to her own daughters while getting ready for Christmas festivities. These days her grown-up daughters watch their mom in the show when they can.

“It’s a story of welcoming in that person who’s really just wanted that all along, but maybe didn’t realize it.” Bayes also likes seeing the crowds giggle at the Grinch’s antics.

“It’s hilarious, it’s fun. There’s a lot of what I like to call controlled chaos in the musical numbers,” she said. “It’s a message of joy and a message of unity and community. I didn’t mean to make a rhyme, but there you go!”

A professional hazard of working with a Seuss’ story. Bayes has been with the touring company for five tours of “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” since 2016.

“I guess you could say, ‘Once a Who, Always a Who.’” She said many of the cast members return each year to tour with the show.

“It’s a really special experience, and I can’t quite put my finger on it, but the environment in which we work and support one another and tell this story and share it with the audience,” she said. “It’s really a magical experience.”

FAQ

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical”

WHAT — Dr. Seuss’ classic story narrated by Max the Dog following the scheming Grinch, who tries stealing Christmas from the holiday-loving Whos but finds community instead. This musical adaptation of the 1957 storybook features sets by John Lee Beatty and costumes by Robert Morgan inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations. Music includes “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated series with more music and book by Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason. Run time is 85 minutes, no intermission.

WHEN — Nov. 12-17

WHERE — Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

COST — $42-93

INFO — waltonartscenter.org and 479-443-5600

TOY DRIVE — Donate a new toy during “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical,” or the opening weekend of Winter Nights, Nov. 14-16, and get a coupon for a free Shake’s hot chocolate, at the concession stand or at Winter Nights. Donations go to KNWA’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive for Salvation Army. Doors open 60 minutes before the show begins.

FYI

Sensory friendly performance

The Thursday matinee will be a sensory friendly performance to create a more comfortable and inclusive theatrical experience. All are welcome to attend this performance, where several slight modifications will be made including fewer loud noises and flashing lights, with house lights kept at half throughout the show; not using costume pieces that disguise or alter the appearance of a character; relaxed house rules on noise and movement and a quiet area for those who need to take a break during the performance.

Check out the “Families Visiting Walton Arts Center” Social Story link on the Walton Arts Center’s event page for a guide to the Walton Arts Center and more information on the show.