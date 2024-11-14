All Things Become New – Pluto Enters Aquarius November 14, 2024

This column is an adaption of a previous column that I wrote in February of this year. That was when Pluto took a little walkabout in Aquarius but quickly scuttled back into Capricorn (‘til now). In writing about Pluto’s moments in Aquarius I wondered a lot about what humanity’s freedom would sound like? Freedom happens in Aquarius. And so, I am once again asking that question as Pluto re-enters Aquarius.

After Pluto returned to Capricorn (September this year ‘til this week), ideas (government) became quite crystallized and concretized once again. Capricorn is the sign of governments and authority and Pluto is the sign of transformation. And so, on the cusp of Pluto entering Aquarius again, on November, 5th, we saw a major upset in our government.

Now with Pluto entering Aquarius, the transformation will be about humanity! Humanity is about to be transformed! The elements are changing. From Pluto in an earth sign to Pluto in air!

Aquarius is the sign of humanity itself and also the sign of freedom. With Pluto re-entering Aquarius for good now, what will happen? Transformed (in time) humanity seeking its true voice and its freedom!

And so, Pluto, the transformed, finally enters Aquarius Tuesday, November 19th. Aquarius is humanity’s hopes, wishes and dreams of a new future – of community and cooperation and charity. After fifteen years in the earth sign of Capricorn, Pluto will be in the air sign of Aquarius (in and out a few times) for the next 20 years – ‘til 2043! Magic will happen in those future years!

And so I am wondering once again… what will be the sound of our entire society of peoples in every country, everywhere in the world – what will be the sound of their response as Pluto moves through Aquarius, sign of freedom, liberty, self-determination, sovereignty and independence? What will be the sound of humanity’s response to this transformative and revolutionary change?

In the meantime, Friday has two events – 1. the full moon, Scorpio solar festival (24 degrees, the number of Shamballa) and 2. Saturn, the Rule of Law, turns stationary direct at 13 Pisces (saving the world). Saturn enters Aries May, 2025. Joining the other outer planets moving from earth and water to air and fire. Life will accelerate humanity into the future. Saturday, Sun in Scorpio is opposite Uranus in Taurus. It may be quite an unexpected eventful, unusual and revelatory day! As will all of our days ahead!

ARIES: You long to be free to pursue your usual pleasures and enjoyments. However ambition and success call and that requires Saturnian discipline and the full completion of all tasks, something unusual and not easy for Aries. Where is Taurus, you ask, the one who comes in and completes everything? Things silent, quiet and hidden increase around you. Imaginative ideas fill your mind. Something’s changing within you. It’s good and will be vital for the unfolding of the new era.

TAURUS: You’re called to be in the spotlight, to teach, mentor, lead and organize. Perhaps you are a co-teacher, or co-chairing a group, calling them to imagine, to envision and to help create a future different than the past. This takes you into a new life-direction that includes the arts which will define you more completely. The arts also highlight previous gifts from the past. You’re now more than ready to accomplish objectives. Remember to build the green house and the warm pool.

GEMINI: Many new ideas are occurring and these are stimulated by Sun in Scorpio. The new era is also stimulating you to make changes concerning old beliefs and long held ideas no longer useful. Has communication been difficult and are relationships a bit conflictual? Great things are in store for you in the coming months. Do take the time to listen quietly to your higher mind and open heart. Follow what inspires you and aim as high as you can. The new era calls to you. It needs teachers.

CANCER: Scorpio is pouring it’s healing waters into your heart and mind. Therefore, you will experience many expansive changes in the coming months in terms of how and what you think, what your ideals and goals are and your knowledge of the world. Fall journeys are important now. Travel, new destinations, new books and contact with people of different cultures, one in particular should be considered. It would be good to ask if you are as sensitive as you can be with others. Sensitive meaning “acting from the heart of the matter”.

LEO: Many obligations will be met this month and though important it can result in much too much work. However you are ethical and will persevere and when you have completed these tasks a sense of self-worth emerges. Something may come to a crisis in the upcoming six months. It’s perhaps something that occurs to you in terms of remembering how you have cared for (or didn’t) others. How you may or may not have loved and valued those in your care. Visualize what could have been. Then a healing comes forth.

VIRGO: It’s good to assess and revise any monetary situation that is becoming too much to handle. And to be very careful with finances on all levels. What helps in this situation is to value all people, resources and interactions. It’s also important to recognize the intuition (Pallas Athena) you bring into daily life. This gift builds and strengthens your self-identity. Tend to your creative gifts – Mars is calling you in your house of creations. It’s time to plant a winter garden.

LIBRA: Things, people, events, ideas, everything in daily life may feel stalled, a feeling that nothing’s really happening. The reality is everything’s going into deeper layers of review and reflection. New structures are being called forth. All outer structures are slowly disappearing. There’s a question about your home. Is something occurring there? New people, new pets, new decor? The past is slowly coming into focus. Your interpretations of the past need review and revamping. It needs more love and care. You will learn this as the months unfold.

SCORPIO: Your usual creativity edges sideways giving you opportunity and inclination to make changes in terms of how much time you give to your artistry, how much time you are out and about in the world and how much time you actually give to those around you. A new exploration is beginning into your emotional world. And new life paths appear. So many times this year you’ve wanted to hide. A new level of pleasure and gladness are sought, new goals, too. But the call to artistry is what is most heard.

SAGITTARIUS: Your values, what you value, who is of value, you as valuable – these continue to be questions you are pondering. I suggest no large acquisitions or traveling until after May of next year. Situations can feel confusing ‘til then. Are unclear financial situations coming into focus? And how is your home life? Something feels challenging or limited or restricted there? Or perhaps new responsibilities have been incurred. A new structure or new foundation may be needed. Everything increases in value. Think, gather, find, share. Your keynotes.

CAPRICORN: Things were going along smoothly (somewhat) and then Pluto shifts into Aquarius this week, November 19th. This is good. It allows Capricorns to move into new areas of life, to assess their resources, and to see the self as a vital resource to the family. You may ask what new persona you want to project into the world. A transformation of self along with values will slowly unfold in the next months and years. New learnings will take place. Perhaps a study group will emerge. Whenever conflicts arise seek to find and then radiate the “love that truly underlies all events.”

AQUARIUS: It’s good to have time alone, in solitude and quiet for lengths of time so you can rest, relax and rejuvenate. During this time it’s important to recognize your needs, then you can assess the needs of others. When we look through this lens of need, the entire world shifts. Know that beginning now and for the next year or so, your money, finances, resources, values and all that you possess become important. Use your money very wisely. And praise those who have the courage of their convictions. Soon it will be time to evaluate what to do for Thanksgiving, Advent and Christmas. Something to do with the heart.

PISCES: There are presently two planets in Pisces – Saturn which creates structures, discipline and is the teacher. And Neptune, offering us other worlds to contemplate. Both influence Pisces. Saturn offers the intelligence needed and Neptune, with its deep compassion fuses heart and mind. Then wisdom emerges. For long you’ve wanted to bring forth something in form and matter. This will call for mental realms of thought which will assist in this creation. Visualize what is needed, bless it daily and see it as beauty to be shared in the world. This is magical work. White Magic!